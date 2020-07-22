Newest Americans Sworn In At Naturalization Ceremony Amid Coronavirus PandemicThere were no crowds and no songs, but Wednesday's naturalization ceremony for dozens of U.S. citizens was no less emotional. The newest Americans swore their oath despite COVID-19 limitations; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

2 hours ago

Florida Rep. Ted Yoho Offers Apology To Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez On House FloorFlorida Congressman Ted Yoho took to the House floor Wednesday to apologize to New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

2 hours ago

Suspect Accused Of Killing Federal Judge's Son In NJ Also Linked To California Attorney's MurderThe FBI confirms the suspect accused of opening fire at the home of a federal judge in New Jersey, killing her son and wounding her husband, is also linked to the murder of an attorney in California; CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

2 hours ago

NYC COVID Patient Leaves Hospital After 128 DaysAfter 128 days, a New York City COVID patient finally goes home from the hospital. It's an emotional day for him and his family, who back in March were preparing to say their goodbyes; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

2 hours ago

Report: Woody Johnson Under Investigation By State DepartmentJets owner Woody Johnson is reportedly under investigation by the state department inspector general over alleged sexist and racist comments made to his embassy staff.

3 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 7/22 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for July 22 at 5 p.m.

3 hours ago

Hostess Recalls 'Raspberry Zingers' Over Mold ConcernsThere's a consumer alert as Hostess recalls some of its "Raspberry Zinger" products.

3 hours ago

FDA Approves Injection That Dissolves CelluliteCellulite is very common and extremely challenging to get rid of, but the FDA has just approved an injection that actually dissolves the cellulite; CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.

3 hours ago

Employers Hoping To Attract Young Talent Through Virtual InternshipsThe coronavirus pandemic changed plans for many college students who were banking on getting experience through summer internships, but now, some employers are hoping they can still attract and retain young talent through virtual internships; Naomi Ruchim reports for CBS2.

3 hours ago

Yoga Studios Among Businesses Allowed To Reopen In New JerseyMore businesses are welcome people back inside in New Jersey.

3 hours ago

NYPD Officer Arrested, Accused Of Selling Painkillers IllegallyAn NYPD officer is under arrest, accused of peddling hundreds of painkiller a day in an illegal drug ring; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

3 hours ago

Campaign Helps Long Island Restaurant Owners, Customers Hurt By PandemicA campaign is underway on Long Island, helping both restaurant owners and customers hurt by the pandemic; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

3 hours ago

Pfizer Offers Update On COVID-19 VaccineThe Trump administration will pay nearly $2 billion to Pfizer for 100 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine it's developing with another company. In Connecticut on Wednesday, the pharmaceutical company gave an update on how soon that could happen; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

3 hours ago

Mayor De Blasio Says He'll Fight To Keep Federal Law Enforcement Out Of New YorkPresident Donald Trump says he's sending hundreds of federal law enforcement officers into cities to combat alarming increases in crime. The problem is city leaders didn't ask for their help, and Mayor de Blasio says he will fight to keep them out of New York; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

3 hours ago

NJ Hearing Raises Concerns About Plans For SchoolsSchool officials raised their concerns at a New Jersey hearing Wednesday about reopening public schools for in-person instruction in the fall.

3 hours ago

MTA Says They're Facing System-Wide Crisis Without Financial HelpThere was an urgent cry for help Wednesday from the MTA. It says it's facing a system-wide crisis if it doesn't get help because the pandemic has put the transit agency in deep financial trouble; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

4 hours ago

Mayor De Blasio, Police Commissioner Shea React To Occupy City Hall RaidA pre-dawn raid by the NYPD shut down the month-long Occupy City Hall encampment. The mayor and police commissioner had different reactions Wednesday; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has more.

4 hours ago

NJ Police Pursuit Ends With 5-Car Crash In Fair LawnA police chase in New Jersey that started in one town ended in another with a crash involving several cars; CBS2's Cory James reports.

4 hours ago

Severe Thunderstorm Watch In Effect In Tri-State AreaA severe thunderstorm watch will be in effect in our area until 10 p.m. Wednesday; CBS2's Lonnie Quinn has the details.

4 hours ago

New York Weather: 7/22 Wednesday Afternoon CBS2 Weather HeadlinesCBS2's Elise Finch has a look at the weather forecast.

8 hours ago

8 hours ago

8 hours ago

8 hours ago

Portal Bridge Back In Service After Getting Stuck OpenThe frequently troubled Portal Bridge got stuck in the open position, snarling rail traffic. Service has since been restored.

8 hours ago