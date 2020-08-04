Parties In Bergen County Cause Coronavirus ConcernsThere's concern over an increase in coronavirus cases in parts of Bergen County following some big parties there with little sign of face masks and social distancing; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

2 hours ago

Downed Trees, Power Outages, More Damage Reported On Long Island After Tropical Storm IsaiasTropical Storm Isaias' whipping winds left wreckage on Long Island; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

2 hours ago

Tree Crashes Onto Westchester County Home As Tropical Storm Isaias HitsWestchester County saw its share of serious damage from Tropical Storm Isaias on Tuesday; CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

2 hours ago

Strong Winds Toppled Tree Across New JerseyFrom New York City to New Jersey, Tuesday's fast and furious storm caused a lot of damage and power outages; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

2 hours ago

Tropical Storm Isaias Blamed For 1 Death In NYCTropical Storm Isaias was quick and powerful as it tore through New York City, and it's being blamed for one death in the area; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

2 hours ago

CBS Celebrates Life, Legacy Of Late Congressman John LewisTuesday night, CBS will celebrate the life and legacy of the late Congressman John Lewis. From freedom fighter to civil rights champion, Lewis is remembered as a hero; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

2 hours ago

Max Minute: Should Schools Reopen During The Coronavirus Pandemic?One of the hottest debates right now is when and how to reopen schools during the coronavirus pandemic. A new study says that early school closures this past spring likely saved thousands of lives, so should schools open at all? CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.

2 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 8/4 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for August 4 at 5 p.m.

2 hours ago

Advocacy Groups Call On Gov. Cuomo To Provide More Relief As Eviction Moratorium ExpiresThe eviction moratorium put in place to protect thousands of New York residents expires Wednesday. Advocacy groups are calling on the governor to provide more relief; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

2 hours ago

Exclusive: Mother Of Boy Injured In Hit-And-Run Asks Driver To Come ForwardA Long Island mother is pleading with a hit-and-run driver to come forward. Her 11-year-old son suffered injuries after a pickup truck hit him on Sunday in their Massapequa Park neighborhood; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff has the exclusive interview.

2 hours ago

Mother, 2 Children Killed In Upstate Vehicle Crash, 4 Other Family Members InjuredTragedy struck a family in the Bronx when two vehicles carrying loved ones were struck by a truck upstate. A mother and two of her children died. Four other family members were injured; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

2 hours ago

Disturbing New Video Released Of George Floyd's Arrest, DeathThere's disturbing new video of the final moments of George Floyd's life as he pleaded for officers to stop. The video was obtained by The Daily Mail. A warning -- it may be upsetting; Omar Jimenez reports for CBS2.

3 hours ago

NYC Health Commissioner Oxiris Barbot ResignsNew York City's health commissioner suddenly resigned Tuesday in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some are wondering, did she quit or was she pushed out? CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.

3 hours ago

Tropical Storm Isaias Causes Major Power Outages Throughout Tri-State AreaTropical Storm Isaias caused major power outages across the tri-state area Tuesday.

3 hours ago

Tropical Storm Isaias Causes Major Mass Transit Disruptions Throughout Tri-State AreaMajor mass transit disruptions continued Tuesday evening because of Tropical Storm Isaias. It affected elevated trains, Metro North, the LIRR and New Jersey Transit; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

3 hours ago

Extreme Wind Gusts From Tropical Storm Isaias Knock Down House On Jersey ShoreHigh winds were responsible for the collapse of a home on the Jersey Shore on Tuesday; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

3 hours ago

Tropical Storm Isaias Brings Down Trees, Causes A Mess In Morris County, New JerseyGusty winds took down trees and power lines in Morris County, New Jersey, on Tuesday. Officials urged people to stay home; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

3 hours ago

1 Killed In NYC As Tropical Storm Isaias Moves Through AreaTropical Storm Isaias is being blamed for one death in the tri-state area and is causing serious problems across New York City; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

3 hours ago

Lonnie Quinn & John Elliott Report On Tropical Storm IsaiasCBS2's Lonnie Quinn and John Elliott have the latest on Tropical Storm Isaias.

3 hours ago

10th Anniversary Of CBSNewYork.comCBSNewYork.com is celebrating its 10th anniversary. Katie Johnston reports.

6 hours ago

Tropical Storm Isaias Update: The Latest At 1:15 p.m.CBS2's Vanessa Murdock has what you need to know as the storm makes its way through the Tri-State Area.

6 hours ago

Rockettes Christmas Show CanceledThis year's Christmas Spectacular with the Rockettes has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

7 hours ago

New York Weather: Tropical Storm Isaias Arrives With Dangerous WindsCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has the latest weather forecast.

7 hours ago

Deadly Shooting At California House PartyA shooting at a large party at a mansion in Los Angeles left one person dead and two others injured.

7 hours ago