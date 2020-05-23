CBS2's John Elliott reports. Wet weather on Saturday runs from a low of 60 to highs in the upper 60s, damp and grey all day. Sunday will see sun returning late in the day, with lows in the low 50s and highs again in the upper 70s.
New York Weather: 5/23 Saturday Forecast
Sponsored By
Program: CBS 2 News WeekendsCategories: Weather, Weather Forecast, WCBSTV
Latest Videos
CBS 2 Saturday News at 6:00 a.m.Rescuers rushed into the waters off Beach 91st Street on Friday, but not in time to save a 24-year-old man. Beach-goers say this drowning was particularly difficult because it's an ominous foreshadowing for what could be a dangerous summer. CBS2's Tara Jakeway reports.
New York Weather: 5/23 Saturday ForecastCBS2's John Elliott reports. Wet weather on Saturday runs from a low of 60 to highs in the upper 60s, damp and grey all day. Sunday will see sun returning late in the day, with lows in the low 50s and highs again in the upper 70s.
Walt Whitman H.S. Class Of 2020 Thanks Principal For SupportThe seniors at Walt Whitman High School in South Huntington did a socially distant drive-by to say thank you to their principal Friday.
Knicks Great Patrick Ewing Tests Positive For COVID-19A New York Knicks great has a warning to everyone about the coronavirus, and it comes from first-hand experience; CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.
Lower Income Communities Of Color Face Economic Impact Of Coronavirus PandemicResearch has shown that lower income communities of color have been hit especially hard by COVID-19, and neighborhoods bearing the brunt of the pandemic are also hard-hit financially; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.
New York Weather: CBS2 5/22 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for May 22 at 11 p.m.
Suffolk County Police Identify One Gilgo Beach Murder VictimUsing DNA technology, Suffolk County Police have identified the remains of one of the victims in the Gilgo Beach serial killings.
Man Rescued After Threatening To Jump From Brooklyn BridgeNYPD emergency teams rescued a man who climbed to the top of the Brooklyn Bridge and was threatening to jump Friday.
Trump Says Houses Of Worship Are Essential; Biden Expresses Regret Over Radio Show CommentsPresident Trump on Friday declared houses of worship are essential and need to be reopened. Meanwhile, former vice president Joe Biden is expressing regret over a comment he made on a popular radio show; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.
Jersey Shore Partially Open For Business As Memorial Day Weekend Kicks OffAs New Jersey continues its gradual reopening, much of the Jersey Shore is at least partially open for business, but this summer already feels different; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.
Hertz Files For Bankruptcy Protection Due To Drop In TravelHertz Car Rental is filing for bankruptcy protection.
New Yorkers Concerned No Lifeguards At Beaches This Summer May Lead To DrowningsRescuers rushed into the waters off Beach 91st Street on Friday, but not in time to save a 24-year-old man. Beach-goers say this drowning was particularly difficult because it's an ominous foreshadowing for what could be a dangerous summer; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.
Gov. Cuomo Issues Executive Order Allowing Gatherings Of Up To 10 PeopleGov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order allowing small non-essential gatherings just in time for Memorial Day weekend.
New NYC Reopening Requirements Shift Focus To New Hospital Admissions, ICU Beds, COVID Positive CasesMayor Bill de Blasio says the city will change the requirements for reopening; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.
A Look Back At This Week's Stories: May 22, 2020Here's a look back at this week and the people coming together amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Bergen County Scouts Plant Flags Throughout Neighborhood For Memorial DayA scouting group in Bergen County that won't get to march in a Memorial Day parade this year still found a way to remind neighbors of the meaning of the holiday; CBS2's Kristine Johnson reports.
New York Weather: CBS2 5/22 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for May 22 at 5 p.m.
CDC Says 35% Of COVID-19 Patients Are AsymptomaticThe CDC now says about one-third of people infected with the coronavirus don't show any symptoms.
Man Accused Of Killing Dad During Zoom Call Is ChargedThe Long Island man accused of killing his father during a Zoom call has been charged with murder.
Lori Loughlin, Husband Enter Guilty Pleas In College Bribery Scandal"Full House" actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband entered guilty pleas Friday in the college admissions scandal.
Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden Apologizes For Comment About Black VotersDemocratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is apologizing for a comment he made about black voters; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.
Families Plan Staycations Over Memorial Day WeekendPeople are still shopping and stocking up to observe the Memorial Day weekend, but the coronavirus pandemic has changed the way some plan to celebrate; CBS2's Tara Jakeway reports.
Demanding Answers: What Is Being Done To Stop Spread Of COVID-19 From International Travelers?Hundreds of international flights that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has blamed for causing the coronavirus outbreak continue to fly to our area. So what are our officials doing to make sure we stop the spread this time around? CBS2's Lisa Rozner is demanding answers.
Remembering Else Hess And Kris RussoTonight we continue our series honoring the people we've lost to the coronavirus pandemic. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge remembers a son and grandmother who valued family over everything.