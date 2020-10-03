Search For Suspect Continues After Deadly Subway Stabbing In ManhattanThe search for a suspect continued Saturday night after a man was stabbed on a subway platform and later died; CBS2's Cory James reports.

Former Gov. Christie Checks Into Hospital After Testing Positive For COVID-19Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie checked himself into the hospital Saturday after testing positive for COVID-19.

White House Physician 'Cautiously Optimistic' About President Donald Trump's ConditionThe White House physician said Saturday night while the medical team is cautiously optimistic about President Donald Trump's condition, they are "not yet out of the woods." Natalie Brand reports for CBS2.

No LIRR Service From Jamaica To Hicksville Over WeekendThere's a commuter alert for anyone taking the Long Island Rail Road this weekend.

Historic NYC Churches Team Up To Get People Registered To VoteSome historic New York City churches are teaming up to get people registered to vote; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

Public Returns To Guggenheim Museum For First Time Since MarchThe Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum reopened Saturday, and art lovers say it feels like a long-awaited homecoming; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

NYPD Orders Officers To Wear Masks Or Face Disciplinary ActionThe NYPD is ordering all its officers to mask up or face disciplinary action.

Coronavirus Numbers: Oct. 3, 2020Hot spots in Brooklyn, Queens, Rockland and Orange counties continue to have positive test rates higher than the state average.

Man Arrested In Stray Bullet Shooting Of Queens WomanPolice have made an arrest in Wednesday's stray bullet shooting that killed a mother of three in her Jackson Heights apartment.

Police Questioning Someone In Connection With Attack On Rick MoranisPolice have questioned someone in connection to the random attack on actor Rick Moranis on the Upper West Side.

Joe Bianca Of Thoroughbred Daily News Talks Swiss Skydiver's Win At The PreaknessJoe Bianca, associate editor of Thoroughbred Daily News, discusses the 2020 Preakness with CBS2's Steve Overmyer. Swiss Skydiver is the first filly to win a Triple Crown race since Rachel Alexandria did it in 2009.

Man Stabbed To Death On Manhattan Subway PlatformA man is dead after a stabbing Saturday afternoon on a Manhattan subway platform; CBS2's Cory James reports.

Next 48 Hours Critical For President Trump's Care At Hospital, Source SaysPresident Donald Trump tweeted Saturday that he is feeling well as he undergoes treatment, but there are conflicting reports about the president's condition and new questions about the timeline of his diagnosis; Natalie Brand reports for CBS2.

Man Wanted In Connection To Multiple Violent Robberies In QueensPolice are searching for a man wanted in connection to seven robberies and attempted robberies that took place in Queens between Sept. 23-30, 2020. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

Selden, N.Y Community Surprises Disabled Marine With New, State Of The Art HouseA disabled marine bound to a wheelchair, but filled with boundless energy, now has a new outlook on life and gratitude to the community around him. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

Suspect Arrested In Stray Bullet Shooting That Killed Mother Of 3 Bertha Arriaga In QueensIssam Elabbar is accused of firing the bullet that went through Bertha Arriaga’s third-floor window, hitting and killing her early Wednesday morning.

President Trump Begins Treatment For COVID-19 Symptoms At Walter Reed Medical CenterThe president's doctors say he's showing mild symptoms, including fatigue and a low-grade fever, and being treated with the drug Remdesivir.

New York Weather: CBS2's 10/3 Saturday Morning UpdateJohn Elliott has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News This Morning.

Catering Hall Owners Plead For Gov. Cuomo To Allow Weddings To Resume; Venues On 'Brink Of Bankruptcy'Catering hall owners on Long Island gathered Friday, pleading with the governor to allow them to resume larger weddings and other lifecycle events. On the brink of ruin, they say they can safely reopen; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

New Jersey Students Excited For Return Of High School FootballHigh school football is back in New Jersey for the first time this year, but that's not the case in New York state, where the game is tied up in court; CBS2's Cory James reports.

New York Weather: CBS2 10/2 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's John Elliott has your weather forecast for October 2 at 11 p.m.

CDC: Salmonella Outbreaks Tied To Bearded Dragons, HedgehogsThe Centers for Disease Control is investigating salmonella outbreaks tied to pets.

Steve Barnes, Of Cellino & Barnes, Dies In Plane Crash Near BuffaloHigh-profile attorney Steve Barnes has died in a plane crash in upstate New York.

