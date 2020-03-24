Coronavirus Update: Gov. Murphy Updates On New Jersey's Response To The COVID-19 OutbreakNew Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli confirmed there were 846 new confirmed coronavirus cases known on Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 3,675 cases - also adding 17 new coronavirus-related deaths to a total of 44.

Marcus Stroman HDMH Foundation Seeks Donations For Coronavirus ReliefNew York is currently the epicenter of the United States' coronavirus outbreak with case numbers rising daily. While New York City continues to be a focus, areas of Long Island have been hit hard as well. Many like Long Island native and New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman are stepping in to do what he can to help. Katie Johnston reports.

'Knucklehead' Facing Terroristic Charges After Claiming Coronavirus And Coughing On Store ClerkGov. Phil Murphy says a man got into an argument at a Wegmans Food Store in Manalapan before claiming to be infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus and intentionally coughing on a store worker – and now he is facing terroristic charges.

Connecting Amid The Coronavirus Pandemic: Jennifer McLogan Checks In With Her FamilyCBS2's Jennifer McLogan checks in with her siblings across the globe to find out how they're coping during the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus Update: Cuomo Says Rate Of Virus Spread Has Increased, 'We're Not Slowing It'According to Gov. Andrew Cuomo on March 24, the COVID-19 rate of increase in New York has gone up. The rate of new infections is doubling every three days. New projections show the number of needed hospital beds is up to 140,000 within the next 14 to 21 days.

Jon Bon Jovi Calls For Help Writing Song About The Coronavirus OutbreakJon Bon Jovi is writing a song about the coronavirus outbreak, but he wants your help to finish it. The singer posted a video on social media of the unfinished song called “Do What You Can” along with the same hashtag. Katie Johnston reports.

Companies Hiring Nationwide Amid CoronavirusThe coronavirus has some major companies on a hiring blitz.

NYC Hiring Out-Of-Work DriversThere's some possibly good news for ride-share and taxi drivers who are out of work because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus Delays REAL ID DeadlineThe coronavirus pandemic has forced the federal government to delay the deadline for REAL ID cards.

NJ AG On Coronavirus Inmate ReleaseNew Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal says the state will release some low-level offenders early to help prevent the spread of coronavirus in jail.

Florida Says NY Travelers Should IsolateIf you’re thinking about escaping to sunny Florida during the coronavirus pandemic, get ready to self-isolate

Brooklyn Principal Dies Of CoronavirusDezann Romain served as principal of the Brooklyn Democracy Academy in Brownsville. She was 36 years old.

Coronavirus Update: NYPD Enforcing Social DistancingThe governors of both New York and New Jersey have called for crackdowns on people gathering in groups. Now, the NYPD is stepping up patrols to enforce compliance. CBS2's John Dias reports.

Coronavirus Update: Javits Center Transformation UnderwayFEMA is working to transform the Jacob Javits Center in Manhattan into a temporary hospital to treat those with COVID-19. CBS2's Reena Roy has the latest.

New York Weather: Sunshine ReturnsCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.

Max Minute: When Will Coronavirus Outbreak Peak And End?It's the question on everyone's mind: When will the coronavirus outbreak end? CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez offers advice that could push the U.S. to a quicker resolution.

New York Weather: CBS2 11 p.m. ForecastCBS2's Vanessa Murdock says warmer temperatures and the sun will return on Tuesday. Here's your 11 p.m. forecast.

Financial Experts: Don't Let Coronavirus Put You In A Credit CrunchExperts say now is a time to be proactive to prevent your credit from getting destroyed during the coronavirus outbreak. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports

Some Try To Escape To Jersey Shore To Wait Out CoronavirusJersey Shore towns are sounding the alarm due to the number of people that are flocking to the area to wait out the coronavirus outbreak. Local officials say they can't handle the influx during the offseason. CBS2's Meg Baker reports

Javits Center Hospitals Hope To Open In 7-10 DaysGov. Cuomo toured the Javits Center on Monday and said it could be a week to 10 days before four 250-bed hospitals open to fight the coronavirus. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports

Coronavirus Update: Families Finding Ways To Celebrate Life's Big Events Despite VirusEven though travel and public gathering restrictions have ruined many plans, couples and families have already triumphed over the virus to celebrate weddings, bar mitzvahs and other big events. CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

New York Weather: 3/23 Monday Evening ForecastA wet night will continue to create some localized ponding on streets into the night before clearing on Tuesday. CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports.

Canines Versus Coronavirus: New York City Keeping Dog Parks Open, For NowAs long as New York City keeps the parks open, so too will the city's dog parks be open, but owners are urged to adapt and continue their social distancing practices in place. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

