SUNY Oneonta Sends Students Home After Coronavirus SpikeSUNY Oneonta is closing its campus and sending students home after a spike in coronavirus cases.

15 minutes ago

New York Weather: CBS2 9/3 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's John Elliott has your weather forecast for September 3 at 6 p.m.

3 hours ago

Bloomberg Donating $100 Million To 4 Historically Black Colleges, UniversitiesFormer New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg is donating $100 million to four historically Black colleges and universities.

3 hours ago

Spirit Airlines Tests Agentless Checked Bag SystemSpirit Airlines says it's testing a new system at LaGuardia Airport that lets passengers check bags without speaking to an agent.

3 hours ago

Long Island Extends Beach, Park, Pool Days To Recoup Tourism LossesLabor Day usually marks the end of the summer season, but this year, summer was cut short by COVID-19. Now, there's a push to recoup tourism losses with an invitation for a Long Island "staycation" and extended beach, park and pool days ahead; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

3 hours ago

Connecticut Customers Could Get Refunded For Spoiled Food, MedicineCBS 2 News at 6:00 p.m.Connecticut customers left without power after Tropical Storm Isaias could get compensation.

3 hours ago

NYPD: Person Of Interest Identified In Subway VandalismThe NYPD says they have identified a person of interest in the recent acts of vandalism on subway trains.

3 hours ago

NYPD Plans To Use New Tactic To Stop Escalating Violence Over Labor Day WeekendThe NYPD is using a new tactic to stop the escalating violence in New York City. After a summer of shootings, the department is now vowing to flood the streets with police officers this Labor Day weekend; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.

3 hours ago

Child On Long Island Helps Save Swan Stuck In Storm DrainA little girl on Long Island saved a bird's life, and now the rescue is inspiring her future plans; CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.

3 hours ago

Marie Osmond To Leave 'The Talk' After One Season"The Talk" co-host Marie Osmond will not return to the table when season 11 kicks off in September.

4 hours ago

New Jersey School Districts Adapting To Virtual ClassroomsIn the new normal, students across the tri-state area are facing a school year unlike any before. CBS2's Jessica Layton shows us how districts are adapting to virtual classrooms and how it's changing how students learn.

4 hours ago

Exterminators Report Rise In Bed Bug Cases In Tri-State AreaExterminators in the tri-state area say they've been busier since the pandemic started with an alarming rise in cases of bed bugs. So what's the reason for the increase? CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

4 hours ago

New Rochelle Schools Lack Bandwidth For Online Learning, Officials SayThe new normal for schools in New York's seventh largest city is dealing with a broadband bust. Just days before school was set to begin with teachers in classrooms and students at home, New Rochelle tells parents it lacks the bandwidth to make that happen; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

4 hours ago

NYPD Releases Latest Gun Violence Numbers: Sept. 3, 2020According to the NYPD, there were seven shooting incidents Wednesday.

4 hours ago

Brooklyn Residents Tired Of Living Without Water While Water Mains Are Being ReplacedSome fed-up residents in Bergen Beach, Brooklyn, are tired of living without water during the day. They say it's been going on for more than a week; CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

4 hours ago

Brooklyn Businesses Find Safe Ways To Celebrate West Indian American DayThe annual West Indian American Day Parade is a celebration of Caribbean pride, but because of the pandemic, this year's big event is canceled. Local businesses in Brooklyn, however, are finding different ways to celebrate safely; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

4 hours ago

President Trump Travels To Pennsylvania While Joe Biden Visits Kenosha, WisconsinPresident Donald Trump will hit the campaign trail Thursday in another major swing state -- Pennsylvania. Meanwhile, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden traveled to Kenosha, Wisconsin, with a call for unity; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

4 hours ago

Auto Thefts On The Rise In Parts Of Westchester CountyAuto thefts in parts of Westchester have more than doubled since the pandemic began, and the county says the key to fixing the problem is car owners; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

4 hours ago

New Information Released In Death Of Black Man Who Had Confrontation With Rochester PoliceThere's new information in the death of 41-year-old Daniel Prude in Rochester, New York. On Thursday, the mayor and police chief announced seven police officers have been suspended with pay. Prude, who was from Chicago, died after a confrontation with officers that was caught on police body camera. A warning, some of the video is disturbing; CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

4 hours ago

Hell's Kitchen Restaurant Forced To Close After Trying To Survive Coronavirus PandemicAnother business is forced to close its doors for good due to the pandemic. Despite making adjustments, one Hell's Kitchen restaurant couldn't be saved; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

4 hours ago

Casinos, Malls Get Reopening Dates In New YorkCasinos and malls in New York now have a reopening date.

4 hours ago

Health Officials Urging Americans To Be Safe, Social Distance Over Labor Day WeekendThere's a warning about backyard barbecues and gatherings this Labor Day weekend as we still face this pandemic. The White House task force is urging Americans to mask up and keep your distance, even from family and close friends; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

4 hours ago

Mayors Unite To Fight President Trump's Threat To Defund CitiesA funding battle is brewing between President Donald Trump and New York City. The president threatened to defund Democratic-controlled cities, and the mayors of the four targeted cities are uniting in fighting what they call an "unconstitutional political ploy." CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

4 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2's 9/3 Thursday Afternoon UpdateElise Finch has the latest forecast for the Tri-State Area on CBS2 News At Noon.

9 hours ago