New York Weather: CBS2's 4/3 Saturday Morning UpdateJohn Elliott has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News This Morning.

1 hour ago

New York Weather: CBS2 11 p.m. ForecastCBS2's Lonnie Quinn is calling for a warm-up this weekend and a really nice Easter Sunday.

10 hours ago

Vigil Held For Food Delivery Worker Gunned Down In East HarlemCBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has the story.

10 hours ago

Road To Reopening: Jerry Seinfeld Performs At Gotham Comedy ClubCBS2's Cory James has more on the legendary comic's night in Chelsea and for the lucky people who got a chance to see him.

11 hours ago

U.S. Capitol Police Officer William Evans Dies In D.C. AttackCBS2's Ali Bauman has the latest on the second deadly incident in our nation's capital nearly three months.

11 hours ago

Safe Easter Celebrations Planned On Long Island As Health Officials Continue To Urge COVID CautionOfficials are urging caution as families return to some holiday traditions this weekend. Safe celebrations are being planned across Long Island. CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

14 hours ago

NYC Parks Kicks Off 2021 Anti-Litter CampaignParks Commissioner Mitchell Silver joined a crew to clean up Morningside Park on Friday.

15 hours ago

U.S. Added 900,000-Plus Jobs In March, The Third Straight Month Of GrowthMore than 900,000 jobs were added to the economy last month, a sign that a recovery could be taking hold. CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reports

16 hours ago

NYC Commission On Human Rights Urging New Yorkers To Step Up If They Witness AttacksThe effort follows a horrible assault on a 65-year-old woman who was heading to church in Hell's Kitchen. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

16 hours ago

Dr. Fauci Answers Kids' Coronavirus Questions On NickelodeonThis weekend, Nick News is taking real questions from young people across the country directly to Dr. Anthony Fauci.

16 hours ago

Bronx Street Renaming Honors Bishop Ceacer GoodingBishop Gooding and his wife founded Miracle Revival Center Church in Harlem in 1969.

16 hours ago

State Trooper Saves Toddler Who Went Missing In Upstate New YorkThe 2-year-old disappeared last Saturday in a wooded area near her home in South Bristol.

16 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2's 4/2 Friday Evening UpdateLonnie Quinn has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News At 5.

16 hours ago

Child Psychiatrist: Parents Should Lead Conversation About Marijuana With Kids After Legalization In New YorkAdult recreational marijuana is now legal across New York. But there are questions and concerns about the law’s impact. Parents, in particular, may be unsure about how to talk to their kids, especially teenagers, about the change. CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

16 hours ago

Police: K9 Discovers 130 Pounds Of Pot, $110,000 During Traffic StopA police K9 helped make a major drug bust during a traffic stop on Staten Island.

16 hours ago

Marriott Hotel Workers Enlist NYC Councilman To Help Get Their Jobs Back After Pandemic EndsSeveral hundred employees who were let go from a popular hotel in Times Square say they deserve their jobs back when the coronavirus pandemic is over. CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

16 hours ago

Customer Helps Stop Harrowing Robbery Caught On Video At Upper West Side BoutiqueA shopper became an unwitting hero when she walked in on a robbery at a Manhattan boutique. CBS2's John Dias reports.

16 hours ago

Limited In-Person Services Held For Good FridayUnlike last year, some services are in-person. But officials are still warning against large Easter weekend gatherings due to COVID-19. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

16 hours ago

Man Knocked Unconscious In Bronx Random Attack Speaks OutA vicious attack was caught on camera in the Bronx. Police are looking for the suspect who randomly punched a man on a busy sidewalk. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

16 hours ago

Veteran Police Officers Testify At Derek Chauvin TrialThe most senior member of the Minneapolis Police Department took the stand. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

16 hours ago

Mets-Nationals Series Postponed Due To COVIDThe latest report stated four Nationals players tested positive for the coronavirus and five more are in quarantine due to contact tracing. CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.

16 hours ago

MLB Pulls All-Star Game Out Of AtlantaMLB says it made the decision in response to Georgia's controversial new voting law. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

17 hours ago

Entertainment, Event Venues Reopen As New York Relaxes More COVID RestrictionsThe businesses are permitted to operate at 33% capacity, with up to 100 people inside and 200 outside. CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

17 hours ago

Officer Killed, Suspect Shot To Death At U.S. CapitolA veteran Capitol Police officer was killed. The suspect was shot and killed by police. CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

17 hours ago