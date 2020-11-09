Horseshoe Crabs, Crucial To Helping Create Vaccines, Are Facing ExtinctionThe safety of any new coronavirus vaccine will depend on the help of an ancient marine creature. Horseshoe crabs have been helping pharmaceutical companies keep vaccines free of contaminants for decades. Now, their own future is in question. CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

Small Businesses Not Holding Back To Draw In Holiday ShoppersFrom dazzling light displays to free delivery, small businesses are pulling out all the stops this holiday season to boost their bottom lines and everyone's spirits, too. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

Restaurants Facing New Challenges After Gov. Murphy Orders New COVID RestrictionsNew restrictions will begin Thursday in New Jersey to try to stop the surge in new cases. CBS2's Meg Baker spoke one-on-one with Gov. Phil Murphy.

New York Weather: CBS2's 11/9 Monday Evening UpdateLonnie Quinn has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News At 5.

Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris Inspiring Next Generation Of Women LeadersHarris is breaking barriers and inspiring women, especially of the younger generation. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

Thousands Of Absentee Ballots Just Starting To Be Counted Could Decide Close Races Across New YorkThe voters have spoken, but their verdicts remain unknown in a significant number of races in New York. CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

Long Island Moves Ahead With Aggressive Legislation To Help Veterans Impacted By COVID-19 PandemicWith Veterans Day coming this week, there has been more outreach to help those service men and women struggling with mental health issues, food insecurity and more. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

TSA Offers Travel Tips Ahead Of ThanksgivingRemember to mask up and social distance while you're in line at security checkpoints and walking through the airport terminal.

Consumer Alert: Volvo Recalling 54,000 Older Models Due To Defective Air BagsVolvo issued the recall after parts of an air bag inflator exploded, killing a driver.

Exclusive: Driver Escapes Alive After NJ TRANSIT Train Crashes Into Car On TracksAn NJ TRANSIT train struck a vehicle in Hackensack on Monday. The vehicle was totaled, but crews were able to save the driver. The woman's family spoke exclusively with CBS2's Lisa Rozner.

Police Investigating Death Of Teen Found Unconscious In Front Yard Of Queens HomeCrime scene tape surrounds the spot where a mother discovered her 17-year-old daughter unconscious in their front yard. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

Big Day On Wall Street As Pfizer Announces Potentially Successful COVID-19 VaccineInvestors are looking ahead to the future. CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.

Firefighters Battling Brush Fire In Ramapo, Rockland CountyChopper 2 flew over the scene, a wooded area off Old Route 17 in Ramapo.

NYPD Officer Accused Of Helping To Import And Distribute CocaineThe feds say from January 2016 until October this year, 34-year-old Amaury Abreu, of Hauppauge, used his policing expertise to help a multi-national drug ring stay one step ahead of the law. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

Trump Vows To Fight Election ResultsPresident-elect Biden has already appointed a new COVID task force, but Pres. Trump is not conceding and his lawyers have taken the case to court. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Pfizer Announces Vaccine Appears To Be Strongly Effective Against COVID-19There is cautious excitement about the preliminary analysis of phase 3 clinical trials of Pfizer's vaccine. CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.

Mayor De Blasio Sounds Alarm Over Rising COVID-19 Infection RateThe mayor said there are ways for New Yorkers to prevent a second wave of coronavirus. CBS2's Marica Kramer reports.

New Jersey Gov. Murphy Announces Indoor Dining RestrictionsNew Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday announced bars and restaurants statewide must close indoor dining by 10 p.m. starting Nov. 12. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

Bodies Of 2 Baby Boys Found Wrapped In Paper Behind Bronx Building, NYPD SaysIt was a tragic and hectic scene in the Claremont section of the borough. CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

Gov. Murphy Announces New Coronavirus Restrictions In New JerseyGov. Phil Murphy announced new restrictions to lower the spread of COVID-19 as New Jersey's infection rate surges.

Gov. Murphy Announces New Statewide Restrictions On Indoor DiningGov. Phil Murphy announced indoor dining is banned from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. in an effort to lower the state's growing coronavirus infection rate.

Meteor Spotted Over Lakewood, New JerseyA meteor was seen streaking across the night sky Sunday in Lakewood, New Jersey.

New York Weather: Enjoy While The Warmth LastsCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.

Water Main Break In Elizabeth, N.J.Chopper 2 was over the scene of a water main break that flooded the street in Elizabeth, New Jersey.

