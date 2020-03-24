Coronavirus Update: White House Calls For Anyone Who Traveled Out Of NYC Area To Self-QuarantineThe White House is now calling for anybody who has traveled out of the New York City area to self-quarantine for 14 days. This, as both Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio are making a plea for federal help; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

57 minutes ago

Coronavirus Update: Social Media Helping People Stay Connected, Engaged While Social DistancingWe are all in this together and, because of social distancing, alone together at the same time. But there are fun ways to remain connected and engaged at home with social media; CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

1 hour ago

New York Weather: CBS2 3/24 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's John Elliott has your weather forecast for March 24 at 11 p.m.

2 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Suspension Of Alternate Side Parking ExtendedThe suspension of alternate side parking in the city will continue a bit longer.

2 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Essential Workers Continue Making House Calls Amid PandemicAs people hunker down at home, some essential workers are still making house calls, but it's certainly not business as usual; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

2 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: St. John's University Donates Medical SuppliesSt. John's University is doing its part to make sure a Queens hospital gets much needed supplies amid the pandemic.

2 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: NJ Says Official Statewide Student Assessments Will Not Happen This SpringWith students out of the classroom, New Jersey is making it official: statewide assessments will not happen this spring.

2 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: MTA Announces Major Service CutsThe MTA has announced major service cuts as it deals with the coronavirus pandemic and will operate what they're calling an "essential service plan."

2 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 3/24 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's John Elliott has your weather forecast for March 20 at 6 p.m.

6 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: DOW Has Best Day Since 1933Investors' hopes on a stimulus deal in Washington sparked a historic rally Tuesday on Wall Street.

7 hours ago

Playwright Terrence McNally Dies From Coronavirus ComplicationsLegendary playwright Terrence McNally has died from coronavirus complications.

7 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: LI Leaders Urge Domestic Abuse Victims To Seek Help During QuarantineDomestic neglect and abuse issues are spiking in some areas. Leaders on Long Island say those stuck at home shouldn't suffer in silence; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

7 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: FDNY Adapting To Protect First Responders' HealthAs the number of coronavirus cases grows in the five boroughs, there's concern about the health of our first responders; CBS2's Tara Jakeway reports.

7 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: MTA Announces Major Service Cuts With Reduced Ridership, Crew ShortagesFacing reduced ridership and crew shortages because of the coronavirus outbreak, the MTA says it will be running on what they're calling an "essential service plan."

7 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Long Island Family Encouraging Others To Stay PositiveBetter days are ahead -- that's the mindset a family from Wantagh, Long Island, wants everyone to know; CBS2's John Dias explains how they're encouraging others to stay positive and see after every storm comes a rainbow.

7 hours ago

Max Minute: What About Those Who Are Surviving Coronavirus?CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez talked about how those who get the COVID-19 virus and recovery not only give hope but also provide needed antibodies for future coronavirus treatments.

7 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Spouses, Birthing Partners Banned From Hospital Delivery RoomsMany hospitals have changed protocols to prevent possible exposure to the coronavirus. Even spouses and birthing partners are now banned from labor and delivery rooms; CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

7 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: NJ Hospitals Asking For Supply Donations To Stay Ahead Of CurveAs more patients fill up hospitals in New Jersey, doctors are trying to stay ahead of the curve. Some hospitals are asking for supply donations and communities are stepping up; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

7 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Brooklyn Principal Dezann Romain First NYC Public School Staffer To DieDezann Romain is being remembered as a cheerleader for her students, with a healthy dose of tough love. CBS2's Cline-Thomas reports.

7 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Despite Health Warnings, President Trump Hopes To Open U.S. For Business In Three WeeksDespite health warnings, President Donald Trump says he hopes to open the United States for business in just three weeks; Skyler Henry reports for CBS2.

7 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Mayor Bill de Blasio Says NYC Will Be Impacted For MonthsMayor Bill de Blasio on Tuesday girded New Yorkers for a long, hard fight against the coronavirus.

8 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Stresses Importance Of Prioritizing People Over EconomyGov. Andrew Cuomo says while it's important to get people back to work as soon as possible, he does not agree with prioritizing the economy over people, especially not over the most vulnerable; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

8 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Murphy Updates On New Jersey's Response To The COVID-19 OutbreakNew Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli confirmed there were 846 new confirmed coronavirus cases known on Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 3,675 cases - also adding 17 new coronavirus-related deaths to a total of 44.

9 hours ago

Marcus Stroman HDMH Foundation Seeks Donations For Coronavirus ReliefNew York is currently the epicenter of the United States' coronavirus outbreak with case numbers rising daily. While New York City continues to be a focus, areas of Long Island have been hit hard as well. Many like Long Island native and New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman are stepping in to do what he can to help. Katie Johnston reports.

9 hours ago