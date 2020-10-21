Lost Painting From 'Struggle: From The History Of The American People' Found In NYC ApartmentA long-lost work of art by an American icon was finally found just in time to be displayed as part of a major exhibit at the Met. It was missing for 60 years -- and found hiding in plain sight; CBS2's Cory James reports.

2 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 10/21 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for October 21 at 11 p.m.

2 hours ago

Home Of Attorney In UWS Homeless Case VandalizedThere's fallout for the attorney representing Upper West Siders against housing homeless men at the Lucerne Hotel.

2 hours ago

4 People Shot In Prospect Lefferts GardensPolice say four people were shot in Brooklyn on Wednesday.

2 hours ago

NJ Governor Self-Quarantines After Staff Members Test Positive For COVID; NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio Faces Lawsuit Over SchoolsNew Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is in quarantine after two senior members of his staff tested positive for the coronavirus. This comes as Mayor Bill de Blasio faces a lawsuit in the city over schools; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

2 hours ago

Federal Officials Warn Of Efforts To Influence Election From Russia, IranFederal officials are warning of active efforts to influence the presidential election, and they're coming from Iran and Russia; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

2 hours ago

Pilot Rescued After Helicopter Lands In Water Off Long IslandA pilot was rescued after a helicopter made an emergency landing in the water off Long Island on Wednesday.

2 hours ago

2 Adults, 1 Child Suffer Serious Injuries In Orange County School Bus CrashThree people, including a child, were seriously injured in an Orange County school bus crash Wednesday. The bus driver is fighting for his life. CBS2's Christina Fan spoke exclusively with a student who was on board.

3 hours ago

Coronavirus Impact: Some Colleges Acknowledge Financial Challenges, Say They’re Lowering Tuition Costs For 2021The college experience has changed for most people because of the pandemic, and some families are questioning the value of a higher education. Some colleges are slashing tuition to try to lure students; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

4 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 10/21 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for October 21 at 6 p.m.

7 hours ago

New MTA Map Shows Real-Time Train Arrival Times, AlertsThe MTA is launching a new app to help subway riders know when their train is arriving.

7 hours ago

Helicopter Lands In Water Off Long Island, Pilot RescuedA helicopter pilot was rescued after landing in about a foot of water off Long Island on Wednesday.

8 hours ago

NYC To Allow Outdoor Trick-Or-Treating This HalloweenHalloween will go on in New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio says.

8 hours ago

Suffolk County Doctor, Legislator Busted In Undercover Drug StingA well-known Suffolk County doctor and legislator was busted in an undercover drug sting, accused of paying a prostitute with pills. The doctor was once a passionate advocate for prevention of opioid addiction; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

8 hours ago

5-Year-Old Queens Girl's Book Series Published During PandemicDuring the pandemic, we're all struggling to come up with constructive ways to spend time at home. A first grader from Queens decided to write a series of books that were published during the pandemic; CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports.

8 hours ago

Escaped Parrot Rescued From Roof At Paterson City HallFirefighters in Paterson, New Jersey, used a ladder truck to help rescue a parrot named Chewy from atop City Hall.

8 hours ago

Doctors Say More Patients Hospitalized With Coronavirus Are SurvivingDoctors say more patients hospitalized with the coronavirus are surviving and the number of deaths have dropped significantly. CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez explains why this is happening and warns the danger is still great.

8 hours ago

NJ Fire Department Shut Down Due To COVID ExposureA Bergen County fire department has been temporarily shut down due to COVID-19.

8 hours ago

Central Islip Park Where Bodies Were Found In 2017 Undergoing RenovationsA Central Islip park is undergoing renovations to make it more family friendly and deter criminal activity. It's a site on Long Island where multiple bodies were found several years ago; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

8 hours ago

Pope Francis Becomes First Pope To Endorse Same-Sex UnionsPope Francis has expressed his support for gay couples in a new documentary. Francis is the first pope to endorse same-sex unions; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

8 hours ago

Nonprofits Like Valerie Fund In Need Of Donations To Continue To Help OthersMany nonprofit groups have struggled during the pandemic as financial support has dropped, and at the same time, the need is growing. CBS2's Vanessa Murdock spoke to the Valerie Fund about the importance of giving.

8 hours ago

One World Observatory To Reopen In NovemberYou'll soon be able to once again get a look at New York City from 100 stories up.

8 hours ago

Bronx Man Finally Getting Kidney Transplant After Years Of WaitingA Bronx man is getting a second chance at life. His kidney transplant was abruptly canceled, and he suffered another devastating health diagnosis, but after years of waiting, his surgery is finally going forward; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

8 hours ago

Couple In Lindenhurst Crash Able To Share Hospital RoomThere's an update on the elderly couple whose car plunged into a canal in Lindenhurst on Monday.

8 hours ago