Coronavirus Cautions: Twin Willows Uses Innovation To Avoid Personal Contact On The Golf CourseJeff Ward of Twin Willows Par 3 golf course in Lincoln Park, NJ, talks about coronavirus precautions put in place on their greens and an innovative hole cup device to avoid any personal contact. CBS2's John Elliott reports.

55 minutes ago

Coronavirus Space To Move: Transportation Commissioner Trottenberg On The Streets ClosuresCBS2's Tara Jakeway looks at the closure of streets around Prospect Park and talks with Dept. Of Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg.

1 hour ago

Coronavirus Relief: New Jersey Easing Up Park Restrictions Starting TodayNew Jersey state parks and many local parks will reopen starting Saturday, May 2, but Gov. Phil Murphy warns social distancing rules will still have to be followed. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

2 hours ago

Streets Around Brooklyn's Prospect Park Shut Down For People To Enjoy Outdoor SpaceJust in time for a nice weekend weather forecast, there will seven miles of open road in and around city parks for folks to enjoy it. CBS2's Tara Jakeway reports.

2 hours ago

New York Weather: 5/2 Saturday ForecastCBS2's John Elliott reports. Expect a pretty day today, the best weekend since March, with overnight showers and daytime highs in the upper 70s!

3 hours ago

Saliva Test Offers 'Fast And Easy' Coronavirus Testing OptionIt was a huge effort to ramp up nasal swab testing for the coronavirus, but now the saliva test could pave the way to widespread testing; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

12 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 5/1 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for May 1 at 11 p.m.

12 hours ago

Kim Jong Un Makes First Public Appearance In 20 DaysNorth Korean leader Kim Jong Un has reportedly surfaced, ending rumors that he was gravely ill following surgery.

12 hours ago

Trump Honors Stephen Siller Tunnel To Towers FoundationAt the White House, President Donald Trump honored the Stephen Siller Tunnel To Towers Foundation for its work during the coronavirus pandemic.

12 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Responds To Protesters' Call To Cancel RentSo many who have lost their jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic are worried about paying their rent, and now many are calling for a rent strike; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

12 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Students, Parents React To New York Schools Closing For Remainder Of Academic YearThe news that schools in New York will remain closed for the rest of the academic year has some seniors figuring out ways to say goodbye and parents wondering what the 2020-2021 school year will look like; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

12 hours ago

Amtrak Makes Changes At Penn Station To Allow For Deeper CleaningAmtrak is making changes at Penn Station to allow for an even deeper cleaning.

12 hours ago

New Jersey Set To Reopen Parks, Golf Courses, But With Social Distancing RestrictionsNew Jersey is easing up some restrictions this weekend. State parks and many local parks will reopen starting Saturday, but social distancing rules will still have to be followed; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

12 hours ago

NYC To Open First 7 Miles Of Streets For Pedestrians, Cyclists On SaturdayThe mayor's plan to open city streets to pedestrians and bikers is rolling out ahead of schedule, effective Saturday morning; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

12 hours ago

Teacher Appreciation Contest Recognizes Educators Amid Coronavirus PandemicWeeks into home-schooling their kids, many parents are realizing how much they appreciate teachers, and now they can show it through an online contest for "Teacher Appreciation Week." CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

17 hours ago

NYC Rolls Out 'Open Streets' Initiative To Allow More Room For Social DistancingNew York City is rolling out its "Open Streets" initiative to offer space for people to get fresh air while still safely social distancing; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

17 hours ago

Teachers Getting Creative After Six Weeks Of Remote LearningAfter six weeks of home-schooling, teachers are coming up with creative ways to connect with students; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

17 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 5/1 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for May 1 at 5 p.m.

17 hours ago

Work Scheduled To Begin On Brooklyn Bridge Plaza In The FallDevelopers have unveiled plans for a new pedestrian plaza beneath the Brooklyn Bridge.

17 hours ago

Court: $30 Fee Can't Be Added To Red-Light Camera ViolationsDrivers found guilty of red-light camera violations on Long Island got a win from a state judge.

17 hours ago

Former Vice President Joe Biden Denies Sexual Assault AllegationsDemocratic presidential candidate and former vice president Joe Biden is denying allegations of sexual assault. The allegations stem from 1993 when a former Senate aide made the accusation; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

17 hours ago

NJDOC To Begin COVID-19 Testing For Inmates And StaffThe New Jersey Department of Corrections will begin universal testing for the coronavirus.

17 hours ago

Brooklyn Funeral Home's License Suspended After Bodies Found In TruckThe New York State Department of Health has suspended the license for a Brooklyn funeral home accused of storing bodies in unrefrigerated trucks.

17 hours ago

Fresh Air Fund Hopes To Continue Summer Camp Tradition Despite Coronavirus PandemicWith New York schools closed for the rest of the school year, many families hope summer camps will still be an option. One camp is now re-imagining its summer tradition for the first time in more than a century; CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

18 hours ago