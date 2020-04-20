Broadway Actor Salutes Health Care WorkersTony Award winning actor Brian Stokes Mitchell is still dazzling audience, but now from his Upper West Side window.

38 minutes ago

Social Media Roundup: Signs Of Thanks, Virtual PromAs people try to cope with the uncertainty the coronavirus has caused, they're turning to social media for a few smiles. CBS2's Reena Roy has today's roundup.

49 minutes ago

Neiman Marcus Reportedly Considering BankruptcyAccording to Reuters, the high-end department store could file for bankruptcy as soon as this week.

57 minutes ago

Famed Photographer Found Dead In MontaukPeter Beard's remains were found Sunday in a wooded area of Camp Hero State Park.

1 hour ago

Holocaust Remembrance DayThe Museum of Jewish Heritage presented New York's annual gathering of remembrance virtually Sunday.

1 hour ago

Fire Damages Bed-Stuy Apartment BuildingThe flames broke out around 10:30 p.m. Sunday on Quincy Street.

1 hour ago

3 Found Dead At Manhattan HotelSources tell CBS2 all three deaths appear to be coronavirus-related.

1 hour ago

Hoboken Waterfront Packed Despite Social DistancingThe crowds caught the attention of the police chief, who later tweeted officers had cleared out the area.

1 hour ago

Coronavirus Update: New York Ramping Up Antibody TestingAntibody testing has been called the key to reopening the economy. Today, New York State is rolling out what Gov. Andrew Cuomo calls the most aggressive such program in the country. CBS2's John Dias has the details.

1 hour ago

New York Weather: Mostly Cloudy MondayCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.

2 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 11 p.m. ForecastCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your 11 p.m. forecast, with an eye on a fair Monday.

8 hours ago

Long Island Man Survives COVID-19, Gets Quite The Welcome HomeFriends and family lined the sidewalk in one Long Island neighborhood on Sunday to celebrate the return home of a neighbor who overcame a serious bout with coronavirus. CBS2's Christina Fan reports

8 hours ago

New York State To Issue Antibody Survey To 3,000 PeopleIn an effort to fight the coronavirus pandemic, New York State is set to start antibody testing, beginning with a survey that will go out to several thousand residents. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports

8 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 6:30 p.m. ForecastCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has some good news about seasonal temperatures. Here's your 6:30 p.m. forecast.

12 hours ago

Little Leaguers 'Safe At Home' With Online Training TechniquesAs youth baseball players wait for the coronavirus pandemic to end and their fields to reopen, they are staying in shape with online training tutorials. CBS2's Scott Rapoport reports

12 hours ago

New York's Annual Gathering Of Remembrance Held VirtuallyPeople gathered online Sunday to remember the 6 million Jews that were killed during the holocaust. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports

13 hours ago

Lack Of Donations Forcing Local Churches To Make Tough DecisionsWith congregants home due to coronavirus, local churches are not receiving the donations they did prior to the outbreak. That is causing them to make difficult decisions regarding employees. CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports

13 hours ago

NYC Forming Coronavirus Anti-Harassment Task ForceIn an attempt to crack down on harassment against certain groups, New York City is forming a task force that will track and respond to incidents. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports

13 hours ago

NYPD Coronavirus Death Toll Grows To 29The NYPD is mourning the loss of traffic enforcement agent Jason Lewis. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports

13 hours ago

New York Set To Roll Out Antibody Testing SurveyGov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday the state will begin a coronavirus antibody testing survey this week, the most aggressive program of its kind in the country. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports

13 hours ago

NYC Ready To Issue $1,000 Fines For Social Distancing ViolationsWith the warmer weather comes more opportunities for people to congregate outside, which makes city officials nervous. Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday it's time to crack down. CBS2's Dave Carlin reports

13 hours ago

Coronavirus Uncertainty Raises Father's Concerns On Daughters College FutureCBS2's John Elliott reports on Gary Francis, a father whose daughter is about to make her choice for college just as the economy and her family's incomes fate an uncertain future.

18 hours ago

Coronavirus Curve In New York Appears To Be On The Descent, Cuomo SaysGov. Andrew Cuomo said all indications are New York has passed the high point of coronavirus cases and are on the descent.

18 hours ago

Coronavirus Forcing Students To Miss Once-In-A-Lifetime Graduation Rites Of PassageJohn Elliott talks to a mom and her daughters who are missing out on their graduations and turning to social media to jump ahead of their college experiences.

19 hours ago