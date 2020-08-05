New York Weather: CBS2 8/5 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for August 5 at 6 p.m.

Mayor De Blasio Faces Backlash For Switching Health CommissionersThere's backlash over Mayor de Blasio's decision to switch health commissioners in the middle of a pandemic; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.

Already Struggling Restaurants Now Work To Repair Damage From Tropical Storm IsaiasRestaurants, which are already struggling to survive the pandemic, are now being dealt another blow: Tropical Storm Isaias. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez spoke with owners trying to save their businesses damaged by the storm.

Doctor Reunites With Baby Girl He Helped Save After She Was Born 16 Weeks EarlyA baby girl born 16 weeks early in a hospital parking lot on Long Island was reunited Wednesday with the doctor who helped save her life; CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

FDNY Rescues Two People From Disabled Boat In QueensTuesday's storm created dangerous conditions on land and in the water.

Police Search For Vandal Wanted For Smashing 7 Train WindowsPolice are asking for the public's help in the search for a suspect wanted for smashing subway windows.

Brooklyn Man Charged With Sabotage Of Police VehicleA man from Brooklyn is now facing charges, accused of sabotaging an NYPD van.

Max Minute: Doctors Testing Gout Drug As COVID-19 TreatmentThe search for a drug to treat COVID-19 has taken a turn you might find surprising. Doctors are testing an approved, age-old drug for gout to see if it stops some of the more severe COVID symptoms; CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.

Arrest Made In Hit-And-Run That Hurt 11-Year-Old Boy On ScooterPolice on Long Island have made an arrest in a hit-and-run that critically hurt an 11-year-old boy on a scooter.

Over 100 Dead, 5,000 Injured In Beirut ExplosionsMore than 100 people have died and 5,000 hurt in massive explosions that rocked Beirut, Lebanon; Ian Lee reports for CBS2.

Rip Currents Seen In Sea Bright, Swimmers Urged To Use CautionWith the sun out again Wednesday, a lot of people headed back to the beach, but it wasn't exactly calm after the storm.

Legendary NYC Columnist Pete Hamill Dies At Age 85A giant in the newspaper world passed away Wednesday. Pete Hamill died at the age of 85. He was known as a columnist who covered life in New York City; CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.

DeCamp Bus Lines In Northern New Jersey Suspending ServiceA major bus line for commuters in northern New Jersey says it's suspending service because of the pandemic.

NYC Cracks Down On Drivers To Enforce Mandatory Quarantine RulesNew York City is cracking down on drivers to stop the spread of the coronavirus. City agencies will start checking major bridges and tunnels to enforce mandatory quarantine rules; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

Long Island Residents Frustrated With PSEG LI's Failure To Communicate With CustomersNearly 300,000 customers on Long Island are still in the dark, but that's not why so many of them are angry. There's frustration with PSEG LI for its failed communications with customers after the storm; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

Thousands In Queens Still Without Power After Tropical Storm IsaiasNew York City's outer boroughs saw a lot of damage from Tropical Storm Isaias, especially in Queens. Thousands there are still without power, and for many, that means more than just not having any light; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

Many Roads Remain Impassable Throughout Tri-State Area After Tropical Storm IsaiasAcross the tri-state area, many roads remain impassable with downed trees and power lines as crews continue the cleanup; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports

Hundreds Of Thousands Of New Jersey Residents Still Without PowerMore than 730,000 customers were still without power in New Jersey on Wednesday; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

Gov. Cuomo Orders Investigation Into State's Utilities Over Tropical Storm Isaias ResponseWith hundreds of thousands of New York residents still without power, Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered an investigation into the state's utilities over their response to Tropical Storm Isaias.

Police Investigate Possible Electrocution In River Vale, NJPolice are investigating a possible electrocution in River Vale, New Jersey, on Wednesday.

Clean-Up From Tropical Storm Isaias Begins In Westchester CountyChainsaws will be the soundtrack of the suburbs for some time to come as crews throughout Westchester County clean up what Tropical Storm Isaias knocked down; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

New York Weather: August 5 Thursday Afternoon CBS2 Weather HeadlinesCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has a look at the forecast.

Big Brother Returns With An All-Star CastFor the first time ever, the new season will kick off with a live, 2-hour move-in premiere.

Large Tree Falls In Oakland Gardens, QueensA large tree collapsed into the street in Queens.

