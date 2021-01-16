Bronx Passengers Describe Frightening Experience On Bus That Crashed And Dangled Over ExpresswayPassengers who were aboard an MTA bus that plunged off the road and over the edge of an overpass in the Bronx are telling their stories. CBS2's Cory James reports.

2 hours ago

Mayor De Blasio Warns City Could Run Out Of COVID Vaccines Next WeekAs the U.S. struggles to ramp-up vaccine distribution, Mayor Bill de Blasio issued a warning saying the city will run out of doses soon. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

3 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2's 1/16 Saturday Morning UpdateJohn Elliott has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News This Morning.

3 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 1/15 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for January 15 at 11 p.m.

12 hours ago

Mega Millions Numbers Drawn For $750 Million JackpotSomeone could be holding a $750 million ticket.

12 hours ago

Driver Crashes Into LI House After Hitting Police CarA car crashed into a home in North Babylon on Friday, then caught fire, causing flames to spread to the home.

12 hours ago

New Details Emerge On People Involved In U.S. Capitol RiotsWith state capitals on alert, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is ordering all state employees to work from home on Inauguration Day. The move comes as more people involved in the siege at the U.S. Capitol are facing charges; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

12 hours ago

Another Trump Cabinet Member ResignsA key member of the White House pandemic response team has submitted his resignation letter, citing the deadly attacks at the U.S. Capitol; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

12 hours ago

Vulnerable New Yorkers Frustrated, Worried As Counties Report Low Supplies Of COVID VaccinesThere is so much hope riding on the coronavirus vaccine, but they're already in short supply, leaving the most vulnerable feeling frustrated and worried; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

12 hours ago

Caught On Camera: Woman Steals USPS Truck In Brooklyn, Crashes Into Parked CarsThere was a bizarre scene in Brooklyn after police say a woman hopped in a postal truck and took off Friday night; CBS2's Cory James reports.

13 hours ago

Fanalysis Divisional Round: Sunday GamesCBSN New York's Steve Overmyer looks at Sunday's divisional round games with sports handicapper Geoff Sheasby in the latest edition of Fanalysis.

13 hours ago

Fanalysis Divisional Round: Saturday GamesCBSN New York's Steve Overmyer looks at Saturday's divisional round games with sports handicapper Geoff Sheasby in the latest edition of Fanalysis.

13 hours ago

NYC Restaurant Owners Frustrated As Indoor Dining Reopens Elsewhere In The StateWhile indoor dining reopens elsewhere in New York state, New York City restaurants are still only allowed to do take-out, delivery and outdoor dining under orders from the state. It's causing a lot of frustration for restaurant owners in the city; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

16 hours ago

Consumer Electronics Show Goes Virtual During PandemicIf you like gadgets, a lot of new ones were on display at this year's Consumer Electronics Show, and as you might imagine, this year, many of them were designed with the pandemic in mind; Nancy Chen reports for CBS2.

16 hours ago

Officer Who Was Beaten With Flagpole During U.S. Capitol Riots Speaks OutThe Arkansas man accused of using a flagpole to beat an officer during the U.S. Capitol riots is under arrest, and the officer is now speaking out after being released from the hospital; Natalie Brand reports for CBS2.

16 hours ago

Fallen NYPD Det. Steven McDonald Honored On Long IslandDet. Steven McDonald's widow, Patti-Ann, and the couple's son, Conor, helped unveil a commemorative sign at McDonald Pond in Hempstead Lake State Park.

17 hours ago

Gov. Cuomo Supports Request For Monitor To Oversee NYPDGov. Cuomo is commenting on Attorney General Letitia James' federal lawsuit against the NYPD over its response to Black Lives Matter protests last summer.

18 hours ago

Vaccine Appointments Canceled, New Yorkers Warned About Potential ShortageThousands of New Yorkers were left out in the COVID cold because their appointments for shots were suddenly canceled amid claims the state reportedly moved doses to other locations. CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports.

18 hours ago

5th Grader Honors Frontline Workers, Everyday Heroes With 'Flags Of Gratitude'A 5th grader from Morris Township, New Jersey is working to spread kindness throughout her community. CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports.

18 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2's 1/15 Friday Evening UpdateLonnie Quinn has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News At 5.

18 hours ago

New York Area Hospitals Adapt, Doctors Say Chances Of Surviving COVID ImprovingCoronavirus vases are surging across the country. But in the New York area, chances of surviving the disease have improved. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

18 hours ago

Car Crashes Into Suffolk County Police Cruiser, Slams Into HomeA car slammed into a Long Island home, sparking a fire, after hitting a Suffolk County police cruiser.

18 hours ago

100,000 Counterfeit Masks Found At JFK AirportCustoms officials say a shipment from Hong Kong contained 100,000 counterfeit face masks.

18 hours ago

Long Island Woman Says Tenants Haven't Paid Rent Since May 2019, Hurl Racial Slurs When Asked To PayMore and more small landlords say their tenants have been taking advantage of the COVID eviction moratorium. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke to a Long Island woman who says she has lost two years of rent, and soon she won't be able to pay her own.

18 hours ago