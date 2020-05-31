Hundreds Arrested After Peaceful George Floyd Protests Spiral Into ChaosDemonstrators clashed with officers and torched NYPD vehicles as they called for an end to police brutality after the death of George Floyd. CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

50 minutes ago

Catskill Woman, Brooklyn Residents Charged For Allegedly Throwing Molotov Cocktails At NYPD VehiclesThe U.S. Attorney's Office says if convicted, each faces up to 20 years in prison.The incidents took place during protests over George Floyd's death.

1 hour ago

St. Patrick's Cathedral Vandalized With Graffiti During George Floyd ProtestsThe F-word was scrawled in big red letters on an outside wall around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

2 hours ago

New York Weather: 5/31 Sunday Afternoon CBS2 Weather HeadlinesCool, comfortable temperatures and low humidity are setting us up for a beautiful day. CBS2's John Elliott has a look at the forecast.

2 hours ago

Police, Protesters Clash In Manhattan During 3rd Day Of Protests Over George Floyd's DeathThere were more arrests and clashes with police during protests in Manhattan on Saturday night; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

10 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 5/30 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for May 30 at 11 p.m.

10 hours ago

Long Island Man Spreads Cheer Through Car ParadesCar parades have become popular during the coronavirus pandemic to celebrate birthdays and other special events, and a Long Island group is taking it to the next level; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

10 hours ago

Several U.S. Cities Placed Under Curfew Following Violent Protests Over George Floyd's DeathProtests continued Saturday across the country. Because of the growing violence, at least two dozen cities are now under some sort of curfew; Michael George reports for CBS2.

10 hours ago

Protesters Fill Streets In Newark, New JerseyThere was a large march in Newark, New Jersey, on Saturday afternoon.

10 hours ago

Protesters Arrested Throughout New York CitySome protests in New York on Saturday were largely peaceful, but they disrupted traffic and led to arrests.

11 hours ago

Mayor Bill De Blasio Addresses Saturday Night Protests Over George Floyd's DeathMayor Bill de Blasio spoke late on May 30, 2020, about violent protests in Brooklyn and Manhattan sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

11 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 5/30 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for May 30 at 6 p.m.

16 hours ago

SpaceX, NASA Make History With Falcon 9 LaunchNASA and Elon Musk's SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off Saturday afternoon, beginning a new era of commercial space flight; Skyler Henry reports for CBS2.

16 hours ago

Cuomo Targeting Coronavirus Hotspots In Bronx, Brooklyn, QueensGov. Andrew Cuomo says he's focusing on controlling the spread of the coronavirus in 10 hotspots across New York City.

16 hours ago

National Guard Mobilized In Minnesota After Days Of Protests Over George Floyd's DeathIn Minnesota, the state's full national guard has been mobilized after days of chaos in Minneapolis; Michael George reports for CBS2.

16 hours ago

George Floyd Protests: Protesters Gathering, Marching In Lower ManhattanProtesters marched through multiple neighborhoods in Lower Manhattan once again Saturday with a large number of police officers at the ready; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

16 hours ago

Hundreds Gather In Queens, Staten Island For Protests Over George Floyd's DeathProtests over the death of George Floyd continued Saturday across the tri-state area; CBS2's Cory James reports.

16 hours ago

NYC Leaders Respond To Friday's Sometimes Violent Protests Over George Floyd's DeathCity leaders responded Saturday to protests that boiled over into violence Friday night; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

16 hours ago

NWSL Players Association Vice President Rachel Corsie On League's Upcoming Challenge CupThe National Women’s Soccer League has announced plans to become the first American team sport to return to action. They’re condensing the season into a 25-game Challenge Cup starting June 27 on CBS. The world’s top women’s soccer league will play all the games in Salt Lake City. CBS2's Steve Overmyer spoke with the players association’s VP and Utah defender Rachel Corsie about this return.

18 hours ago

Pride Gives Back: A Celebration Of Acceptance, Resilience And Bringing People TogetherLast year, we celebrated 50 years of World Pride.And this year, 2020 is the 50th anniversary of the NYC Pride March. Fifty years of acceptance, love, unity. This year, to show strength and unity. Pride is about helping the LGBTQ+ small businesses.

21 hours ago

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Gives Daily BriefingThe governor discussed coronavirus, reopening and George Floyd protests at his daily briefing.

22 hours ago

Mayor Bill de Blasio, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea On George Floyd ProtestsMayor Bill de Blasio and Police Commissioner Dermot Shea held a news conference to discuss sometimes violent George Floyd protests in New York City. The mayor promised a full, independent review of what happened.

23 hours ago

Elected Officials Say NYPD Officer Should Face Charges Over Shoving Incident Caught On VideoA growing number of elected officials say an NYPD officer should face charges over a shoving incident that was caught on video.

1 day ago

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams On George Floyd ProtestsPublic Advocate Jumaane Williams held a news conference to discuss George Floyd protests and police response to them, calling for the police to back off while people gather to express their grief and anger.

1 day ago