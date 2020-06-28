Whoa! A Sinkhole Nearly Swallowed A Car In The East VillageA sinkhole opened up in the East Village early Sunday morning, nearly swallowing a parked car.

2 Men Caught With About $4,500 Worth Of Illegal Fireworks In ManhattanFire marshals arrested two men in Manhattan on Saturday as the crackdown on illegal fireworks continues.

Timothy Cardinal Dolan To Hold Public Mass Inside St. Patrick’s CathedralThe 10:15 a.m. mass Sunday will be the first held inside St. Patrick’s since March.

Citywide Spike In Gun Violence Continues With Multiple Weekend ShootingsNew York City police officers are trying to push back on a rash of shootings heating up on this summer weekend. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

Police: 2 Shot When Gunfire Broke Out In East Williamsburg Early SundayTwo people were shot and another was sent to the hospital in critical condition in East Williamsburg early Sunday morning.

New York Weather: CBS2's 6/28 Afternoon ForecastGet ready for another warm one. John Elliott has the hot and humid forecast.

1 Killed, At Least 2 Injured In Hamilton Heights Hit-And-Run CrashPolice are searching for a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Hamilton Heights.

Rainbow Light Tribute In Front Of Stonewall Inn Celebrates Pride WeekendA tribute as tall as a skyscraper is honoring the LGBTQ community and Pride weekend in the West Village.

New York Weather: CBS2 6/27 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for June 27 at 11 p.m.

Pilot Survives After Cessna Goes Down In Ocean In Surf City, N.J.A pilot survived when a single-engine Cessna plane crashed into the ocean in New Jersey on Saturday.

New Yorkers Visiting High-Risk States Ineligible For BenefitsNew Yorkers taking non-essential trips to high-risk states will no longer be eligible for New York's COVID-19 paid sick leave benefits.

New York State Health Officials Investigating Cluster Of Coronavirus Cases Tied To Graduation CeremonyNew York State health officials are investigating a new cluster of coronavirus cases in Westchester County, and they're all tied to a high school graduation ceremony; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

NYPD: Nearly 60 Shootings Reported Over Last 7 DaysThere have been 58 shootings in the last seven days, according to the NYPD, and that doesn't include several shootings that happened Saturday; CBS2's Cory James reports.

Man Arrested In Fatal Flatiron District ShootingA man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in the Flatiron District.

Police Investigating Several Saturday Shootings Amid Spike In Gun ViolenceA brazen double murder in broad daylight in Brooklyn and an early morning shooting in Central Park are two of the latest in a rash of shootings plaguing the city this summer; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

Oura CEO Harpreet Rai Discusses Working With NBA To Provide Oura Rings For PlayersThe NBA has signed a deal to provide every player with Oura Rings, wearable tech that measures temperature, heart rate and more. The organization is hoping the rings will help identify players with coronavirus symptoms. Oura CEO Harpreet Rai talked to CBS2's Steve Overmyer.

Timothy Cardinal Dolan To Hold Public Mass At Saint Patrick's CathedralTimothy Cardinal Dolan is set to hold public mass Sunday inside St. Patrick's Cathedral.

Some States Scale Back Plans To Reopen Economies After Coronavirus Cases SpikeCoronavirus cases in the U.S. have surpassed the 2.5 million mark. Some states across the south and west are now scaling back plans to reopen economies; Danya Bacchus reports for CBS2.

4 New Coronavirus Cases Linked To Chappaqua Graduation CeremonyNew York State's Department of Health is investigating a potential COVID-19 exposure at a high school graduation ceremony in Westchester County; Nick Caloway reports.

New York Weather: CBS2 6/27 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for June 27 at 6 p.m.

3rd Annual 'Sisters for The Cure' Event Held VirtuallyThe third annual Sisters for the Cure event was held Saturday.

Princeton University Removing Name Of Woodrow WilsonPrinceton University is removing the name of President Woodrow Wilson from its school of public policy and a residential college.

Some Business Owners Ask Patrons To Sign COVID-19 Liability Waivers As They ReopenThere are new concerns for business owners as they begin to rebuild after the coronavirus pandemic. Some are asking patrons to sign liability waivers; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

