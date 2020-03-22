Special Report: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Gives Coronavirus UpdateGov. Andrew Cuomo announced that he's identified four sites for temporary hospitals and called on the Army Corps of Engineers to immediately begin construction of temporary hospitals.

7 minutes ago

New York Weather: 3/22 CBS2 Afternoon Weather HeadlinesCBS2's John Elliott has a look at the forecast.

3 hours ago

Manhattan's First Drive-Thru Coronavirus Testing Site Set For Pier 88A drive-thru coronavirus testing site was expected to open at Pier 88 in Manhattan. It would be the first in the borough. CBS2's Tara Jakeway reports.

3 hours ago

NFL Free Agency Continues In Midst Of Coronavirus OutbreakThe NFL is still conducting business in the midst of the national coronavirus emergency. CBS2's Steve Overmyer spoke to Rich Cimini, the Jets beat reporter with ESPN.

13 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 3/21 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for March 21 at 11 p.m.

13 hours ago

Nutritionist Offers Advice On How To Eat Well During Coronavirus QuarantineIt's an uncertain time, but we still need to stay healthy with exercise and diet. Nutritionist Dr. Felicia Stoler has some advice on how to eat well when you're stuck inside.

13 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: New Yorkers Preparing For Another New Normal With Restrictions Going Into Effect SundayLife has been getting gradually more difficult as we deal with the coronavirus crisis, and new restrictions in New York go into effect Sunday. CBS2's Scott Rapoport has more on how New Yorkers are preparing for yet another new normal.

13 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Vice President Mike Pence, Wife Test Negative For COVID-19A spokesperson for Vice President Mike Pence and his wife says they have both tested negative for the coronavirus.

13 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: New Rochelle Schools Superintendent Tests Positive For COVID-19In New Rochelle, the schools superintendent says she has tested positive for coronavirus.

13 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Javits Center Being Eyed For Field Hospital LocationThe Javits Center is being eyed for its biggest responsbility yet -- the site of a desperately needed coronavirus field hospital; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

13 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Families Adjusting To Work-From-Home LifestylesWith countless people now working from home and students learning via virtual classrooms, your apartment or house might feel a little crowded right now; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

18 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 3/21 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for March 21 at 6 p.m.

18 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: LI Nurse Says Basic Supplies Are Running Out, Medical Workers Are Getting SickFront-line medical workers are continuing to deal with dire shortages of masks, gowns and other personal protective equipment; CBS2's John Dias reports.

18 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Vice President Mike Pence Says Testing Is Ramping Up NationwideVice President Mike Pence says coronavirus testing is being ramped up nationwide with more than 195,000 tests administered so far. He said more than 19,000 have tested positive; Michael George reports for CBS2.

18 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Non-Essential Businesses In New Jersey Ordered To CloseGov. Phil Murphy said in order to flatten the curve, he has to take aggressive measures that unfortunately come with economic pain for employers and employees; CBS2's Cory James reports.

18 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: New Rochelle Schools Superintendent Tests PositiveThe New Rochelle Schools superintendent says she has tested positive for coronavirus.

18 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Flights To NYC Airports Briefly Suspended Over Coronvirus ConcernsFlights to New York City airports were suspended for a time Saturday because of a coronavirus-related issue; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

18 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Hopes To Turn Javits Center Into Field HospitalGov. Andrew Cuomo says the crisis could last months and that's why he hopes to open that field hospital in Manhattan; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

18 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Murphy Shuts Down New Jersey Businesses, Orders Everyone To 'Stay At Home'Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order essentially ordering all New Jersey residents to "stay at home" and close non-essential businesses.

22 hours ago

Coronavirus Pandemic Causing Digital Traffic Jam Across InternetWith the global COVID-19 pandemic forcing people to do almost everything from home, internet capacity is being pushed to new limits. CBS2 producer Nico Dubina reports.

1 day ago

Coronavirus Update: Cuomo Eyes Hell's Kitchen's Javits Center, Other Locations For COVID-19 Field HospitalsGov. Cuomo announced the Javits Center, previously used for big conventions, tops his list as one of several field hospitals treating the COVID-19 outbreak.

1 day ago

Cooking at Home: George's Combo BurgerIf you're looking for simple recipes to try at home, try an unconventional burger from George Motz.

1 day ago

New York Weather: 3/21 Saturday ForecastCBS2's John Elliott reports. A big cool down is here this weekend, with a high in mid- to upper 40s - just barely hitting 50 on Saturday.

1 day ago

County Music Legend Kenny Rogers Dead At Age 81Actor-singer Kenny Rogers, the smooth, Grammy-winning balladeer who spanned jazz, folk, country and pop with such hits as “Lucille,” “Lady” and “Islands in the Stream” and embraced his persona as “The Gambler” on record and on TV, died Friday night. He was 81. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

1 day ago