New Jersey Could Reinstate Coronavirus Restrictions If Spike In Cases Doesn't Stop, Gov. Murphy SaysMurphy's warning comes as health officials investigate a new COVID-19 cluster in Sussex County. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

1 hour ago

Long Island Beaches Reopen This Weekend After Days Of Shark SightingsLido Beach was closed to swimmers just before 4 p.m. Friday. It was the ninth shark sighting along the South Shore this week.

2 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2's 8/1 Saturday Afternoon ForecastJohn Elliott has the updated Saturday forecast on CBS2 News This Morning.

3 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 7/31 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for July 31 at 11 p.m.

12 hours ago

NJ Woman Attacked After Asking Another Woman To Wear A Face MaskA New Jersey woman is recovering after a brutal attack. The victim was in a Staples store when she asked a woman to put on a face mask; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

12 hours ago

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Released From HospitalSupreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is out of the hospital.

12 hours ago

NYPD Searching For Suspects In Brutal Jackson Heights AttackA Queens man who was attacked by a group of young men is recovering at home tonight. The incident was captured on surveillance video; CBS2's Cory James spoke to the victim, who says he was assaulted for no reason.

12 hours ago

NJ Restaurant Owners Worry Rise In COVID Cases Could Bring Another ShutdownNew Jersey's increase in coronavirus cases has Gov. Phil Murphy putting residents on notice. More restrictive measures in the state's reopening could be coming; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

13 hours ago

President Trump Says He'll Act To Ban TikTok As Soon As SaturdayPresident Donald Trump says he'll take action as soon as Saturday to ban the popular video app TikTok from the U.S.

13 hours ago

American Museum Of Natural History Planning September OpeningThe American Museum of Natural History is planning to reopen in September.

14 hours ago

Shark Spotted Off Lido Beach In Town Of HempsteadAnother possible shark sighting was reported in the waters off Long Island on Friday. Dan Rice reports from Chopper 2.

17 hours ago

Long Island Teens Raise Funds To Donate $5,000 Worth Of School Supplies To Needy FamiliesParents have one more thing to worry about as the school year approaches. Whether classes are held in-person or remotely, students need supplies. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

17 hours ago

Owners Of Thompson Chemists In SoHo Say They Plan To Fight $14,000 Price Gouging Fine, ‘We’re Not Sneaky. We’re Not Thieves’The city says it takes this very seriously, but the shop says they have receipts to prove they are not taking advantage of their customers. CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

18 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2's 7/31 Friday Evening ForecastLonnie Quinn has the updated Tri-State Area forecast at 5 p.m.

18 hours ago

Manhattan Business Owners Feel Forgotten By Federal GovernmentShop owners forced to close during the pandemic are worried they will never open again.

18 hours ago

Study Reveals Nearly 1.5 Million New Yorkers Unable To Pay Rent, Risk EvictionMillions of Americans are being hit with a double whammy as the extra $600 a week unemployment benefit officially ends just as rent is due. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

18 hours ago

Brother Of George Floyd Among Those Who Marched From Times Square To Trump Tower Protesting Police Brutality, DiscriminationProponents of peaceful protests likes this one cried out the name of the man who sparked a movement. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

18 hours ago

Neighborhood Businesses Struggle As Yankees Home Opener Goes Forward Without FansWhile baseball is back in the Bronx for the Yankees home opener, neighborhood businesses say it won’t help them. No fans in the stands means a big loss in sales. CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.

18 hours ago

Dr. Anthony Fauci Testifies Before House Panel On Coronavirus PandemicDemocrat and Republican lawmakers questioned Dr. Fauci and other members of the coronavirus response team. CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

18 hours ago

Woman Assaulted At New Jersey Staples After Asking Customer To Put On Face CoveringThe victim, Margot Kagan, underwent a liver transplant just four months ago and suffered a broken tibia from the assault. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

18 hours ago

Gov. Murphy Puts New Jersey On Notice, Warns Residents To Heed Coronavirus Guidelines As Cases Spike; 'The Alarms Are Going Off'Gov. Phil Murphy warned Friday that he may pause or reverse New Jersey's reopening as coronavirus cases continue to climb. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

19 hours ago

Parents Express Uncertainty, Confusion Over New York City’s Schools Reopening Plan: ‘What Do I Do?’The updated plan to reopen New York City’s schools in the fall has left many parents feeling uncertain about what they should do next. CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

19 hours ago

Mayor, Schools Chancellor Say Response To Coronavirus In Classrooms Focuses On Safety Of Students And StaffCity officials have unveiled a controversial plan for reopening schools in the fall amid heightened fears from both parents and teachers. CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports.

19 hours ago

