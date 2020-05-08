Rutgers University Football Coach Ready For Virtual Off-SeasonThe Rutgers University football coach is ready for the challenges of a virtual off-season with his players; CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.

Teachers Come Up With Creative Ways To Help Students Make Gifts For Mother's DayMaking gifts for Mother's Day at school is a treasured tradition, but things have changed this year; CBS2's John Elliott reports.

Gay Coronavirus Survivor Not Allowed To Donate Blood Because Of Deferral Period PolicyAs the nation fights against COVID-19, blood and plasma donations are needed more than ever, but some coronavirus survivors are being told they're not allowed to donate; CBS2's Cory James reports.

A Look Back At This Week's Stories: May 8, 2020Here's a look back at this week and the people coming together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

LI Nursing Home Offers Mother's Day Visits From Behind GlassMother's Day will be difficult for all the moms who cannot be with loved ones because they're staying safe in isolation, but one nursing home on Long Island has an answer for that; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

New York Weather: CBS2 5/8 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for May 8 at 5 p.m.

Port Washington Neighbors Start Bartering Amid Coronavirus PandemicSocial distance exchanges and bartering for supplies have taken on a new sense of urgency in one surburban neighborhood; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

White Father, Son Arrested In Killing Of Black Man Jogging In GeorgiaA white father and son have been arrested in the killing of a black man who was out for a jog in his neighborhood; Nancy Chen reports for CBS2.

Woman Accusing Joe Biden Of Sexual Assault Wants Him To Drop Out Of Presidential RaceFor the first time, we're hearing from the woman who claims former vice president Joe Biden sexually assaulted her nearly 30 years ago. Tara Reade wants Biden to drop out of the race for president; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

Remembering Milton Pena And Dominick CosmaiWe continue our series honoring the people we've lost to the pandemic. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge remembers a father and a grandfather, two men dedicated to their families.

Queens Men Charged With Price Gouging Masks In WhitestoneTwo men in Queens are under arrest, accused of price gouging.

Burglars Steal $3K Worth Of Goods From Macy's In LivingstonPolice say three burglars used the coronavirus pandemic to their advantage, stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from a shutdown Macy's store in New Jersey.

Mayor De Blasio Facing Questions About NYPD's Social Distancing Enforcement ArrestsMayor Bill de Blasio is facing tough questions as police data confirms that communities of color are seeing more arrests in the enforcement of social distancing; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.

LI Officials Want Home Construction Deemed An Essential BusinessOfficials on Long Island are urging the state to reconsider making home construction an essential business. New York is the only state in the nation that classifies it as non-essential; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

WWII Planes Fly Over NYC To Mark 75th Anniversary Of VE DaySeveral vintage World War II aircraft conducted a flyover around the city Friday, commemorating VE Day.

Coronavirus Shutdown: Unemployment Rate Hits Highest Level Since Great DepressionOn Friday, the nation's unemployment rate hit its highest level since the Great Depression. It nearly tripled in April to almost 15%; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

Investigation Into NJ Assisted Living Home Reveals Improper Inspection Control PracticesAn investigation revealed improper inspection control practices at the assisted living home in Andover that had bodies stacked up in a small room. The owners now face more than $220,000 in fines; CBS2's Cory James reports.

NYC Putting Together Team To Track, Trace COVID-19The city is putting together an elite corps of disease detectives to track and trace COVID-19 in the five boroughs.

Some NYC Parks Will Restrict Access To Enforce Social DistancingMayor Bill de Blasio is cracking down on social distancing, and that means access to some city parks will be restricted; CBS2's Tara Jakeway reports.

2 Children Die After Developing Post-Viral Syndrome Linked To CoronavirusTwo children have died with a syndrome some young patients develop after exposure to the coronavirus; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

Gov. Murphy Gives Update On Status Of COVID-19 In New JerseyGov. Phil Murphy shares an update on the status of coronavirus in New Jersey as of Friday, May 8, 2020.

Gov. Cuomo Shares An Update On The State of COVID-19 In New York StateGov. Andrew Cuomo shares an update on the state of coronavirus in New York as of Friday, May 8, 2020.

Gov. Cuomo Shares Warning On New Disease Affecting Children Amid PandemicDuring his COVID-19 update on May 8, New York's Gov. Andrew Cuomo spoke about the case of a New York City boy who died after coming down with an illness affecting dozens of children in New York State.

Mayor De Blasio Discusses Parks And Social DistancingMayor Bill de Blasio says the NYPD will limit the number of people at some parks this weekend to enforce social distancing.

