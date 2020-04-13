NY Post Sports Photographer Dies Of COVID-19New York Post sports photographer Anthony Causi lost his battle with COVID-19 last night. The 48-year-old leaves behind a wife and two kids.

1 hour ago

How Parents Can Help Kids CopeSocial distancing has been tough for all of us, especially for kids. CBS2's Cindy Hsu speaks with an expert for some advice.

1 hour ago

FDNY EMT Dies Of COVID-19The coronavirus has claimed the life of 59-year-old Gregory Hodge, who spent 24 years as an EMT for the FDNY.

1 hour ago

Virtual Gatherings Keep People TogetherMany people are hitting nearly a month or more in quarantine, so they're turning to virtual gatherings to stay connected to friends and family - from singing to sharing a holiday meal together. CBS2's Reena Roy has more.

2 hours ago

Health Care Workers Organize Car Show For PatientHealth care workers organized a car show for a 20-year-old patient who's been in hospice battling a rare tumor.

2 hours ago

Gov. Cuomo Returns Borrowed VentilatorsGov. Andrew Cuomo made a special trip to a nursing home just outside of Albany to return some borrowed ventilators.

2 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: NYC School Year Up In The AirThe governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut plan to meet sometime today to discuss when it will be safe to get people back to work. But when it comes to New York City schools, the standoff continues. CBS2's John Dias reports.

2 hours ago

New York Weather: Wet & WindyCBS2's John Elliott has you covered with the latest weather forecast.

3 hours ago

New York Weather: Dangerous Storm Expected MondayCBS2's John Marshall is tracking a severe storm that is expected to hit the Tri-State Area on Monday. Wind gusts could hit 70 mph and several inches of rain are expected. Here's your 11 p.m. forecast.

8 hours ago

Video Shows Homeless Taking Over Several Cars On 2 TrainOne MTA worker is very upset with the city after a video surfaced of countless homeless people riding in cars on the 2 subway line during the coronavirus outbreak. CBS2's Christina Fan reports

8 hours ago

CBS2 Gets Tips For Parents Trying To Educate Kids About CoronavirusAre you struggling to explain the coronavirus outbreak to your small children? Do you not have the answers to their many questions? CBS2's Cindy Hsu spoke to an expert recently and has some tips.

11 hours ago

Could Golf Be The First Major Sport To Return?CBS2's Steve Overmyer talks to veteran sportswriter Mark Cannizzaro about the potential for golf to return following the coronavirus outbreak before other major sports.

13 hours ago

New York Weather: Major Storm Coming MondayCBS2's John Marshall is calling for a powerful wind-and-rain storm to hit the Tri-State Area on Monday. Here's your 6:30 p.m. forecast

13 hours ago

City Harvest Going Above And Beyond To Help Needy New YorkersTens of thousands of people across the city are now able to feed their families, thanks to a food rescue group. CBS2's Scott Rapoport reports

13 hours ago

NYPD Loses 20th Member To COVID-19, Yonkers Mourns Fallen DetectiveArea police departments continue to suffer losses due to the coronavirus outbreak. The NYPD has now seen 20 deaths and the Yonkers Police Department is mourning the loss of a veteran detective. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports

13 hours ago

Dr. Fauci: U.S. Economy May Be Able To Reopen In MayLeading coronavirus expert Dr. Anthony Fauci says aspects of the U.S. economy may be allowed to reopen next month. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports

13 hours ago

Virtual Easter Takes Place All Over Tri-State AreaWith houses of worship closed everywhere due to the coronavirus outbreak, many parishioners took to the internet to celebrate Easter. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports

13 hours ago

Gov. Murphy: N.J. In Need Of More Ventilators, PPENew Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Sunday his state is calling on the federal government to supply more ventilators and personal protection equipment. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports

13 hours ago

De Blasio Announces Expanded Testing Coming To Hard-Hit AreasMayor Bill de Blasio said on Sunday that residents in areas of the city that have been greatly impacted by the coronavirus outbreak will soon receive expanded testing. CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports

13 hours ago

De Blasio-Cuomo Back And Forth On NYC School Closure ContinuesFor the second day in a row, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo went round and round the possibility of NYC schools being closed for the rest of the academic year. CBS2's Dave Carlin reports

13 hours ago

Easter Sunday MassEaster Sunday Mass from St. Agnes Cathedral in Rockville Centre.

19 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Updates On New York ResponseGov. Andrew Cuomo held a news conference to discuss the state's ongoing battle with the coronavirus, including discussing when and how schools should reopen.

19 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Mayor Bill de Blasio Discusses Coronavirus Fight In New York CityThe rate of increase of coronavirus cases has slowed, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday.

21 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: To Make Sure Patients Aren't Lonely, Nurses Go Above And BeyondSo many patients fighting the coronavirus in hospitals are doing so alone, so health care workers are going above and beyond to make sure they're not lonely and afraid; CBS2's Scott Rapoport reports.

22 hours ago