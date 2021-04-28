New York Weather: CBS2 4/28 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for April 28 at 11 p.m.

NYT Reports Cuomo's Senior Aides Hid Nursing Home DeathsThere's a new bombshell report about Gov. Andrew Cuomo's handling of nursing home COVID deaths, which is now under federal investigation.

Car Barrels Down Shoulder, Nearly Misses Worker In AlbanyA close call in Albany was caught on camera.

Federal Agents Raid Former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani's Manhattan Office, ApartmentAn attorney for Rudy Giuliani responded Wednesday after federal agents raided the former mayor's Manhattan office and apartment. In a statement, he said the Justice Department should be investigating Hunter Biden, not Giuliani; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

President Biden Gives First Address To Joint Session Of CongressPresident Joe Biden gave his first address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, laying out his plan for economic recovery with major spending programs and higher taxes on the wealthy; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Suspect Arrested In Shooting Of 5-Year-Old In BrooklynA suspect accused in the shooting of a 5-year-old girl in East New York was arrested Wednesday.

Child Jumps From Sixth-Floor Balcony To Escape Fire In The BronxA child was left with no choice but to jump from six stories up after a fire broke out at a Bronx apartment building Wednesday; CBS2's Cory James reports.

Queens Man Brendan Hunt Found Guilty Of Threatening To Kill LawmakersThere's a verdict in the trial of Brendan Hunt, the Queens man accused of threatening to kill members of Congress; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

DHS Secretary Swears In New Group Of U.S. CitizensWednesday was a day a new group of proud Americans will never forget -- the day they officially became U.S. citizens.

New York Weather: CBS2 4/28 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for April 28 at 6 p.m.

Rossville AME Zion Church On Staten Island VandalizedA landmarked Black church on Staten Island has been vandalized.

Long Island Officials Hope For Funding To Fix LIE PotholesWhen President Joe Biden unveils his $2 trillion infrastructure plan Wednesday night, people who have braved the Long Island Expressway's potholes will be listening closely; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

New Jersey Residents Desperate To Help As COVID Crisis Worsens In IndiaThe number of COVID cases is skyrocketing in India, and there's a shortage of hospital beds, oxygen and medicine. Loved ones in New Jersey, home to one of the largest Indian-American populations in the U.S., are desperate to help; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

NYPD Hate Crime Task Force Investigating Assault At West Side CVSAn assault at a CVS Pharmacy on the West Side is now being investigated by the NYPD's Hate Crime Task Force.

NYPD: Man Chased FedEx Driver With Bow And ArrowPolice have arrested a man accused of chasing a FedEx driver with a bow and arrow in Queens.

Woman Accuses NYC Comptroller Scott Stringer Of Sexual AssaultA woman has accused a mayoral candidate, New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer, of sexual assault. Stringer denied those claims Wednesday, saying the two had a consensual relationship; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.

Brooklyn Girl Invited To Speak At White House Prayer For Our NationA little girl from Brooklyn is on a big mission to make sure love wins, and her efforts are so impressive, she got an invitation to speak at the White House Prayer for Our Nation; CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports.

Bird-Smuggling Suspect Stopped At JFK AirportA bird-smuggling suspect was stopped at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Monday when live finches were found stuffed into hair curlers; CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

Coalition For The Homeless' Annual Report Say NYC Political Leaders Could Be Doing MoreThe pandemic has led to a record number of single adults sleeping in New York City's homeless shelters. The Coalition for the Homeless released its annual report Wednesday and found that political leaders could do more; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

NYC Tourism Industry Lost $60 Billion In Revenue, 89,000 JobsThere's an update on the state of New York City's tourism industry, which has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. Supreme Court Set To Look At First Amendment Rights Of StudentsThe United States Supreme Court is set to look at the First Amendment rights of students. The debate focuses on a Pennsylvania high schooler who posted a vulgar Snapchat off-campus that got her in trouble; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

NYC Launches $15M Ranked Choice Voting CampaignAhead of the June primaries, New York City launches a $15 million campaign to educate voters about the new ranked choice voting system.

Small Plane Crashes Near Wickham Lake In Warwick, NYA small plane crashed Wednesday in Warwick, New York.

Family, Neighborhood Grieving Loss Of NYPD Officer Anastasios TsakosA family and a neighborhood are in grief one day after the death of NYPD Officer Anastasios Tsakos, who was struck and killed by an alleged drunk driver on the Long Island Expressway; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

