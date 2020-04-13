Hospitals Now Using Donated Plasma To Test For Help Against COVID-19This week a growing number of hospitals are starting to take plasma donations from those who have recovered from coronavirus and give them to patients. CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports

5 minutes ago

Ongoing School Closures Have Many Parents Worried Their Kids Will Fall BehindThe current plan to keep public school students from returning to the classroom this academic year has not been comforting news to many parents. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports

24 minutes ago

Cuomo Stresses Antibody Tests Will Help Open Economy QuickerEven with the numbers, no one knows just how many people have been infected with COVID-19. Gov. Andrew Cuomo says a test could change that. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports

45 minutes ago

New York Weather: 4/13 Monday ForecastCBS2's Lonnie Quinn reports. After a day of heavy storms, overnight should calm down to see partly sunny skies in the morning with overall with temperatures running 5-10 degrees cooler. Highs will be in the upper 50s or so.

2 hours ago

Social Distancing Is Especially Hard On Huggers, And There’s A Scientific Reason WhyPhone calls and video chats are helping us connect with family and friends during this time of social distancing. But for many, a virtual hug is a poor substitute for the real thing, and it turns out there’s science behind the need for heartfelt human touch. CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

2 hours ago

Indoor Urban Hobby Gardening Seeing Boom Amid Coronavirus IsolationResearchers say gardening can boost your health. CBS2's Chris Martinez reports.

2 hours ago

Max Minute: Tips On Keeping Toothbrushes Safe From COVID-19While people now know avoiding coronavirus COVID-19 involves not touching your mouth, another big step requires taking care with your toothbrush. CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez explains.

2 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: City Harvest Busy After 86 Other Food Pantries Shut DownNew York's City Harvey is racing to keep up with the demand for meals as 86 other food pantry services shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak. CBS2's Scott Rapoport reports.

3 hours ago

Coronavirus Loss: Remembering New York Post Sports Photographer Anthony CausiAnthony Causi, a highly skilled and exceedingly popular sports photographer for The New York Post who covered the city’s teams for 25 years, died Sunday from the new coronavirus. He was 48. CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.

3 hours ago

Small Business Owners Look For Restrictions To Ease, ‘We Need The Economy To Reopen’With the economy at a standstill, with the economy at a standstill, thousands and thousands of businesses are shuttered. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

3 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Governors From 6 States Making Regional Plan For Reopening Schools, BusinessesGovernors from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Rhode Island announced Monday a new 6-state coalition will work out the timing for reopening the region from the coronavirus-driven shutdown of schools and businesses. CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports.

3 hours ago

Severe Winds Down Trees Around Tri-State, Force COVID-19 Testing Centers To CloseThe wild spring storm has really left a mess in some parts of the area. The howling winds caused plenty of problems throughout the Tri-State. CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.

3 hours ago

Operation Infinity: Long Island Volunteers Deliver Groceries To Those In NeedCo-coordinators Jayne Guarino and John Fallon are on a mission to help keep local seniors safe. CBS2's Elle McLogan reports.

4 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Phil Murphy Updates New Jersey's ResponseThe number of coronavirus cases in New Jersey continues to grow. More New Jersey residents have now been killed by COVID-19 than died in the Korean and Vietnam wars.

4 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Tri-State Area Joins 6-State Coalition To Plan Reopening RegionNew York Gov. Andrew Cuomo led a call with five other governors announcing a new six-state coalition among New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island to plan how businesses and schools will reopening following the devastating COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

5 hours ago

How Parents Can Help Kids Cope With Coronavirus WorriesSocial distancing has been tough for all of us, especially for kids. CBS2's Cindy Hsu speaks with an expert for some advice.

6 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Cuomo Updates On Status Of COVID-19 In New York StateGov. Andrew Cuomo shared an update on the status of the coronavirus outbreak in New York City as of Monday, April 13, 2020.

8 hours ago

Mayor Bill de Blasio Gives Coronavirus UpdateMayor Bill de Blasio called for additional tenant protections as the crisis continued, saying it will pose the greatest economic challenge since the Great Depression.

10 hours ago

NY Post Sports Photographer Dies Of COVID-19New York Post sports photographer Anthony Causi lost his battle with COVID-19 last night. The 48-year-old leaves behind a wife and two kids.

14 hours ago

FDNY EMT Dies Of COVID-19The coronavirus has claimed the life of 59-year-old Gregory Hodge, who spent 24 years as an EMT for the FDNY.

14 hours ago

Virtual Gatherings Keep People TogetherMany people are hitting nearly a month or more in quarantine, so they're turning to virtual gatherings to stay connected to friends and family - from singing to sharing a holiday meal together. CBS2's Reena Roy has more.

14 hours ago

Health Care Workers Organize Car Show For PatientHealth care workers organized a car show for a 20-year-old patient who's been in hospice battling a rare tumor.

14 hours ago

Gov. Cuomo Returns Borrowed VentilatorsGov. Andrew Cuomo made a special trip to a nursing home just outside of Albany to return some borrowed ventilators.

14 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: NYC School Year Up In The AirThe governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut plan to meet sometime today to discuss when it will be safe to get people back to work. But when it comes to New York City schools, the standoff continues. CBS2's John Dias reports.

14 hours ago