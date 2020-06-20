NYPD Looking For Man After 73-Year-Old Woman Punched In Face At Bronx Subway StationA 73-year-old woman is recovering after police say she was attacked at a subway station in the Bronx. The NYPD is asking for help identifying the man they're looking for.

Students To March To Gracie Mansion Saturday, 24th Straight Day Of Citywide ProtestsCBS2's Christina Fan reports hundreds of school children are expected to march to Gracie Mansion on Saturday, calling to end the relationship between the NYPD and Department of Education by removing police from schools.

Phase 2 Reopening Raises Concerns About Driver, Pedestrian Safety In New York CityWith New York City entering Phase 2 of reopening on Monday, more people will be heading back to work, which means more traffic. CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

U.S. Attorney For Southern District Of NY Says He’s Not ResigningThe U.S. attorney who oversaw key prosecutions of allies of President Donald Trump denied Attorney General William Barr's announcement that said he was stepping down.

New York Weather: 6/20 Afternoon ForecastCBS2's John Elliott has the updated forecast for Saturday, June 20.

New York Weather: CBS2 6/19 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for June 19 at 11 p.m.

NJ Medical Professionals Share Lifelong Connection After Helping Each Other Through Health ProblemsTwo medical professionals in New Jersey share a lifelong connection after each one saved the other at their most vulnerable moments; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

FTA Approves Funding For Portal North Bridge ProjectThe Federal Transit Administration approved more than $700 million in funding to accelerate a project to replace the Portal North Rail Bridge in Kearny, New Jersey.

Residents Of New Rochelle March In Solidarity For JuneteenthPeople in New Rochelle marched through the streets of their city Friday to commemorate Juneteenth and remember resident Kamal Flowers.

Black Lives Matter Protests Take On Special Meaning On JuneteenthThousands of protesters fighting against police brutality took to the streets of the city in the 23rd straight day of demonstrations, but Friday's marches had even more meaning; CBS2's Cory James reports.

Motorcycle Driver In Critical Condition After Hit-And-Run CrashA hit-and-run in Manhattan left a motorcycle driver in critical condition at the hospital.

Tonight's Forecast From CBS2Lonnie Quinn has the updated forecast for June 19, 2020

NYPD Releases New Video Of Suspect Accused In Daylight Sex AssaultPolice said the 28-year-old victim was attacked around 3:15 p.m. on June 4 while walking in Highbridge Park in Washington Heights.

Visitation To Long-Term Care Facilities Will Resume In New JerseyNew Jersey Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said as of Sunday, Father’s Day, long-term care facilities can start having in-person reunions with family members.

‘The History Of The Underground Railroad Is Tied With’ AME Zion Church In ManhassetA humble church was one of a network of safe houses during the Civil War, and Harriet Tubman – herself a scout, spy and suffragette – was believed to have used the AME Zion Church for more than one of her dangerous missions rescuing enslaved people. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

FDNY Captain Hugo Sosa Released From Hospital After Weeks Battling COVID-19Friday was an emotional day for a member of the FDNY and his family. He finally went home, after spending weeks in the hospital battling the coronavirus. CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

Families Find Ways To Celebrate Memories Of Dad On Father's DayWhile Father's Day is a celebration for many, there are also families who have lost fathers. CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports on how those families are coping.

Consumer Alert: Children's Cough Medicines Recalled Due To Potential Overdose RisksTwo popular cough medicines for children are being voluntarily recalled.

Buffalo City Council Asks For Investigation Into Black Officer's 2008 FiringFormer Buffalo police officer Cariol Horne was fired in 2008 after she says she stopped a white officer's chokehold on a black suspect in handcuffs. Now, the Buffalo City Council is asking the New York State Attorney General to investigate Horne's firing.

Juneteenth ‘Drive To Justice’ In NYC: ‘A Great Symbol Of What We Have To Do. Steady. Strong. Moving Forward’Juneteenth is being commemorated in many different ways, one being a “Drive to Justice” across the country. CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis brings us along for the ride, which started with a rally in Brooklyn.

Staten Island Families, Borough Leaders Commemorate Juneteenth With City’s 2nd Black Lives Matter Street MuralFamilies, borough leaders and Mayor Bill de Blasio commemorated Juneteeth by painting “Black Lives Matter” in big, bold letters on Richmond Terrace. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

Texas Man Who Traced Family Tree Back To 1800s Honors His Ancestry On JuneteenthIt took two and a half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation before enslaved African Americans in Texas learned they were free. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas spoke with a man who traced his family tree all the way back to that time.

