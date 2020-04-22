NY Dairy Farms Donate Milk To Families In NeedSome New York State dairy farmers who can't get their milk to market are donating it to families in need.

1 hour ago

USNS Comfort, Health Care Workers Head Back HomeNew York City is getting ready to say goodbye to many of the out-of-town front line workers who rushed here to help during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort. CBS2's John Dias reports.

2 hours ago

Out-Of-State Health Care Workers Head HomeA group of out-of-state health care workers who came to New York City to help in the fight against COVID-19 heads back home.

2 hours ago

Wednesday's Social Media RoundupCBS2's Reena Roy has today's roundup of stories making people smile on social media.

3 hours ago

NYC Council Introducing Coronavirus Relief BillToday the New York City Council is expected to introduce a COVID-19 relief package aimed at helping New Yorkers impacted by the pandemic.

3 hours ago

Coogan's Announces Closure In Washington HeightsAfter more than 35 years, a Washington Heights staple is closing its doors. Coogan’s says the coronavirus left it no choice but to shut down. CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

3 hours ago

Suspected Tornado Scatters Trees Across Toms RiverA fast-moving storm system brought hail, rain and wind, and it left a massive cleanup behind. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

3 hours ago

Nassau Officer Struck By VehicleA Nassau County police officer is recovering this morning after being struck by a vehicle during an apparent altercation at a gas station in Queens.

3 hours ago

New York Weather: Bright & BreezyCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest forecast.

3 hours ago

Experts Say Coronavirus Pandemic Could Lead Have Long-Term Effects On Mental HealthThe experts say the coronavirus pandemic could have a long-term effect on our mental health and there is a second curve to watch; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

9 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 4/21 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for April 21 at 11 p.m.

9 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Videographers, Photographers Set Out To Document New WorldGetting behind the masks and documenting COVID-19 through their cameras... CBS2's Natalie Duddridge talks to four photographers about their experiences in a new landscape.

9 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: USNS Comfort Will Leave New York, Officials SayIt was determined Tuesday that the USNS Comfort hospital ship is no longer needed in New York; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

9 hours ago

Gov. Cuomo, President Trump Meet In Washington To Discuss Coronavirus TestingGov. Andrew Cuomo and President Donald Trump put aside differences to reach an agreement on testing and funding at a meeting in the Oval Office on Tuesday; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

9 hours ago

Tornado Possibly Touched Down In Toms River, New Jersey, Police SayPolice in Toms River say it appears a tornado touched down Tuesday afternoon. It was a storm system that also brought hail, rain and wind, and left a massive cleanup behind; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

9 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Knicks City Dancer Working On Front Lines As Nurse In New JerseyFrom the sidelines to the front lines -- a Knicks City Dancer is working to help combat the coronavirus; CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.

10 hours ago

Severe Storms, Strong Winds Bring Down Trees And Power Lines In New JerseyStorms swept through New York and New Jersey on Tuesday, causing some significant damage in New Jersey; CBSN New York's Vanessa Murdock reports.

11 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 4/21 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for April 21 at 6 p.m.

13 hours ago

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Has 'Productive' Meeting With President Trump Regarding Coronavirus ResponseGov. Andrew Cuomo described his meeting at the White House with President Trump on Tuesday afternoon as "productive." CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has more.

13 hours ago

How To Celebrate Earth Day's 50th Anniversary Amid Coronavirus PandemicWednesday marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. Despite the current need to stay home, there are still many ways you can make the world a better place; CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports.

14 hours ago

Max Minute: Who Will Get New At-Home Coronavirus Tests?Health experts say testing is key to get a handle on the scope of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, one company has been given approval for an at-home test; CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.

14 hours ago

Coronavirus And Ramadan: Isolated Muslims Finding Solutions To Worship, Break Fast During Holy MonthThe Islamic holy month of Ramadan begins this week. The holy month is believed to be when the Quran was revealed to the prophet Mohammed - but now, social distancing amid the coronavirus means the religious observance will look quite different than in years past, reports CBS2's Kiran Dhillon.

14 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Bryant Park In Midtown Carves Giant Heart Into LawnBryant Park in Midtown is sending love to New Yorkers. A giant heart was carved into the park's newly seeded lawn overnight.

14 hours ago

'We Do Not Have To Panic Clean': Experts Weigh In On When, What To Clean To Combat CoronavirusEven with social distancing, many people wonder, if you go outside, what should you do with your shoes or clothes once you return home? CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

14 hours ago