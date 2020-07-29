Monmouth County SPCA Rescues Dogs From Home In Asbury ParkMore than a dozen dogs were rescued from stifling conditions in Asbury Park, New Jersey.

1 hour ago

Navy's First Black Female Tactical Jet Pilot Receives Wings Of GoldThe Navy's first Black female tactical jet pilot receives her Wings of Gold this week; Danya Bacchus reports for CBS2.

1 hour ago

LaGuardia AirTrain Project Once Again Stirring Up DebateThe controversial AirTrain plan at LaGuardia is once again stirring up debate; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

2 hours ago

Mother Of Protester Arrested By Undercover NYPD Officers In Controversial Video Speaks OutMayor Bill de Blasio reacted Wednesday to the controversial video of several undercover NYPD officers taking a protester into custody using an unmarked van. He says the arrest was done at the wrong time and wrong place; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

2 hours ago

#ChallengeAccepted Social Media Movement Inspires Women To Post Black & White Photos Of ThemselvesThe premise of #ChallengeAccepted is that the photos promote female empowerment and that nominating friends to take part in the campaign is a way for women to support each other. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

3 hours ago

New York Weather: Wednesday Evening 7/29 CBS2 Weather HeadlinesCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has a look at the forecast.

3 hours ago

Inmates Help Save Corrections Deputy Having Medical EmergencyInmates at the Gwinnett County Jail are being hailed as heroes by sherffs after coming to the aid of a corrections deputy. CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports.

3 hours ago

Chiropractor Offers Suggestions On How To Ease 'Work From Home' PainsIf you're like millions of Americans, you've been spending hours working at your home computer, and chances are that many of you are feeling all kinds of aches and pains. CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.

3 hours ago

Miami Man Ticketed For Not Wearing Mask Accused Of COVID-19 Relief Funds Fraud In The MillionsA Miami man is drawing worldwide attention after being arrested on charges he defrauded the federal government out of COVID-19 relief funds and spent some of the $4 million loan on a Lamborghini costing more than $300,000. Peter D'Oench reports.

3 hours ago

Suspect Tells Police He Was Paid To Kill One Man, Shot Another Dead For Flirting With His GirlfriendA 41-year-old Brooklyn man was arrested for one homicide and confessed to a second killing three weeks after the first, police said Wednesday.

3 hours ago

Homeless Individuals Moved Out Of Hell's Kitchen Hotel That Took Them In During Peak Of COVID-19 PandemicHousing homeless individuals in Midtown hotels is a city experiment that's getting mixed reviews, and now at least one hotel has dropped the program and reverted back to what it was. CBS2's Dave Calin reports.

3 hours ago

Long Island Waterways Filled With Untrained New Boaters, Creating Safety Hazards For EveryoneWaterways around Long Island are now filled with new boaters and jet skiers who are not necessarily trained, causing a safety hazard. CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

3 hours ago

New York Board Of Elections Finishes Counting Absentee Ballots Over A Month After June PrimaryMore than a month after ballots were cast in the New York primary, the board of elections just finished counting all absentee ballots. In some races, those votes were the deciding factor. So how will delays impact the general election in November? Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

3 hours ago

Google, Facebook, Amazon, Apple CEOs Testify Before House Judiciary Antitrust SubcommitteeThe CEOs of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google are having a rare turn in the congressional spotlight on Wednesday, with lawmakers posing a critical — and potentially perilous — question for the technology titans: Are you guys too powerful? Nancy Chen reports.

3 hours ago

Shocking Video Shows Deli Confrontation Escalate Into Shooting Of SUNY StudentThere's been more gun violence in the city as an accidental bump ends with a college student shot. Police say they've arrested the man accused of pulling the trigger outside a Queens deli. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

4 hours ago

After Repeated Shark Sightings, Heightened Security Measures In Place At Long Island BeachesThere was another shark sighting today off Long Island's South Shore. While experts say sharks aren't looking to eat people, this is prime hunting season for them. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

4 hours ago

Gov. Murphy: Indoor Gathering Threaten Progress In Coronavirus FightThere's concern New Jersey might be heading int he wrong direction in the pandemic.

4 hours ago

New Details Emerge About Dentist Accused Of Trying To Kill Her Romantic Rival In New RochellePolice say a love triangle drove a doctor to stab a romantic rival. The immediate aftermath was captured on surveillance video. CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

4 hours ago

Gov. Phil Murphy Gives BriefingThe governor discussed the states ongoing fight against coronavirus and reopening plans.

4 hours ago

New York Weather: 7/29 Wednesday Afternoon Weather HeadlinesCBS2's Elise Finch has a look at the forecast.

8 hours ago

Milestone For Linden, N.J. Fire DepartmentAt a ceremony this morning, firefighter Anthony Holland was promoted to the rank of lieutenant, becoming the first African-American officer in the department's 100-year history.

8 hours ago

Final Farewell For Rep. John LewisThe congressman and civil rights leader's casket was carried out of the Capitol building in a special ceremony.

8 hours ago

Tech Leaders Face Capitol Hill GrillingThe CEOs of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google's parent company Alphabet will testify before the House Judiciary Committee's anti-trust panel.

8 hours ago

New Yorkers Urged To Fill Out Census, Register To Vote With Deadlines Less Than 100 Days AwayMayor Bill de Blasio is encouraging people to complete the 2020 census and make sure they are registered to vote in the upcoming presidential election.

8 hours ago