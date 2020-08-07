Police: 84-Year-Old Man Injured In Queens RobberyPolice are trying to identify an individual wanted for questioning in connection to a Queens robbery that left a man injured.

Gov. Lamont Tours Westport And Danbury Amid Power ProblemsCT Gov. Ned Lamont is visiting communities hit hard by Tropical Storm Isaias.

New Jersey Announces $25 Million Grant Program For Small Property Landlords To Forgive Back RentNew Jersey is taking steps to help low-income renters and small property landlords facing hardships due to the coronavirus pandemic.

'It's A True Blessing From God': Citymeals On Wheels Deliveryman Still On The Job After 30 YearsWhen Warren Pizarro was 21 years old, he took on a job with Citymeals on Wheels. Thirty years later, he's still pushing his food cart as a Citymeals deliverer for Henry Street Settlement on the Lower East Side. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

New Jersey Based DeCamp Bus Lines Shuts Down Due To Low Ridership; ‘Lucky If We Get 400 Fares A Day’A legendary family-owned bus company that has been around since the 1800s is shutting down. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

After The Storm: More Than 100,000 Power Outages Remain On Long IslandLong Islanders are running out of patience as crews scramble to restore power after Tropical Storm Isaias. CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

New York Weather: CBS2's 8/7 Friday Evening UpdateLonnie Quinn has the updated Friday night and weekend forecast on CBS2 News At 5.

Customers Save Long Island Village’s Historic Restaurant After Learning Building Was For SaleStepping through Hildebrant’s doors is a journey back in time. The old fashioned soda shop has been in business in Williston Park for nearly 100 years. CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.

Toddler Who Went Missing In Fort Greene, Brooklyn Found Safe2-year-old Alayah went missing around 7:30 a.m. Friday.

Thousands Still Without Power In Hard Hit Middletown, NJThe mayor said power is expected to be completely restored in town on Saturday.

Jersey City Schools Will Only Have Remote LearningThe Jersey City Board of Education voted to start the school year with entirely remote learning.

New Study Shows Some Masks Are Better Than OthersMasks are the new normal when it comes to stopping the spread of coronavirus. Researchers looked into how some masks are more effective than others.

Family Of Man Allegedly Put In Illegal Chokehold By NYPD Officers Says System Fails People With Mental IllnessA man prosecutors say was put in an illegal chokehold by NYPD officers is now behind bars in a different incident, but his family says it's all because the system failed him. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

Maplewood Deploys Young Social Distancing Ambassadors To Help Remind People To Wear MasksThere is growing concern in New Jersey over the rise in COVID-19 cases among young people. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

Caught On Video: Man Accused Of Randomly Stabbing Woman At Upper West Side Subway StationPolice released slowed-down surveillance video of a man running a turnstile. The video shows him suddenly lifting up a knife and plunging it downward. Just out of frame, police say a woman buying a MetroCard was stabbed in the back. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

Catskills Casino Ready And Waiting For Gov. Cuomo To Allow ReopeningGov. Andrew Cuomo is breaking from his fellow leaders in New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts when it comes to reopening casinos. The casino in the Catskills is ready, but the governor is not showing his hand. CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

Tunnel To Towers Foundation To Hold Its Own 9/11 Ceremony With Live Name ReadingDueling ceremonies will take place this year in Lower Manhattan to honor those murdered in the 9/11 attacks. CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

New Jersey Business Owner Discusses Decision To Close For Good, Workers Prepare For UnemploymentAnalysts said the country’s latest jobs report was better than expected, but still cause for concern. CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

Queens Residents Exasperated As Power Outages Linger Days After Tropical Storm IsaiasThree days after Tropical Storm Isaias, and across the Tri-State Area there are still many homes and businesses who are without power. CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.

NYC Parents Face Deadline To Opt For Online-Only Schedule For Public School Students In FallParents can decide between an online-only schedule for their children, or a hybrid model that mixes in-person instruction with remote learning at New York City public schools.Many said they're still grappling with the decision and need more information. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

'Job Gains Have Slowed Considerably,' Says Economic Policy Institute EconomistUnemployment's sizable decline in July reflects a slowing economic recovery in the face of the unchecked coronavirus pandemic. Katie Johnston reports.

New York Schools Allowed To Reopen Statewide For In-Person Classes This Fall, Gov. Cuomo SaysGov. Andrew Cuomo says schools statewide can reopen for some in-person classes this fall. He cited the state’s continued success fighting back the coronavirus pandemic. CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports.

Gov. Phil Murphy Gives Update On Power Outages, Coronavirus and Reopening In New JerseyNJ Gov. Phil Murphy holds his daily briefing for August 7, 2020.

Child Missing In New York CityThe NYPD is searching for a toddler who went missing at around 7:30 a.m. from Fort Greene, Brooklyn. She's named Alayah and is 2 years old.

