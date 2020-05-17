At Least 11 Firefighters Hurt In Los Angeles ExplosionAt least 11 firefighters were recovering Sunday after suffering injuries in a fiery explosion in downtown Los Angeles.

33 minutes ago

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Gives Daily Coronavirus BriefingGov. Andrew Cuomo took a coronavirus test during his daily briefing Sunday, saying that all New Yorkers who think they need one should get one.

3 hours ago

Web Extra: St. Sen. Joseph Addabbo On Push To Pass Online Sports Betting In NYNew York State Senator Joseph Addabbo, Jr. spoke with CBS2's Steve Overmyer about Addabbo's push to pass a bill to allow online sports betting in the state.

4 hours ago

Mayor Bill de Blasio Holds Daily Coronavirus BriefingMayor Bill de Blasio reiterated New York City beaches will not be open for swimming Memorial Day Weekend.

5 hours ago

NYPD, Social Distancing Ambassadors Keep Park Crowds Under Control As Warm Temperatures Bring Out New YorkersAnother day of warm temperatures brought New Yorkers outdoors, but as people tried to fill several parks, they were met by so-called social distancing ambassadors. CBS2's Tara Jakeway reports.

6 hours ago

New York Weather: 5/17 Sunday Afternoon Weather HeadlinesCBS2's John Elliott has a look at the forecast.

6 hours ago

N.J. Sharing Network Hosting Virtual 5k Run/Walk To Raise Money For Organ DonationSunday is the 10th annual NJ Sharing Network 5k Celebration of Life.

6 hours ago

Archdiocese Of Newark Opening Churches For Private PrayerThe Archdiocese of Newark will begin opening its churches Sunday for private prayer and confession.

16 hours ago

10 Firefighters Hurt In Los Angeles ExplosionTen firefighters were hurt after an explosion in downtown Los Angeles.

16 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 5/16 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for May 16 at 11 p.m.

16 hours ago

NJ Therapy Group Offers Free Sessions To First Responders, FamiliesA New Jersey therapy group is stepping up to make sure no first responder feels alone in dealing with the trauma they've faced during the coronavirus pandemic; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

16 hours ago

'Graduate Together' Special Honors Class Of 2020Millions of American high school seniors have had their lives turned upside down because of the coronavirus pandemic. Saturday, a nationwide event paid tribute to the class of 2020; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

16 hours ago

Female Sportscasting Pioneer Phyllis George Dies At 70We're mourning the loss of broadcasting pioneer and member of the CBS family Phyllis George.

16 hours ago

NYPD Taking New Approach To Social Distancing EnforcementSo-called "social distancing ambassadors" and the NYPD made sure city parks didn't get too crowded Saturday as New Yorkers enjoyed the warm weather; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

16 hours ago

Virtual Clubs Helping People Maintain Social LivesSocial distancing is the new norm because of the coronavirus, but now virtual clubs are popping up, helping many to maintain their social lives; Naomi Ruchim reports for CBS2.

18 hours ago

Drive-By Celebration Held For Couple Supposed To Get Married SaturdayOne couple in Westchester who was supposed to get married Saturday was still able to celebrate with their loved ones.

21 hours ago

Deandre Baker Turns Himself In On Robbery, Assault ChargesA Giants player made headlines this week after a warrant was issued for his arrest; CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.

21 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 5/16 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for May 16 at 6 p.m.

21 hours ago

NJ Couple Turns Would-Be Wedding Day Into Food Bank FundraiserA New Jersey couple who had to postpone their wedding because of the coronavirus pandemic turned a negative situation into a positive; CBS2's Cory James reports.

21 hours ago

Comedic Actor Fred Willard Passes Away At 86Longtime comedic actor Fred Willard has passed away.

21 hours ago

1 Man Found Stabbed To Death After Harlem Apartment FirePolice found a man stabbed to death inside a Harlem apartment Saturday morning.

21 hours ago

Brooklyn Businesswoman's Plea To Reopen Goes ViralIt's been almost eight weeks since Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered non-essential businesses to close, and there's a dire prediction that many will never reopen; CBS2's Tony Aiello checked in with one Brooklyn businesswoman whose plea for help has gone viral on social media.

21 hours ago

Business Owners, Workers Stage Back To Work Rally On Staten IslandWorkers and business owners rallied on Staten Island on Saturday, saying the reopening is not happening fast enough.

21 hours ago

NYS To Allow Horse, Auto Racing June 1Race tracks will soon be back in business in New York.

21 hours ago