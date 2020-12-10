'The Nutcracker' Runs Through Sunday At The Jewel In BrooklynThe Brooklyn Ballet's production of "The Nutcracker" is being staged indoors with the audiences watching from outside.

World's Largest Menorah Lit In NYC, Marking Start Of ChanukahThe first candle on the world's largest menorah was lit Thursday night at Fifth Avenue and 59th Street at Central Park.

New York Weather: CBS2 12/10 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's John Marshall has your weather forecast for December 10 at 11 p.m.

Kathryn Garcia Launches Bid To Become Next NYC MayorKathryn Garcia, who resigned as New York City's sanitation commissioner in September, is now running for mayor.

President Trump Wants U.S. Supreme Court To Rule On Lawsuit In Attempt To Reverse ElectionPresident Donald Trump is attempting an extraordinary and perhaps last-ditch attempt to reverse the election. It's a lawsuit that he wants the U.S. Supreme Court to rule on; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Jersey City Residents Commemorate 1-Year Anniversary Of Deadly Shooting, Light Menorah For ChanukahThursday marks one year since the deadly mass shooting in Jersey City that investigators say was motivated by hate and anti-Semitism. Residents came together to commemorate the tragic anniversary and light a menorah for the first night of Chanukah; CBS2's Ali Bauman.

Brandon Bernard Executed At Federal Prison In IndianaDeath row inmate Brandon Bernard has been executed by lethal injection at a federal prison in Indiana.

COVID Headlines: Dec. 10, 2020Here are the latest COVID-19 headlines in the Tri-State Area.

FDA Advisory Panel Votes To Recommend Emergency Use Authorization Of Pfizer COVID VaccineThe next step in the race for a COVID vaccine is emergency authorization by the FDA, which has the potential to happen soon; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

Police Search For Missing 1-Year-Old Boy From HempsteadAuthorities are searching for a missing 1-year-old boy on Long Island.

'Fearless Girl' Joins Salvation Army To Help Those In NeedThe city's Fearless Girl statue has a new look for the holidays. She's now wearing a Salvation Army uniform, complete with a mini red kettle and bell.

NYC Council Bill Allows Cultural Arts On Public StreetsThe New York City Council has passed legislation to help the cultural arts sector hit hard by the pandemic.

Officials Remind Public Of Holiday Safety TipsDuring this December, all should be merry and bright and safe. From dried-out Christmas trees to top-heavy Chanukah menorahs, fire experts say 'tis the season to be cautious; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

Long Island Cemetery Amends Code After Couple Offers To Donate Burial Privileges In Unused Family PlotSome areas hit hard by COVID have limited space for burials, creating hardships on top of tragedy. Now, one Long Island donor is changing outcomes for grieving families; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

Det. Joseph Seals Honored 1 Year After Deadly Jersey City ShootingThursday marks one year since a deadly mass shooting in Jersey City. Three civilians were killed in a store, and a police officer was shot dead in a nearby cemetery. Today, they're being remembered; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

Memories Of Jersey City Shooting Still Impacting Residents One Year LaterMemories of the 2019 shooting in Jersey City are still impacting people in the area one year later; CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

Hackensack University Medical Center Preparing For Vaccine ArrivalHospitals in the Tri-State Area are getting ready to receive the COVID-19 vaccine; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

Families Celebrate First Night Of Chanukah With Socially Distanced TraditionsThe Jewish holiday of Chanukah begins Thursday night. It's also known as the Festival of Lights and lasts for eight days. While many families can't physically be together because of the pandemic, that's not stopping them from honoring old traditions; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

'Holiday Heroes' Give Gift Cards To Children In Nassau CountyPolice officers dressed as superheroes and county officials handed out gift cards to 10 students at a “holiday heroes” event at Park Avenue Elementary School in Westbury. CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

Caravan Of Cabs Heads To Washington To Demand Relief PackageDrivers say they, and millions of other workers, are facing financial disaster since COVID unemployment assistance is about to expire.

New York Weather: Thursday Evening 12/10 CBS2 Weather HeadlinesCBS2's John Marshall has a look at the forecast.

With COVID Vaccine Imminent, Families Wonder When They'll Be Able To Visit Loved Ones In Nursing HomesNew Jersey nursing homes are now preparing for the new COVID-19 vaccine, but residents’ families have plenty of questions. CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

Arrest Made In Molotov Cocktail Attack On NYPD VanPolice say Matthew Piscitello and two other people threw incendiary devices at the van in Fort Greene, Brooklyn.

