New York Weather: CBS2 4/21 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for April 21 at 11 p.m.

2 hours ago

Demonstrators Call For Justice For Murdered Delivery WorkerDemonstrators in Manhattan on Wednesday remembered a delivery worker who was shot to death.

3 hours ago

16 Mass Vaccination Sites In New York State Will Accept Walk-In Appointments For Anyone Over Age 60New York state is making it easier for older New Yorkers to get vaccinated without an appointment.

3 hours ago

Experts Fear COVID Vaccine Enthusiasm Is FallingMore than 86 million U.S. adults are now fully vaccinated, but experts fear that enthusiasm for getting the vaccine could be falling and many Americans may be too eager to take off their masks; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

3 hours ago

Jersey City Schools To Return To In-Person Learning Starting 4/29Jersey City public schools are scrapping plans to stay all-remote until fall.

3 hours ago

Conversation Shifts To Reforming Criminal Justice After Derek Chauvin's ConvictionThe U.S. Justice Department is now investigating the Minneapolis Police Department after former officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murdering George Floyd. Following Tuesday's verdict, the conversation shifts to reforming criminal justice; CBS2's Cory James reports.

3 hours ago

Protests Held In Ohio After Police Shooting That Killed 16-Year-Old GirlThere were protests in Ohio on Wednesday night after a police shooting that killed a 16-year-old girl; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

3 hours ago

New NYPD Unit Will Add More Officers In Times Square, Other City Business HubsWith robberies and assaults in Midtown up more than 100% year over year, a new NYPD unit will add more officers in Times Square and other business hubs across the five boroughs; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.

7 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 4/21 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for April 21 at 6 p.m.

8 hours ago

New Rochelle Student Accepted At 17 Top CollegesA top student at New Rochelle High School is having a tough time deciding where to go to college. Rachel Rivera has been accepted to 17 colleges and universities, including five Ivy League schools.

8 hours ago

Off-Duty First Responders Help Save Man Choking In New Jersey RestaurantSome off-duty first responders were in the right place at the right time when a man started choking on his dinner at a New Jersey restaurant. They did what they do best; they saved him; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

8 hours ago

NYC Officials Hoping To Lure Tourists Back To City With New CampaignNew York City tourism officials are ramping up incentives to get international tourists back here, enjoying the city and spending money. The mayor laid out a new global marketing effort Wednesday; CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

8 hours ago

Activists Pushing For Bill Requiring Police Officers To Keep Each Other AccountableA day after the historic verdict for Derek Chauvin, change is underway to reform policing and there's a new push on police keeping each other accountable; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

8 hours ago

Long Island Family Questioning Motive For Acid Attack That Left Woman With Burns Across Face, ArmsA mother and father on Long Island want to help police find the person who threw acid in their daughter's face right in their driveway; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

8 hours ago

2 New Jersey Residents In Their 90s Find Love After Quarantining TogetherTwo Monmouth County residents in their 90s decided to quarantine together during the pandemic and ended up finding love; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

8 hours ago

New Jersey Couple Drives People To Vaccine Appointments In 'Covee Car'A New Jersey couple is hitting the road in what they call their "covee car" to make sure people get vaccinated.

8 hours ago

Families Of New Yorkers With Developmental Disabilities Call For COVID Restrictions To Be EasedThere's a call to ease COVID restrictions for some of our most vulnerable New Yorkers. Those with developmental disabilities, along with family members, are asking New York state to ease certain guidelines, especially for those who are fully vaccinated; CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

8 hours ago

East Harlem Playground Gets $2.3 Million MakeoverA popular park in East Harlem got a much-needed makeover.

9 hours ago

'Is This The End Of It? I Don't Think So': Gwen Carr, Mother Of Eric Garner, Reacts To Derek Chauvin's ConvictionSix years before George Floyd said "I can't breathe," Eric Garner said the very same words here in New York City. CBS2's Tony Dokoupil spoke to Garner's mother, Gwen Carr, about what's changed in America and what has not.

9 hours ago

Yonkers Father Killed While Defending Store From Alleged ThiefPolice are searching for a suspect accused in the murder of a Yonkers store owner; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

9 hours ago

Controversial Encounter Between Perth Amboy Police, Juveniles Riding Bicycles Caught On CameraA controversial encounter between police and a group of kids riding bicycles in New Jersey was caught on video. Officers detained a juvenile who was part of a bike rideout on the streets of Perth Amboy; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

9 hours ago

1 Dead, 1 In Critical Condition After Upper East Side FireOne person is dead and another is in critical condition after an early morning fire on the Upper East Side. Firefighters say they encountered obstacles while trying to rescue victims; CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

9 hours ago

16-Year-Old Girl Killed In Police-Involved Shooting In OhioAuthorities in Columbus, Ohio, are investigating a police shooting where a 16-year-old girl was killed; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

9 hours ago

Policing Practices In Minneapolis Will Be Investigated Following Derek Chauvin's ConvictionAttorney General Merrick Garland announced a federal civil investigation of policing practices in Minneapolis following Tuesday's guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial; CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

9 hours ago