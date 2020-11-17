New York Weather: CBS2 11/17 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for November 17 at 11 p.m.

Witnesses Say Man With Flamethrower On City Bus Was Shooting Music VideoThe NYPD is looking for a man seen shooting a flamethrower while standing on the roof of a city bus; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

President Trump Fires Top Cybersecurity ExpertThe election battle in Michigan leads to an about-face on vote counting while President Donald Trump fires a top cybersecurity expert; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Stress, Anxiety Over Second COVID Wave Apparent In Tri-State AreaThis second wave of COVID is adding to the stress and anxiety felt by so many in our area; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

70-Year-Old Woman Recovering After Being Struck By Stray Bullet In BrooklynA woman on a bus in Brooklyn was shot in the face by an apparent stray bullet Tuesday. She's the second woman in two days to be hit by random gunfire in the city; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

Suspects Holding Hostages Inside Queens HomePolice responded to the scene of a hostage situation in Queens on Tuesday night; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

Bronx Zoo Previews Holiday LightsA holiday tradition is back in the Bronx.

New York Weather: CBS2 11/17 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for November 17 at 6 p.m.

Livingston Restaurant Offers Free Food To Families In NeedServing up hope with a side of gratitude in New Jersey, a Livingston restaurant takes to social media to offer free food to families in need, no questions asked; CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports.

MTA Officials Offer Grim Assessment Of Financial SituationMetro area transit officials are hoping for financial help from the feds, but they say things are not looking good for commuters and their wallets; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer reports.

New Yorker Uses Martial Arts Training To Stop Alleged Attempted KidnappingA New Yorker is being praised for using his training in martial arts to stop an alleged attempted kidnapping; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

Bus Passenger Struck By Stray Bullet In BrooklynRiders on an MTA bus watched in horror as another passenger was shot in the head by a stray bullet Tuesday; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

Organizations Stepping Up To Help Families In Need Of Holiday Gifts During PandemicThis is an exciting time of year for kids writing their gift wish lists to Santa, but in a pandemic, he may not be able to deliver the same way he has before. Some organizations are stepping in to help families in need; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

United Airlines Launches Rapid COVID Testing Pilot ProgramUnited Airlines has launched its free COVID testing pilot program.

New York State AG Cracking Down On Amazon Price GougingNew York State Attorney General Letitia James is cracking down on Amazon sellers who have been price gouging during the pandemic.

Report: NYC Tourism Levels May Take 5 Years To Recover From Pandemic HitA stunning new report shows it could take five years before the number of visitors to New York City returns to pre-pandemic levels; CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

New Jersey Ramping Up Infrastructure ProjectsNew Jersey is ramping up three infrastructure projects that officials say will boost operations at the Seaport and benefit drivers.

Staten Island Mother Struck In Head By Stray BulletA Staten Island mother was shot in the head by a stray bullet and is now on life support; CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

Scathing Report Points Out PSEG Long Island's Failures In Tropical Storm Isaias AftermathA new report shines a light on PSEG Long Island's failed response in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Isaias; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

Meadowlands YMCA Reaches Startling MilestoneThe Meadowlands YMCA in New Jersey has reached a startling milestone. As of Tuesday, they've handed out more than 600,000 meals; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

SUNY Schools Testing Students For COVID Before They Return Home For Thanksgiving BreakExit testing is underway at SUNY schools across New York State. It's an ambitious plan to require all students get COVID tested before they head home for Thanksgiving; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

Man Shoots Flamethrower From Roof Of MTA Bus In BrooklynPolice are investigating a social media video that shows a man standing on the roof of an MTA bus, firing a flamethrower into the air.

President Trump Pulls Troops Out Of Afghanistan, Iraq; President-Elect Biden Moves Forward With Transition PlansDespite warnings about the potential danger, President Donald Trump is pulling troops out of Afghanistan and Iraq. This comes as President-elect Joe Biden moves forward with his transition plans; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

COVID In Connecticut: Nov. 17, 2020Coronavirus cases are increasing in Connecticut.

