5 Charged In Violent Robbery Of Lady Gaga's Dogs In HollywoodFive people have been arrested in connection with the violent robbery of Lady Gaga's dogs.

2 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 4/29 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for April 29 at 11 p.m.

2 hours ago

Mayor Bill de Blasio Sets July 1 Goal To Reopen NYCMayor Bill de Blasio has set a deadline to fully reopen New York City, but what will it take to meet the July 1 target date? CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

2 hours ago

Jets Draft BYU Quarterback Zach Wilson In First RoundThe NFL Draft is underway, and the Jets used their first-round pick on a new quarterback; CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.

2 hours ago

38 Dead, Dozens Injured In Stampede At Northern IsraelAt least 38 people were killed during a stampede in Israel.

2 hours ago

2 Men Shot Outside Peter Luger Steak House In BrooklynTwo men were shot outside a Williamsburg restaurant on Thursday.

2 hours ago

Child Shot In Yonkers, 3 Juveniles In CustodyPolice say a child was hit by a stray bullet in Yonkers on Thursday, and three juveniles are now in custody; CBS2's Cory James reports.

3 hours ago

1 Dead After Car Crashes Into Outdoor Dining Area In AstoriaOne person was killed and several others were hurt after a car slammed into a restaurant in Astoria, Queens, on Thursday; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

3 hours ago

Driver Crashes Into Queens Restaurant's Outdoor Dining AreaMultiple people were hurt Thursday after someone drove into a restaurant's outdoor dining area in Queens.

5 hours ago

6-Year-Old Boy Taken To Hospital After Being Shot In Shoulder In YonkersA child was shot in Yonkers on Thursday.

5 hours ago

Hempstead Resurrects 'Do Not Knock' OrdinanceThe largest township in America is cracking down on door-to-door peddlers. The new "do not knock" policy comes with steep fines; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

8 hours ago

Saint Joseph Hill Academy Prioritizing Students' Mental HealthOn Staten Island, one school system is using a special program to prioritize students' mental health; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

8 hours ago

NYC To Offer Mental Health Support At City Vaccination SitesNew York City is launching a new "Mental Health for All" initiative.

8 hours ago

Indian Point Nuclear Power Plant Shutting Down FridayA controversial nuclear power plant in Westchester County will permanently close Friday.

8 hours ago

Families Of Loved Ones Killed By Police Meet With Senators To Discuss Police ReformFamilies of loved ones killed by police met with senators on Capitol Hill on Thursday to discuss police reform legislation.

8 hours ago

Man Stabbed, Woman Attacked At Subway Station In The BronxPolice say a man and woman were attacked after getting into an argument with another passenger on a northbound 4 train.

8 hours ago

Walk-Ins Welcome At All New York State Mass Vaccination SitesBeginning Thursday, all New York state mass vaccination sites will accept walk-ins for the COVID shot.

8 hours ago

Monmouth County Brothers Plan Walk Across America For Restaurant Worker ReliefTwo brothers from Monmouth County plan to walk across America for restaurant worker relief; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

8 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 4/29 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for April 29 at 5 p.m.

8 hours ago

New York City Council Passes Bill Mandating Individual Retirement Accounts For Small BusinessesAbout 1.5 million private sector workers in New York City don't have access to retirement plans through their employers. A new bill passed Thursday in the City Council would change that. All it needs now in the mayor's signature; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

8 hours ago

Study Finds Ventilation Systems, Open Windows Are More Important Than Air Filtration When Preventing COVID Spread IndoorsAs states and cities begin to open up, there's a lot of confusion about how to best protect yourself from COVID-19. Many are wondering if we still need to wipe down surfaces, wear a mask and social distance, but CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez tells us we may be missing the biggest danger.

8 hours ago

Police Escort Body Of Fallen Officer Anastasios Tsakos Home To Long IslandFuneral arrangements have been made for NYPD Officer Anastasios Tsakos, who was killed in the line of duty when he was struck by an alleged drunk driver on Tuesday.

8 hours ago

Calls For NYC To Change Bail Policies Amid Anti-Semitic AttacksThere are calls for policy changes after several synagogues in the Bronx were vandalized over the weekend.

8 hours ago

Paterson Taking Extra Steps To Get Muslim Residents VaccinatedMany towns in New Jersey are making sure residents are getting vaccinated for COVID, but in Paterson, they're taking extra steps after noticing hesitancy among its Muslim population; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

8 hours ago