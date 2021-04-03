John Elliott has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News This Morning.
New York Weather: CBS2's 4/3 Saturday Morning Update
New York Weather: CBS2's 4/3 Saturday Morning UpdateJohn Elliott has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News This Morning.
New York Weather: CBS2 11 p.m. ForecastCBS2's Lonnie Quinn is calling for a warm-up this weekend and a really nice Easter Sunday.
Vigil Held For Food Delivery Worker Gunned Down In East HarlemCBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has the story.
Road To Reopening: Jerry Seinfeld Performs At Gotham Comedy ClubCBS2's Cory James has more on the legendary comic's night in Chelsea and for the lucky people who got a chance to see him.
U.S. Capitol Police Officer William Evans Dies In D.C. AttackCBS2's Ali Bauman has the latest on the second deadly incident in our nation's capital nearly three months.
Safe Easter Celebrations Planned On Long Island As Health Officials Continue To Urge COVID CautionOfficials are urging caution as families return to some holiday traditions this weekend. Safe celebrations are being planned across Long Island. CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.
NYC Parks Kicks Off 2021 Anti-Litter CampaignParks Commissioner Mitchell Silver joined a crew to clean up Morningside Park on Friday.
U.S. Added 900,000-Plus Jobs In March, The Third Straight Month Of GrowthMore than 900,000 jobs were added to the economy last month, a sign that a recovery could be taking hold. CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reports
NYC Commission On Human Rights Urging New Yorkers To Step Up If They Witness AttacksThe effort follows a horrible assault on a 65-year-old woman who was heading to church in Hell's Kitchen. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.
Dr. Fauci Answers Kids' Coronavirus Questions On NickelodeonThis weekend, Nick News is taking real questions from young people across the country directly to Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Bronx Street Renaming Honors Bishop Ceacer GoodingBishop Gooding and his wife founded Miracle Revival Center Church in Harlem in 1969.
State Trooper Saves Toddler Who Went Missing In Upstate New YorkThe 2-year-old disappeared last Saturday in a wooded area near her home in South Bristol.
New York Weather: CBS2's 4/2 Friday Evening UpdateLonnie Quinn has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News At 5.
Child Psychiatrist: Parents Should Lead Conversation About Marijuana With Kids After Legalization In New YorkAdult recreational marijuana is now legal across New York. But there are questions and concerns about the law’s impact. Parents, in particular, may be unsure about how to talk to their kids, especially teenagers, about the change. CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.
Police: K9 Discovers 130 Pounds Of Pot, $110,000 During Traffic StopA police K9 helped make a major drug bust during a traffic stop on Staten Island.
Marriott Hotel Workers Enlist NYC Councilman To Help Get Their Jobs Back After Pandemic EndsSeveral hundred employees who were let go from a popular hotel in Times Square say they deserve their jobs back when the coronavirus pandemic is over. CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.
Customer Helps Stop Harrowing Robbery Caught On Video At Upper West Side BoutiqueA shopper became an unwitting hero when she walked in on a robbery at a Manhattan boutique. CBS2's John Dias reports.
Limited In-Person Services Held For Good FridayUnlike last year, some services are in-person. But officials are still warning against large Easter weekend gatherings due to COVID-19. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.
Man Knocked Unconscious In Bronx Random Attack Speaks OutA vicious attack was caught on camera in the Bronx. Police are looking for the suspect who randomly punched a man on a busy sidewalk. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.
Veteran Police Officers Testify At Derek Chauvin TrialThe most senior member of the Minneapolis Police Department took the stand. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.
Mets-Nationals Series Postponed Due To COVIDThe latest report stated four Nationals players tested positive for the coronavirus and five more are in quarantine due to contact tracing. CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.
MLB Pulls All-Star Game Out Of AtlantaMLB says it made the decision in response to Georgia's controversial new voting law. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.
Entertainment, Event Venues Reopen As New York Relaxes More COVID RestrictionsThe businesses are permitted to operate at 33% capacity, with up to 100 people inside and 200 outside. CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.
Officer Killed, Suspect Shot To Death At U.S. CapitolA veteran Capitol Police officer was killed. The suspect was shot and killed by police. CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.