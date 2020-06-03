New York Weather: Hot And HumidCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.

NYPD: 1 Officer Stabbed, 2 Others Shot In BrooklynThe NYPD says an officer was stabbed in the neck and two others were shot late Wednesday night in Brooklyn. All three are expected to survive. The suspect is in critical condition. CBS2's John Dias has the latest.

Protesters Worried About Coronavirus In Overcrowded Holding CellsProtests are setting off fears of a second wave of coronavirus this summer. The virus could be spreading during marches and inside holding cells; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

New York Weather: CBS2 6/3 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for June 3 at 11 p.m.

Storm Topples Huge Tree As It Moves Through Toms River, NJIn New Jersey, strong winds toppled part of a huge tree in Toms River and there was a similar scene in Manasquan.

Officer Facing Upgraded Charges In George Floyd's Death, 3 Other Officers ArrestedThe fired police officer seen on video with his knee on George Floyd's neck is facing upgraded charges, and his three partners were also arrested and charged; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

Over 90 Arrested Following Day Of Peaceful Protesting In ManhattanThe arrest of protesters Wednesday night came at the end of a more peaceful day in Manhattan; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

NYPD Gets Into Scuffle With Protesters In BrooklynThe NYPD moved in to arrest protesters near the Brooklyn Bridge on Wednesday night; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

New York Weather: CBS2 6/3 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for June 3 at 5 p.m.

Thousands March Through NYC For Seventh Day Of Protests Over George Floyd’s Death, Police BrutalityProtesters were on the move in New York City on Wednesday afternoon. While the tone of the demonstrations has become more peaceful, the message remains the same: police brutality must stop now; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

Former Rutgers Football Player Eric LeGrand Reacts To Nationwide ProtestsFormer Rutgers Football Player Eric LeGrand who was paralyzed on the field reacts to protests and calls for justice. CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.

'There Was A Lot Of Emotions On The Grounds': Belmont Park Reopens, Sports Return To New York For First Time In 80 DaysFor the first time in 80 days, sports are back in New York as Belmont Park officially reopened. CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.

Sen. Gillibrand To Introduce Bill Banning Police ChokeholdsSen. Gillibrand plans to introduce bill banning police chokeholds and maneuvers that restrict oxygen flow.

NYPD: Officers Shot And Killed Suspect In BrooklynNYPD says officers shot and killed suspect in Brooklyn while responding to reports of shots fired. Police say the suspect repeatedly ignored orders to drop his weapon.

Update: Teen Connected To Death Of Tessa Majors Pleads Guilty To RobberyA 13-year-old suspect connected to the stabbing death of Barnard College student Tessa Majors in Morningside Park pleaded guilty to a robbery charge in the case.

High Schools In Connecticut Will Be Able To Hold In-Person Graduation Ceremonies In JulyGovernor Ned Lamont announced high schools in Connecticut can begin holding graduation ceremonies for the class of 2020 in July.

As New York City Begins To Reopen Next Week, All Eyes Will Be On Efficiency Of Hired Contact TracersA key to New York City’s reopening Monday will be its ability to test and trace people recently diagnosed with the coronavirus. That will help stop the spread and the city said it’s already seeing success, but that’s not without controversy. CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

Connecticut Governor Announces State Will Help Residents Who Cannot Get Federal Coronavirus AssistanceConnecticut Governor Ned Lamont announces residents, including undocumented immigrants, who cannot get federal help for coronavirus testing and treatments will get help from state.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy Makes Recommendations To Improve State's Long-Term Healthcare FacilitiesAn Independent review found nursing homes were under prepared for the coronavirus outbreak.

Salon Owners Offer Free Haircuts To Healthcare WorkersCBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reports salon owners are now coming together to bring a sense of normalcy back to healthcare workers.

Gov. Cuomo: Outdoor Dining Allowed In Phase Two Of ReopeningGovernor Andrew Cuomo announced outdoor dining at restaurants will be allowed in phase two of state's reopening plan.

Max Minute: Other Health Problems Caused By COVID-19CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports health problems caused by coronavirus include strokes and other symptoms.

Coronavirus Memoriam: Remembering Bronx Teacher Dr. Noel LawsonCBS2 is continuing its series honoring victims of the coronavirus pandemic. CBS2’s Cindy Hsu remembers a Bronx teacher who taught everyone around him to dream big and explore the world.

Long Island Protesters Demand Justice For George FloydDemonstrators in Hempstead Village on Wednesday told CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan their protests are necessary to fight systemic racism and promote unity.

