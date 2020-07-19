New York City Agencies, Residents Brace For First Heat Wave Of The YearThe heat is expected to be brutal in New York City in the coming days, and residents and city agencies are getting ready for a sweltering Sunday.

New York Weather: CBS2's 7/19 Sunday Afternoon ForecastJohn Elliott has the latest forecast for July 19, 2020

New York Weather: CBS2 7/18 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for July 18 at 11 p.m.

Crowd Gathers For Rally To End Gun Violence In BrooklynA group of protesters in Brooklyn called for an end to gun violence Saturday.

Multiple Shootings Reported In Brooklyn Saturday, One DeadlyThere were more shootings in Brooklyn on Saturday as the city deals with a spike in gun violence.

18-Year-Old Woman Arrested In McDonald's Rooftop DeathAn 18-year-old woman has been charged with murder after a body was found on the roof of a McDonald's in the Bronx.

Cops Cracking Down On Large Crowds In AstoriaThe city is cracking down on people crowding the streets of Astoria after a number of large gatherings have been happening in front of restaurants and bars; CBS2's Cory James reports.

Black Lives Matter Mural Vandalized Twice In One DayA police officer was injured Saturday trying to stop a protester as she splashed black paint over the mural in front of Trump Tower, and before the paint could even be cleaned up, another person vandalized it again; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

New York Weather: CBS2 7/18 Evening Forecast at 9PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for July 18 at 9 p.m.

Man Accused Of Killing Boss In Luxury Condo ArraignedThe man charged with the gruesome murder of a 33-year-old tech CEO in Manhattan has made his first court appearance.

Woman Charged After Body Found On Roof Of McDonald'sPolice have made an arrest after a body was found on the roof of a McDonald's in the Bronx.

Several Cooling Centers Ready On Long IslandSeveral public buildings on Long Island will serve as cooling centers this week.

Crowd Gathers In Brooklyn To Call For An End To Surge In Gun ViolenceA group of protesters in Brooklyn spent Saturday afternoon calling for an end to recent gun violence.

New York Weather: CBS2 7/18 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for July 18 at 6 p.m.

Civil Rights Icon John Lewis Dies Of Pancreatic CancerTributes are pouring in for civil rights icon and Congressman John Lewis, who died Friday; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Officer Injured While Trying To Stop Woman Throwing Paint On Black Lives Matter MuralA police officer was injured trying to stop a protester from throwing black paint on the Black Lives Matter mural in front of Trump Tower in Midtown on Saturday afternoon; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

NYPD: Suspects Struck Victim In Head With Gun, Stole iPhone, CashThe NYPD is looking for four people caught on camera who they say are connected to a robbery against a 50-year-old man in Brooklyn.

New Video Shows Crowds Outside Bars In Astoria Not Following Social Distancing RulesPolice were on the scene, conducting crowd control, one day after Gov. Cuomo issued a "three strikes, you're closed" rule.

Video Shows Arrest Of Suspect In Killing, Dismemberment Of Entrepreneur Fahim Saleh On Lower East SideThe suspect in a brutal murder at a Lower East Side luxury condo was arraigned overnight after he was picked up by police Friday morning. CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

Beaches, Pools Likely To Reach Capacity Early As Tri-State Temperatures Soar This WeekendIf you're hoping to snag a spot in the sand, you should hit the road sooner than later. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

