Italy Will Experiment With COVID Testing Before Getting On FlightCertain travelers from the U.S. will be able to go to Italy soon without having to quarantine.

33 minutes ago

Archbishop Wilton Gregory Will Become 1st Black Cardinal In U.S.Archbishop Wilton Gregory of Washington, D.C., is about to make history as the first Black cardinal in the U.S.

38 minutes ago

Rally Held In Manhattan For Amazon Workers In PandemicWhile many people turned to Amazon this Black Friday for gifts, others took to the streets, protesting for workers' rights.

47 minutes ago

Sherriff's Deputies Close Illegal Club In Corona, QueensNew York City sheriff's deputies shut down another nightclub located in a Yellow Zone.

54 minutes ago

New York Weather: CBS2 11/27 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for November 27 at 6 p.m.

2 hours ago

New York Rep. Nita Lowey Reflects On Career Ahead Of RetirementFor the first time in more than 30 years, the next Congress will be without New York Rep. Nita Lowey. She's retiring and looking back on a career that included the smashing of several glass ceilings as she represented Westchester and Rockland Counties; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

2 hours ago

Exclusive: 13-Year-Old Speaks Out About Confrontation With Long Island Dentist Couple About Fireworks IncidentA Long Island couple is facing charges, accused of following a teenager on his bike after an incident involving fireworks. That Huntington boy spoke exclusively to CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis about the ordeal, which he says left him injured.

3 hours ago

Less Black Friday Foot Traffic Is Another Punch To The Gut For Struggling Small BusinessesMany stores that are usually packed on Black Friday saw a lot less foot traffic this year. For small businesses, it's just another punch to the gut. For many, their sales in the next month could determine whether they can stay open in the new year; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

3 hours ago

Snapshot NY: Nonprofit Works With Movers To Collect Unwanted Food For DonationA lot of things get thrown out when you move, including perfectly good food, but one nonprofit is making moves to feed people in need; CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.

3 hours ago

Study Says Playing Games Before Surgery Could Help Recovery AfterwardsCould playing games help your mind recover after surgery? A new study says simple games could have an impact; CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.

4 hours ago

Barber Offers Free Haircuts In Central ParkFor those still cautious about getting a haircut indoors, there's a man cutting hair in Central Park, and he's doing it for free; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

4 hours ago

Salvation Army Faces New Challenges Because Of COVID PandemicThe Salvation Army has been collecting holiday donations in its iconic red kettles for more than a century, but they're facing new challenges this year because of the pandemic; Elise Preston reports for CBS2.

4 hours ago

Artists Using Plywood Protecting NYC Stores, Restaurants As CanvassesSome of the plywood seen protecting stores and restaurants around New York City has a new purpose. Artists are now using the construction material to craft a message; Laura Podesta reports for CBS2.

4 hours ago

Police Respond To Altercation At Roosevelt Mall In Garden CityPolice responded to an altercation at Roosevelt Mall on Long Island on Friday.

4 hours ago

Madison, New Jersey, Reimagines Annual Christmas Parade With Social Distancing, COVID Safety In MindDespite the coronavirus wreaking havoc on the holidays already, an annual Christmas tradition is going on in one New Jersey town with some special, socially distanced modifications; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

4 hours ago

Mild Temperatures Bring Families Outdoors For Post-Thanksgiving ActivitiesFriday's mild temperatures inspired people across our area to get out of the house and enjoy the weather. Some told CBS2's Meg Baker they may have found a new post-Thanksgiving tradition as a result.

4 hours ago

President Trump Loses Legal Battle In PennsylvaniaPresident Donald Trump has lost another legal battle in Pennsylvania, but his attorneys are vowing to take their fight to the U.S. Supreme Court; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

4 hours ago

New York State Commits To Study Into How To Make Southern State Parkway SaferTwo people were killed in a crash Thursday night on the Southern State Parkway in Nassau County. It's the latest in a string of tragedies, and now the state has committed to a new study to make that dangerous highway safer; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

4 hours ago

Health Officials, Local Leaders Preparing For Surge In COVID Cases Following ThanksgivingThere's been plenty of concern about COVID-19 superspreader events surrounding Thanksgiving weekend, and health experts say it could take days, if not weeks, to realize the true impact of the holiday; CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.

5 hours ago

Despite COVID Pandemic, Shoppers Head Out In Search Of Deals On Black FridayDespite the pandemic, many shoppers in the Tri-State Area stuck with tradition and hit the stores for Black Friday; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

5 hours ago

Black Friday Scaled Back This YearThis Black Friday, stores have cut back hours and there are plenty of deals online. But as CBS2's Christina Fan reports, that didn't stop some shoppers from heading to stores for certain items.

8 hours ago

Operation Santa Brings Holiday Cheer To Kids In Madison, N.J.Despite the coronavirus wreaking havoc on the holidays already, an annual Christmas tradition is going forward in Madison, New Jersey -- just with some special socially distanced modifications. CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

9 hours ago

New York Weather: Holiday Weekend ForecastCBS2's John Elliott has the latest weather forecast.

9 hours ago

Man Takes New York Post Delivery Truck On Joy RideA man allegedly took a New York Post delivery truck for a joy ride early Friday morning and crashed into two police cars.

10 hours ago