Coronavirus Update: NJ Photographer Captures Pictures Of Families In QuarantineA photographer in New Jersey is getting a snapshot of families quarantined during the coronavirus pandemic; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

51 minutes ago

New York Weather: CBS2 3/26 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for March 26 at 11 p.m.

1 hour ago

Max Minute: If I Go Out, Will I Bring The Coronavirus Home On My Clothes Or Shoes?Dr. Max Gomez is answering your questions about the COVID-19 coronavirus. Go to facebook.com/cbsnewyork to submit your question and we'll try to answer it on-air and online!

1 hour ago

Coronavirus Update: When Can People Who Have Recovered From COVID-19 Stop Isolating?People who have recovered from the coronavirus are navigating another road fraught with questions, like when is it safe to stop isolating? CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

1 hour ago

Coronavirus Update: Supplies Being Loaded Onto U.S. Navy Ship Bound For NYCSupplies are being loaded onto the U.S. Navy ship Comfort. Officials say it's expected to arrive in New York City early next week.

1 hour ago

Coronavirus Update: House Expected To Vote On Economic Stimulus PackageThe House is expected to vote on the record $2.2 trillion economic stimulus package Friday.

1 hour ago

Coronavirus Update: Sources Say NYPD's Deputy Commissioner Of Intel And Counterterrorism Is In HospitalSources tell CBS2 John Miller is awaiting results of his COVID-19 test after going to the hospital with coronavirus symptoms.

1 hour ago

Coronavirus Update: Longtime NYPD Custodian DiesLongtime police headquarters custodian Dennis Dickson died from COVID-19 on Thursday.

1 hour ago

Coronavirus Update: Officials Say New Jersey Hospitals Desperately Need Medical SuppliesNew Jersey has more than 6,800 confirmed coronavirus cases, second only to New York, and officials say medical supplies is desperately needed; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

1 hour ago

Coronavirus Update: Video Shows Dire Situation At Elmhurst Hospital, A Hot Zone For COVID-19 Cases In NYCWith New York City the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, one focus is a hospital that is a hot zone for COVID-19 cases; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

1 hour ago

Coronavirus Update: NJ Restaurants Doing Everything They Can To Keep Staff, Customers SafeRestaurants are coping with a new reality, relying solely on takeout and deliveries, but while things have changed, they're still here to serve; CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.

3 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Some Homeless Shelters Worry They Can't Keep Up With Demand Amid PandemicNew Yorkers are being told to stay home, but what about those who don't have one? Some city shelters are now worrying they won't be able to keep up with demand; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

3 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: New Yorkers Facing Financial Hardships 'Can't Be Evicted If You Don't Pay Your Rent'April 1 is right around the corner, and that means rent will be due for many around the New York City area. But those who are out of work because of the coronavirus pandemic are worried about what will happen if they can't pay; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

4 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Struggling Restaurants Ask Social Media Users To Raise Awareness With Hashtag #TakeoutNYCMany restaurants were forced to close altogether once in-person dining was temporarily banned due to the coronavirus pandemic, but others are still delivering and they want to raise awareness; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

5 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Parents Turn To Online Tutors As Students Adjust To Remote LearningWith the closure of schools all across the tri-state area, some children are having a tough time adapting to the new reality of remote learning; CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

5 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Communities Coming Together, Donations Pouring In Amid PandemicThroughout the crisis, we're hearing more and more uplifting stories of people helping one another. Communities are coming together and donations are pouring in for those on the front lines; CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

6 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 3/26 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for March 26 at 6 p.m.

6 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Toms River Police Department Buys Pizza For ResidentsIn New Jersey, the Toms River Police Department is treating 300 town residents to a free pie Thursday, all made at local pizzerias. While not everyone will get a slice, for residents, the gesture has a greater meaning; CBS2's Kristine Johnson reports.

6 hours ago

8-Year-Old Helping Senior Residents In Her NYC BuildingA third grader is going above and beyond to help elderly residents of her Manhattan building during the coronavirus outbreak. CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports

6 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Some Subscriptions, Memberships Still Charging Customers Despite Being Shut DownAre you still being charged sbuscription or membership fees despite not being able to use those services? How can you get out of paying when everything is shut down? CBS2's Nina Kapur asked a legal expert.

6 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: New Jersey Sees 2,500-Case Jump In COVID-19 Infections In One DayThere are 19 new fatalities, for a statewide total of 81. CBS2's Kristine Johnson reports.

6 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Mayor Bill De Blasio Still Hoping To Re-Open NYC Schools In AprilMayor Bill de Blasio says he's still hoping to re-open New York City schools in less than a month.

7 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Nassau County Readies For Ever-More COVID-19 Infections, DeathsNassau County on Logn Island has purchased 100 ventilators on an emergency basis and is coordinating with the state for the set-up of a temporary medical facility at SUNY Old Westbury. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

7 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Jobless Claims Surge To Record 3.3 Million, Tri-State Area Hit HardThe coronavirus pandemic has sent unemployment claims to record highs, and people all around New York and the country are feeling the effects of the global pandemic. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

7 hours ago