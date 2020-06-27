UPDATE: Teen Arrested After 7-Year-Old Struck By Stray Bullet In East Harlem ShootingNYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan announced the arrest on Twitter on Friday night.

Experts Warn Coronavirus Cases Could Spike In Tri-State As Virus Surges In Parts Of U.S.While residents in some other parts of the country are being told to stay home due to surging coronavirus cases, people in the tri-state area are still gathering outside restaurants and bars without any worries. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

Bronx Shooting Sends 20-Year-Old To Hospital In Critical ConditionA suspect in the second car opened fire after getting into an argument with the victim.

NYPD: Man Wanted For Attempted Rape In BronxThe NYPD released jarring surveillance video of a man grabbing a 27-year-old woman as she entered a building on East 210th Street.

CBS2 Weather: 6/27 Afternoon ForecastJohn Elliott has the afternoon forecast for June 27, 2020

Child Burned By Fireworks Gets Special Visit From FDNY, NYPDA toddler burned by illegal fireworks in the Bronx got a special visit Friday.

New York Weather: CBS2 6/26 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for June 26 at 11 p.m.

Landmarks Across New York Light Up For Pride MonthNew York Light is honoring Pride Month and the LGBTQ community.

MTA Honors LGBTQ Community With Heart Pride LogoThe MTA is honoring the 50th anniversary of the first New York City Pride March.

NYPD Sees Uptick In Members Filing For RetirementWith protesters calling to defund the police and a spike in crime citywide, the NYPD is also experiencing an increase in members filing for retirement; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

Tensions Rise After Protesters, Counter-Protesters Clash Over Columbus Statue In Nutley, N.J.Tensions rose surrounding a Christopher Columbus statue in New Jersey on Friday; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

Tri-State Area Residents Express Few Concerns As White House Issues Warning About Surging Coronavirus CasesWhile residents in some other parts of the country are being told to stay home due to surging coronavirus cases, people in the tri-state area are still gathering outside restaurants and bars without any worries; CBS2's Cory James reports.

New York's Takeout Cocktail Law Extended For Third Time, Bringing Relief For Restaurant And Bar OwnersAs the road to reopening continues, restaurant and bar owners in New York City get another reprieve. CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports.

Calls From Business Owners, Residents Affected By Hell's Kitchen Crime Spree Get LouderA Wild West like scene stretches the single block from West 43rd Street to 42nd Steet on Ninth Avenue. CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

Pelham Artist Displaying Town’s ‘Dirty Laundry’ To Spark Conversation On RacismThe stand against racism has flooded social media streams. CBS2’s Steve Overmyer reports a Pelham woman is bringing the conversation to the art world.

Tonight's Forecast From CBS2Lonnie Quinn has tonight's updated forecast from CBS New York

Max Minute: New Study Details Surge In New York Cardiac Arrests During Peak COVID-19 MonthsWhile COVID-19 continues to spread at a frightening speed across the South and West, doctors are learning that the disease causes damage throughout the body. CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.

Girl Uses Neighbor's Hose To Try To Put Out Fire In RyeA young girl in Rye, New York, was caught on camera trying to help put out a fire.

De Blasio Again Warns Of 22,000 City Employee Layoffs If No Budget Help Is ForthcomingMayor Bill de Blasio said again Friday that New York City faces a billion dollar budget gap, and may have to lay off 22,000 city employees if no financial relief is forthcoming. CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports.

Mother Speaks Out After Her Son Is Saved From Fire By Being Dropped Out Window To Police Below: ‘We Had To Think Fast’As a fire swept through their building, a mother and father made the split-second decision to drop their 4-year-old son out a window to police below. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

Coronavirus Pandemic Means Changes To Summer Travel Plans, With More People Planning Road TripsSummer travel is looking a little different this year. It’ll likely be closer to home, so it’s no wonder road trips and RVs are seeing a spike in popularity. CBS2's Dana Tyler reports.

Newark Removes Christopher Columbus Statue, Protesters Gather In NutleyProtests in New Jersey are taking place amid heated debates around the country concerning Christopher Columbus statues. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

Mother Speaks Out About Shooting That Left 7-Year-Old Daughter InjuredA 7-year-old girl is one of the latest victims of gun violence as New York City grapples with a disturbing rise in shootings. Her mother is speaking out about the terrifying moment her daughter was struck by a bullet; CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

