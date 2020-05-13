Deadly Shooting Outside Farmingdale HomeNassau County police are investigating a deadly shooting outside a home in Farmingdale.

2 hours ago

Random Stabbing On Brooklyn SidewalkPolice are searching for a suspect in what appears to be a random stabbing in Bushwick, Brooklyn.

3 hours ago

Social Media Roundup: Socially Distant FunCBS2's Reena Roy has a look at some of the stories making people smile on social media.

3 hours ago

NYC Council To Vote On Delivery App FeesNew York City Council is set to vote today on capping the fees that delivery apps can charge restaurants during emergencies, like the current pandemic.

3 hours ago

NYPD Reports 125 Coronavirus-Related ArrestsThe NYPD says 125 people have been arrested in relation to the coronavirus pandemic since the lockdown began in mid-March, not including social distancing violations.

3 hours ago

Dr. Fauci Warns Against Reopening Too SoonAs some parts of the country start to reopen their economies, there's a warning from the nation's leading infectious disease specialist Dr. Anthony Fauci. He says reopening too soon could cause serious repercussions. CBS2's John Dias reports.

3 hours ago

New York Weather: Picture PerfectCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.

4 hours ago

New York Teens Start ‘Kind Words USA’ Initiative To Send Handwritten ‘Thank You’ Notes To Health Care WorkersTwo New York City teenagers are using a small gesture to thank health care workers in a big way, and they’re looking for help in continuing their mission; CBS2's Nina Kapur reports.

9 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 5/12 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for May 12 at 11 p.m.

10 hours ago

Exclusive Restaurants Now Offering Takeout For All New Yorkers, Serving Health Care WorkersSome of the city's most exclusive restaurants, once reserved for stars and regulars, are offering takeout for everyone, including health care heroes; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

10 hours ago

Nick Cordero's Wife Says Actor Starting To Wake From ComaBroadway actor Nick Cordero's condition has improved slightly.

10 hours ago

New York, New Jersey Looking To Train Hundreds Of Contact TracersWe've seen major efforts to ramp up testing to see if people have the coronavirus, but what about alerting people who may have been exposed to it? CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

10 hours ago

NJ Long-Term Care Facilities Ordered To Provide TestingLong-term care facilities have been hit especially hard by the coronavirus pandemic, and now New Jersey is ordering testing at all centers.

10 hours ago

Queens Boy With Pediatric Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome Had Fever, Went Into Cardiac Arrest, Father SaysThe CDC is likely to issue a nationwide alert this week to help track the mystery illness impacting children across the U.S. Three kids in New York State have died so far; CBS2's Ali Bauman spoke with a father in Queens who dealt with the uncertainty of the illness firsthand.

10 hours ago

As Business Owners Grow Impatient To Reopen, Dr. Anthony Fauci Issues Warning About Moving Too QuicklyDr. Anthony Fauci warned the country Tuesday about the risk of re-opening too quickly. It comes as many business owners feel they cannot wait any longer; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

10 hours ago

Patriots’ McCourty Twins Secure Chromebooks For Local Students Forced To Learn RemotelyMother knows best and her two Super Bowl-winning sons are reaching out to help some tri-state area students dealing with the coronavirus; CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.

15 hours ago

New Rochelle Woman Loses Husband, Only Son To CoronavirusA terrible loss for a New Rochelle woman is being felt deeply in her entire community. The pandemic claimed her husband on Good Friday, then her only son died just before Mother's Day; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

15 hours ago

Free Course Offers Contact Tracing TrainingAs we get closer to reopening in our area, thousands of people will be hired to help make sure it happens safely; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

15 hours ago

Experts Warn Against Comfort Shopping While At Home During Coronavirus PandemicIt's no surprise that some people are home are heading online for some retail therapy, but there are big downsides to comfort shopping; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

15 hours ago

CBS2 Series 'Forgotten Families' Wins Edward R. Murrow AwardThe CBS2 series "Forgotten Families" has won a regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Outstanding Investigative Reporting.

15 hours ago

New Moms Get Virtual Support Amid Coronavirus PandemicFor new moms and families, welcoming a baby during a pandemic is proving to be stressful, especially when living in isolation; Danya Bacchus reports for CBS2.

15 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 5/12 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for May 12 at 5 p.m.

15 hours ago

Report Shows Record Number Of Anti-Semitic Incidents In U.S., Many In New York And New JerseyA new report found a record number of anti-Semitic incidents took place in the United States last year, a level not seen in 40 years. Even more concerning, more than 1/3 of the incidents took place in New York and New Jersey; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

15 hours ago

NJ National Guard Holds Flyover To Honor Front Line WorkersThe New Jersey Air National Guard held a flyover Tuesday to honor front line workers.

15 hours ago