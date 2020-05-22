More Than 4 Million U.S. Workers File For Jobless Benefits Last WeekThe total number of people applying for aid to more than 43 million, on a seasonally adjusted basis, since the coronavirus pandemic spread across the nation. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

TSA To Make Screening Changes In Response To PandemicTSA officers will now look without touching when it comes to passengers' boarding passes. When a bag does not pass X-ray screening, passengers may have to unpack it themselves and send it through the machine again to prevent an officer having to search it by hand. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

New York Weather: 5/22 Friday ForecastCBS2's Elise Finch reports. We're heading into a very different Memorial Day Weekend with mild temperatures, lows in the 40s to highs in the low 70s, with clouds increasing and scattered rain rolling in later around 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Coney Island, Rockaway Beaches Partially Open For Memorial Day WeekendMemorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer, and now people will have restricted access to New York City's beaches - no swimming, but walks on the sand allowed. CBS2's John Dias reports.

NJ Hospital Considered Epicenter Of Coronavirus Pandemic Now Ready To Resume Elective SurgeriesA hospital in Bergen County, New Jersey, was considered the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic just a few weeks ago, but now it’s down to just a few COVID-19 patients; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

NYC Landmarks Go Green To Honor Essential Park WorkersLandmarks across New York City were lit up green Thursday night to honor park workers.

Gridlock May Be Making A Comeback As More Drivers Return To New York RoadsIt's a clear sign many people are growing tired of staying home -- more cars on the road. The numbers are up and so are delays; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

New York Weather: CBS2 5/21 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for May 21 at 11 p.m.

Lori Loughlin, Husband Plan To Plead Guilty In College Admissions ScandalActress Lori Loughlin and her husband plan to plead guilty in the college admissions scandal, and it could mean prison time; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

Long Island Man Accused Of Killing Father During Zoom MeetingPolice on Long Island say a Zoom call may have helped them solve a murder involving a father and son; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

Coney Island, Rockaway Beaches To Open For Memorial Day Weekend With RestrictionsMemorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer, but we've never had to spend it under these circumstances; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

Co-Owner Of NJ Baseball Business Urges Governor To Give Youth Sports The Green LightWhen will New Jersey kids be allowed to play baseball and softball outside again? CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.

Man Accused Of Killing Father In Middle Of Zoom CallSuffolk County Police have arrested a man they say stabbed his father to death while he was on a Zoom video call with at least 20 people watching.

Hamptons Homeowners Frustrated With Renters Squatting During Prime Rental SeasonRenters are squatting in style in the Hamptons. Some homeowners, landlords and realtors say it's becoming a real problem and their hands are tied by the governor's non-eviction order; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

Coney Island Open For Memorial Day Weekend With RestrictionsConey Island beaches will be open for Memorial Day weekend, but with restrictions; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

Socially Distant Memorial Day Events Planned For Holiday WeekendAs we practice social distancing, this year's Memorial Day parades and events across our area are canceled, but there are still many ways to honor our fallen heroes; CBS2's Charlie Cooper reports.

Workers At Mt. Sinai South In Oceanside Receive Free HaircutsHealth care heroes got some much needed TLC on Long Island.

New York Weather: CBS2 5/21 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for May 21 at 5 p.m.

Max Minute: How To Protect Yourself Over Memorial Day WeekendThe long Memorial Day weekend is upon us and more people are expected to spend time outdoors. So how can you protect yourself? CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.

Long Island Business Owners Looking Ahead, Considering Changes For ReopeningBusiness owners in struggling Long Island downtowns are getting ready to reopen, even though that could still be weeks away. So what can we expect them to look like? CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

Parents Concerned About Possibility Of Schools Making Remote Learning The NormSome school districts are considering making remote learning a part of their long-term plans. The idea has some parents considering logistics, wondering what happens when kids are scheduled to learn from home while they have to go back to work; CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

Mayor Bill De Blasio Vows To Fix Problems With City's Food ProgramCBS2 continues to uncover even more problems with the city's multi-million dollar program to feed the hungry, and the mayor is again vowing to fix it; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.

NJ Gym That Defied Shutdown Order Closed By Health DepartmentA New Jersey gym has been shut down by the health department after reopening in defiance of state orders.

MTA Urging Riders To Avoid Mass Transit To Get To The Beach Over Memorial Day WeekendIt's not often the MTA tells the public not to take mass transit on a holiday weekend, but that's the message right now; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

