New York Weather: CBS2 12/30 Evening Forecast at 6PM
CBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for December 30 at 6 p.m.
3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Gizmo The Llama Reported Missing In Westchester County
Missing posters are going up in Westchester County, but it's not a person that's missing. It's a llama; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.
3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Police Searching For Suspect Who Vandalized Four Synagogues
The NYPD is looking for a man accused of vandalizing four synagogues in Brooklyn all in the same night.
3 hours ago

3 hours ago

NYPD Identifies Suspect Shot By Police After Machete Attack
Exclusive video shows the aftermath of a terrifying machete attack in Brooklyn.
3 hours ago

3 hours ago

34-Year-Old Man Shot, Killed In Bedford-Stuyvesant
Police are investigating another case of deadly gun violence in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn.
3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Carroll's Kitchen Long Island Aims To Fight Food Insecurity, Employ Hospitality Workers
Fighting food insecurity during the pandemic and bringing hospitality workers back on the job is the goal behind Carroll's Kitchen Long Island; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.
3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Mulchfest Kicks Off, Runs Through January 9
It's time to recycle your Christmas trees.
3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Mega Millions Jackpot Rises To $401 Million
A lucky Mega Millions player could be in for a very happy start to the New Year.
3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Target Recalling Baby Clothing For Possible Choking Hazard
Target is recalling some clothes for infants and toddlers because of a possible choking hazard.
3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Report Finds Pregnant Women, New Moms Struggling With Mental Health During Pandemic
Welcoming a new baby is typically an exciting time for any family, but a new report finds that some pregnant women and new moms are struggling with their mental health during the pandemic; Naomi Ruchim reports for CBS2.
3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Police Searching For Person Accused Of Stealing Dog In Upper Manhattan
A dog snatching was caught on camera in Upper Manhattan.
3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Port Chester Restaurant Owners Call For Lift Of COVID Restrictions
Port Chester restaurants owners forced to close their doors because of COVID restrictions want answers.
3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Moynihan Train Hall Set To Open Across From Penn Station On New Year's Day
Thousands of commuters who have experienced packed crowds at Penn Station over the years will get some relief at a new hall located across the street. It opens on New Year's Day; CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports.
3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Broadway, Performances Venues Will Get Some Relief From Stimulus Package
As the pandemic rages on, stages remain dark in New York and across the country, but Broadway, music halls and other venues will get some relief in the recently signed stimulus package; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Rally Held In Support Of Black Teen Falsely Accused Of Stealing White Woman's Phone
A rally was held Wednesday to support a Black teenager falsely accused of stealing a white woman's cell phone. Protesters demanded investigators call the incident racial profiling; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.
4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Actress Dawn Wells Dies From Complications Due To COVID-19
Complications from COVID-19 claimed the life of actress Dawn Wells, best known for playing Mary Ann on "Gilligan's Island."
4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Preparations Underway For Times Square New Year's Eve Celebration Without Spectators
Times Square is running through the final touches for the big ball drop to ring in the New Year Thursday night. The celebration will be unlike any other; it's closed to the public; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.
4 hours ago

4 hours ago

COVID In Connecticut: Dec. 30, 2020
In Connecticut, the number of hospitalizations has remained flat over the last few weeks.
4 hours ago

4 hours ago

6,700 Fans Will Attend Buffalo Bills Playoff Game
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced a new expansive testing plan to safely reopen businesses.
4 hours ago

4 hours ago

New Jersey Officials Warn Residents To Scale Back New Year's Plans As COVID Continues To Surge
As the holiday season continues, the coronavirus continues to surge across the country. In New Jersey, officials are warning people to scale back their New Year's plans. Amid all of this, there is some good news for youth sports in the state; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.
4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Caught On Video: Cyclists Surround, Jump On SUV In Midtown
A man and his mother were in an SUV in Midtown when a group of young men on bikes surrounded their vehicle, beating on the windows and yelling for them to get out; CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.
4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Gov. Murphy's Daily COVID-19 News Conference: Dec. 30, 2020
The governor discussed the latest on youth indoor sports being allowed to resume in the Garden State and New Year's Eve preparations.
5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Cuomo Unveils Moynihan Train Hall
Gov. Andrew Cuomo gives update on Amtrak's new Moynihan Train Hall at Penn Station.
7 hours ago

7 hours ago

NYPD On NYE Security In Times Square
NYPD officials share update on New Year's Eve security in Times Square.
7 hours ago

7 hours ago