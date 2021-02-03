100 'Balloon Buddies' Delivered At Nursing Home In Woodbury, Long IslandMore than 100 "Balloon Buddies" helped lift seniors' spirits on Long Island.

New York Weather: CBS2 2/3 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for February 3 at 6 p.m.

Tenants In NYCHA Building In The Bronx Demand HeatIn the middle of winter, senior residents in a NYCHA apartment building in the Bronx demand the most basic necessity -- heat.

Theatre Companies Turning To Broadway On Demand As Pandemic Shutdown ContinuesWhen the pandemic hit, stage productions from Broadway to regional theatre companies went dark, but now some shows are streaming on demand; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

Winter Storm Causes Devastating Flooding In Coastal CommunitiesAfter the winter storm, while many are still digging out from the snow, coastal communities have been left devastated with flooding and beach erosion; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

Community Health Organization Helping Get COVID Vaccines To Hardest Hit NYC CommunitiesBeginning Friday, a mass COVID vaccination site will open at Yankee Stadium, but this location is only for Bronx residents. A community health organization is helping to get the vaccines to the hardest hit communities; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

New York State Health Department Ordered To Release More Information On Nursing Home COVID DeathsThere's more fallout from the New York Attorney General's report alleging the state undercounted nursing home coronavirus deaths by as much as 50%. A New York Supreme Court judge has ruled the state's health department must release more information within days; CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

Rescue Dog Helps Save Owner After StrokeWhen most people adopt a dog, they're looking for companionship, but one owner got a second chance at life after his rescue dog rescued him; CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.

Pandemic Changing Super Bowl Ad Plans For Many CompaniesTens of millions of people will be watching the Super Bowl match-up this Sunday, and not just for the game. Many tune in for the ads; Anna Werner reports for CBS2.

AstraZeneca-Oxford's COVID Vaccine May Be Nearing Emergency Authorization, But Questions RemainAnother COVID vaccine may be nearing emergency authorization in the United States, and it may also help prevent the spread of the virus, but CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez says there are still some questions about the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine.

Newark Police Officer $5K Reward In Shooting Of 2-Year-Old GirlNewark Police are now offering a $5,000 reward for information about those responsible for shooting a 2-year-old girl.

New York Catering Halls Reopening With 150 PeopleBig weddings have been put on pause for nearly a year now, but there's a light at the end of the tunnel. Catering halls in New York will soon be able to host 150 people; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

Charges Dismissed Against Man Accused Of Assaulting EMTThere's new information on a man accused of sexually assaulting an EMT as she responded to a fire in the Bronx.

Long Island Residents Say Grinch Sent Anonymous Letters Complaining About Christmas DecorationsOn Long Island, a Grinch still lingers from Christmas, sending mean messages to residents. Neighbors with holiday decorations still up are being asked to take them down, but some say there are reasons they're still up; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

Black History Month: Some African Americans' Distrust In COVID Vaccine Has Foundation In History Of Scientific MisconductIn Honor of Black History Month, CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas takes a look back at the history of scientific misconduct that has lead to African-American distrust of the medical community. This has had a crucial impact during the fight against the coronavirus.

Justice Department Drops Discrimination Suit Against YaleThe Justice Department has dropped an affirmative action lawsuit against Yale University.

New Jersey Man On The Road To Recovery After Successful Face, Double Hand TransplantA New Jersey man is learning how to smile and pick up a pencil again after a rare surgery to replace his face and hands. It's the first time the surgery was performed successfully; CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

New Yorkers Continue To Dig Out Cars After Winter StormThe big dig-out continues in New York City after the winter storm.

Paramus Home Collapses Under Weight Of SnowThe Tri-State Area is now dealing with the aftermath of the big winter storm, and all that snow took a toll on a house in Paramus; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

Police: Man Fires 5 Shots Through Apartment Door In THe BronxShots were fired as a fire burned inside an apartment during a dangerous situation in the Bronx.

Mayor De Blasio Defends Decision To Expand COVID Vaccine Eligibility PoolMayor Bill de Blasio is defending his decision to expand the pool of those eligible for the COVID vaccine. This comes as the health commissioner becomes the latest to test positive, raising questions about why city officials are yet to be vaccinated; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.

New Jersey Expanding Indoor Dining CapacityNew Jersey is easing some of the restrictions in place due to the pandemic. Gov. Phil Murphy announced Wednesday indoor dining capacity is expanding, but many restaurant owners say the small increase won't help; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick Lies In Honor At Capitol RotundaBrian Sicknick, the police officer who died after protecting the U.S. Capitol, is only the fifth private citizen to lie in honor at the Capitol Rotunda; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

New York Weather: Cloudy And ColdCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has the latest weather forecast.

