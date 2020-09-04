Billy Joel To Perform At MSG Starting In November 2021Billy Joel is set to make his return to Madison Square Garden in November of 2021.

NJ Teens Raising Money To Protect Abma's Farm In WyckoffPolice say teenagers are stepping in to help a popular New Jersey farm after another group of teenagers broke in and abused its animals.

160th Academy Class Of NJSP GraduatesThe ranks of the New Jersey State Police grew by 165 troopers Friday.

Volunteers In Pound Ridge Deliver Food To Families In NeedOne Westchester town is stepping up to help its residents in need.

NYC Gun Violence Statistics: Sept. 4, 2020Gun violence continues to rise in New York City.

7 Police Officers Suspended Over Daniel Prude's DeathSeven Rochester police officers have been suspended with pay as protests continue over the death of Daniel Prude.

NYPD Seeking Suspect In Manhattan Hate Crime AssaultThe NYPD is asking for help identifying a man wanted for a hate crime attack in the Flatiron District.

New Yorkers Flock To Beaches For Labor Day WeekendPeople getting a jump on the beautiful weather this Labor Day weekend headed to the beach early Friday.

Connecticut Cancels High School Football For Fall Due To COVID-19It's a no-go for full-contact high school football in Connecticut this fall.

President Trump Denies Published Report That He Insulted Americans Who Died In CombatThe report says the president called American service members "losers" and "suckers".

New Jersey Movie Theaters Reopen In Time For Holiday WeekendIn New Jersey, some people are kicking off this holiday weekend with a long awaited return to big screen entertainment. CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

Trump Administration's Attempt To Defund NYC Could Make Cleaning Subways And Schools More DifficultSchools, subways and courthouses could all become a whole lot dirtier, and federal funds to buy coronavirus protective gear for teachers and students could dry up. CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports.

Rally Against School Reopening Plan Held At Chancellor's HomeNew York City Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza got a wake-up call Friday morning as demonstrators surrounded his apartment building.

Eagle Scout Candidate Builds Food Pantry For Astoria Community To Support One AnotherThe theory behind the Little Free Pantry in Queens is simple: Take what you need, leave what you can. CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.

New York Weather: CBS2's 9/4 Friday Evening UpdateJohn Elliott has the Tri-State Area's updated Labor Day Weekend forecast on CBS2 News At 5.

Labor Day Highlights Importance Of Essential Workers Keeping Country Moving Throughout PandemicCBS2's Kevin Rincon looks back on the history of the holiday in New York City.

Indoor Dining Remains Banned In NYC With Gov. Andrew Cuomo Citing Past Compliance Problems At BarsThere's no end in sight for the ban on indoor dining in New York City. CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

Schools: The New Normal | Remote Learning Poses New Set Of Challenges For Parents With Special Needs StudentsMany families are facing a big challenge adjusting to the new normal at schools this year. CBS2's Kristine Johnson reports the changes can be even harder on students with special needs.

West Indian Day Celebrations Kick Off With Back-To-School Drive, Virtual Music FestivalFestivities leading up to Monday’s West Indian American Day Parade kicked off this week. CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon spoke with organizers about how this year’s celebrations have been adapted due to COVID-19.

Sources: Police Question, Release Suspected Driver Who Went Through Black Lives Matter ProtestSources say police have questioned the suspected driver who went through a crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters in Times Square on Thursday; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

Latest U.S. Jobs Report Shows Fewer Unemployed, Though Upper Manhattan Food Pantry Says Demand At All-Time HighA new jobs report released Friday showed more Americans are finding work. However, volunteers at an Upper Manhattan food pantry said the lines there are as long as ever, CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported.

A Labor Day Weekend Like No Other: Many Are Celebrating But ‘Keeping It Low Key’Labor Day weekend picnics, parties and parades are all scaled way back, or going virtual. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

‘We Looked Forward To It’: Indoor Dining Resumes At New Jersey RestaurantsFor the first time since March 16, food and drinks are being served to customers inside New Jersey restaurants. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

Gov. Phill Murphy Holds BriefingGov. Phil Murphy held a briefing as indoor dining resumed at restaurants in New Jersey.

