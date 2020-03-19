New York Weather: CBS2 3/19 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's John Elliott has your weather forecast for March 19 at 11 p.m.

50 minutes ago

Coronavirus Update: Actor Kevin Bacon Launches #IStayHomeFor Social Media CampaignActor Kevin Bacon has started a social media campaign asking his followers to tag six people they are staying home for during the coronavirus pandemic.

55 minutes ago

Max Minute: Is It Safe To Take Ibuprofen And Other Anti-Inflammatory Medications If You Have Coronavirus?Dr. Max Gomez is answering your questions about the COVID-19 coronavirus. Go to facebook.com/cbsnewyork to submit your question and we'll try to answer it on-air and online!

57 minutes ago

Coronavirus Update: LI Officials Warn Scammers Are Taking Advantage Of Seniors Amid CrisisCoronavirus cases on Long Island now top 500, including Nassau County's first police officer who tested positive. In the midst of this crisis, law enforcement warns scammers are still busy at work; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

1 hour ago

Coronavirus Update: White House, Congress Look To Blunt Pandemic's Economic DamageThe White House and Congress continue to look to blunt the economic damage done by the coronavirus crisis; Skyler Henry reports for CBS2.

1 hour ago

Coronavirus Update: NJ Governor Says Confirmed Cases Could Reach Thousands After Drive-Thru Testing OpensConcerns over the coronavirus crisis are growing in New Jersey, where nine people have died. The state's latest testing site will start taking patients in Bergen County on Friday; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

1 hour ago

Coronavirus Update: New York City, State Leaders Demand More Action From Federal GovernmentWith the drastic rise in cases across New York City, concern is growing for the need for supplies. Both city and state leaders are demanding more action from the federal government; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

1 hour ago

Couple Ties The Knot In Jail After Coronavirus Postpones WeddingWoman from Queens wedded to fiancé by North Carolina prison official after coronavirus cancels their wedding plans.

5 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Mayor Bill de Blasio Announces Spike In COVID-19 Cases In NYCMayor Bill de Blasio announced the number of active coronavirus cases in New York City had jumped to 3,615 confirmed cases citywide, including 22 deaths.

6 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 3/19 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's John Elliott has your weather forecast for March 19 at 6 p.m.

6 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Parents Putting Kids To Work With Chores While Home From SchoolParents across the tri-state area are getting creative when it comes to finding things to do with their children who are home from school amid the coronavirus pandemic; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

6 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: NJ Man Who Recovered From Virus Credits Powerful Support SystemA story of perseverance in the battle against the coronavirus -- a New Jersey man who tested positive fought the virus and has recovered. He says he couldn't have done it without his powerful support system; CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

6 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Urges Young People To Understand The Risks Of The VirusStunned by video of college kids partying during spring break in Miami, Gov. Andrew Cuomo called on New York's young people to understand the risks of the coronavirus, saying it's a myth that they can't get the disease; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.

6 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: NYC Expands Testing Locations, Mayor Says More Federal Help Is NeededNew York City is expanding its coronavirus testing locations, but Mayor Bill de Blasio says the city needs urgent help from the federal government; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

6 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Neighborhoods Coming Together To Help Those In Need During CrisisWhile still social distancing, New Yorkers are coming together to help each other out during this time of need; CBS2's Tara Jakeway reports.

6 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: College Seniors Face Graduation Without Pomp And CircumstanceThe coronavirus is affecting everybody from all walks of life, but imagine being part of the college class of 2020. Their fun, intense final weeks of their senior year have been changed by the virus; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

7 hours ago

Max Minute: How Long Does The Coronavirus Live On Surfaces?Dr. Max Gomez is answering your questions about the COVID-19 coronavirus. Go to facebook.com/cbsnewyork to submit your question and we'll try to answer it on-air and online!

7 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Hope Rises For FDA To Fast-Track Drug TestingThere's hope that the FDA can fast-track drug testing to help deal with the coronavirus pandemic as the Senate tackles the economic downfall spawned by the virus; Skyler Henry reports for CBS2.

7 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: NJ Gov. Phil Murphy Directs Personal Care Businesses To CloseIn New Jersey, there are now more than 300 new cases of coronavirus and four addition fatalities. In another effort to flatten the curve, Gov. Phil Murphy is now forcing personal care businesses, such as barbershops and nail salons, to close Thursday night; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

7 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Announces Relief Period On Mortgage Payments, More Workplace RestrictionsGov. Andrew Cuomo announced banks are going to honor a relief period on mortgage payments Thursday, along with announcing more workplace restrictions; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

7 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: NYC Increasing Capacity To Test For COVID-19New York City is increasing its capacity to test for COVID-19 with more designated locations; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

7 hours ago

8 hours ago

Police: Robbery Suspect Make Face-First Landing Onto Pavement In QueensAccording to the NYPD, four men entered a hotel at 145-07 95 Avenue in an attempt to rob an occupant but ended up fleeing fast, with one dropping from a balcony onto the sidewalk below.

10 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Murphy's 3/19 Update On COVID-19 In New JerseyNew Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Department of Health Commissioner Judith M. Persichilli give an update on the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak on Thursday, March 17, 2020.

11 hours ago