Thieves Caught On Camera Pulling ATM From East Village StoreThieves pulled off a daring ATM heist before dawn Friday morning. They were caught on camera pulling the cash machine from a store in the East Village; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

2 hours ago

Queens Residents Say They Complained For Years About Trees That Came Down During Tropical Storm IsaiasTrees toppled in Queens during and after Tropical Storm Isaias, and some residents are furious because they say they've complained to the city about some of those trees for years; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

3 hours ago

New Moms Face Unique Mental Health Challenges During Coronavirus PandemicLiving through the pandemic is difficult for all families juggling work, school and stress, but one group facing unique mental health challenges is new moms; Naomi Ruchim reports for CBS2.

3 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 8/14 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for August 14 at 5 p.m.

3 hours ago

Michael Jordan Shoes Auctioned For World Record $615KMichael Jordan may not be playing ball any more, but he's still setting records. Well, at least his shoes are.

3 hours ago

Max Minute: Increased House Cleaning Could Make Indoor Allergies WorseMany of us are cleaning our homes more often to keep the coronavirus at bay, but all that cleaning could actually be making your indoor allergies worse; CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.

3 hours ago

Long Island Experiencing Housing BoomThere's a housing boom on Long Island. Now that realtors no longer have to show homes virtually, buyers and sellers are rushing back into the market; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

3 hours ago

Federal Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Over New York's Quarantine RuleA federal judge has thrown out a lawsuit by an Arizona woman who sued over New York's 14-day quarantine rule.

3 hours ago

Demanding Answers: Will Gov. Cuomo Take Action Against Power Companies After Tropical Storm Isaias?After Tropical Storm Isaias left millions of customers in our area without power, Gov. Andrew Cuomo vowed action. They're the same promises the governor has made after every bad weather event, but does he mean it this time? CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer took that question straight to the governor.

3 hours ago

Catholic Charities Of New York Offers Job Resources In Addition To Food, ClothingCatholic Charities of New York has been on the front lines of the pandemic. Friday, it not only provided resources to families in need, but also some hope; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

3 hours ago

Several Hurt After Three Boats Go Up In Flames In BrooklynThree boats went up in flames in a Brooklyn inlet, leaving several people hurt. They were side by side in a marina and two people had to jump off a boat and into the water to escape; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

3 hours ago

Suspect Held Without Bail In Killing Of Bronx TeenagerThe man police say stabbed a Bronx teenager, doused him with gasoline and then set him on fire is now facing murder charges.

3 hours ago

New Rochelle Cancels Plans For Limited In-Person Teaching This FallThere has been a back-to-school reversal in New Rochelle and other school districts may follow suit. The second-largest district in Westchester has canceled plans to start the year with limited in-school instruction; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

3 hours ago

9/11 Families Fighting To Keep Tribute In Light Annual RemembranceThere's backlash over the controversial decision to cancel the Tribute In Light. Families of those killed on 9/11 are fighting to keep the annual remembrance in the spotlight; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

4 hours ago

Gov. Cuomo Announces Reopening Dates For Bowling Alleys, MuseumsGov. Andrew Cuomo is finally giving the green light to open bowling alleys across the state and museums in the city, but with restrictions; CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

4 hours ago

Gov. Murphy Announces All Voters Allowed To Vote By MailGov. Murphy said the decision is meant to keep people safe during the pandemic. CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.

4 hours ago

Pres. Trump Visiting Sick Brother At NYC HospitalPresident Trump arrived in New York City to visit his brother, Robert Trump, who is said to be "very ill."

4 hours ago

Gov. Phil Murphy Discusses Vote-By-Mail PlanNew Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced that the general election vote will be carried out mostly by vote-by-mail.

6 hours ago

NYPD: Brooklyn Bicyclist Shot By Gunman In Moving VehicleAuthorities released video of the suspected gunman who was caught on camera opening fire from a moving vehicle.

6 hours ago

New York Weather: Friday Afternoon Aug. 14 CBS2 Weather HeadlinesCBS2's John Elliott has a look at the forecast.

8 hours ago

Seen On Video: 82-Year-Old Man Robbed Inside Bronx ElevatorPolice are searching for a man seen on video robbing an 82-year-old inside an elevator in the Bronx.

8 hours ago

New York Extends Moratorium On EvictionsGov. Andrew Cuomo has extended the pause for some tenants facing eviction during the pandemic until Oct. 1.

8 hours ago

Early Morning Blaze Rips Through Bronx Apartment BuildingFlames broke out around shortly before 3:30 a.m. Friday on Holland Avenue near East 212th Street in the Williamsbridge section. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

8 hours ago

Burglars Pull Off Daring ATM Heist At East Village Deli, Cause $10,000 In Damage, Store Owner SaysPolice are looking for the men accused of pulling off a daring ATM heist in the East Village early Friday. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

8 hours ago