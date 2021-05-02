New York Weather: CBS2 6:30 p.m. ForecastCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has a look at your forecast to begin the new work week.

54 minutes ago

Bronx High School Hosts Blind Baseball GameCBS2's Jessica Moore has the story on the unique event at Monsignor Scanlan High School.

57 minutes ago

Sen. Schumer: NYC Needs To Restore 24-Hour Subway ServiceCBS2's Lisa Rozner has the story.

1 hour ago

COVID-19 Update: New York State Positivity Drops Below 1.5%CBS2's Jessica Moore has the latest numbers from the state.

1 hour ago

18 People Displaced By Fire In Paterson, N.J.CBS2's Jessica Moore has the breaking details.

1 hour ago

Rare Bird Spotted In Central ParkCBS2's Hazel Sanchez has more on the Cerulean warbler.

1 hour ago

3 Dead, Including Gunman, In Green Bay ShootingCBS2's Jessica Moore has the latest on the investigation.

1 hour ago

3 Dead, More Than 2 Dozen Injured After Wooden Boat Capsizes Off California CoastCBS2's Jessica Moore has the latest.

1 hour ago

4 Men Wounded In Overnight Shootings In BrooklynCBS2's Jessica Moore has the story.

1 hour ago

NYPD: 6 Shooting Victims Overnight Saturday Into SundayCBS2's Jessica Moore has the story.

1 hour ago

2 Shootings, Including One Fatal, Rock New RochelleCBS2's Jessica Moore has the details.

2 hours ago

Asian Woman Says Employee At Queens Boutique Became Aggressive, Spoke To Her In Racist MannerBea Cruz said she felt compelled to pull out her cellphone and start filming after an employee at a Queens boutique allegedly became aggressive and spoke in a racist manner towards her. CBS2's Kiran Dhillon has the story.

2 hours ago

Police Search For Man Accused Of Punching 71-Year-Old In BronxPolice said the suspect punched the man and just kept walking.

10 hours ago

Queens To Host Rally Against Anti-Asian Hate After Sikh Man Attacked With HammerThe victim believes he was targeted because of his religious attire, specifically his turban. He's upset that police are not yet investigating the attack as a hate crime. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

10 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2's 5/2 Sunday Morning UpdateJohn Elliott has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News This Morning.

12 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 5/1 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for May 1 at 11 p.m.

20 hours ago

Cycle For Survival Fundraiser For Cancer Held At MetLife StadiumCycle for Survival got back on their bikes for a big outdoor event in New Jersey on Saturday.

20 hours ago

Oscar-Winning Actress Olympia Dukakis Dies At Age 89Olympia Dukakis, the Academy Award-winning actress, died Saturday morning at her home in New York City; CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

20 hours ago

Empire State Building Celebrates Its 90th BirthdayThe Empire State Building was shining in its signature white Saturday with a special "90" lighting effect to commemorate the skyscraper's birthday.

21 hours ago

Suspect Arrested For Vandalism At Bronx SynagoguesPolice have arrested the man they say vandalized four synagogues in the Bronx in April.

21 hours ago

Surveillance Video Shows Sikh Man Being Attacked With Hammer At Brooklyn HotelNew York City's Indian community is rallying together after surveillance video shows a Sikh man being attacked with a hammer in Brooklyn. Right now, it's not being investigated as a hate crime; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

21 hours ago

School Bus Driver Struck By Vehicle In Brooklyn Hit-And-RunPolice believe a driver intentionally struck a school bus driver in Brooklyn with his car on Friday; CBS2's Cory James reports.

21 hours ago

Multiple People Shot At Casino In WisconsinPolice say seven people were shot after someone opened fire at a casino inside a Wisconsin hotel Saturday.

21 hours ago

Empire State Building Turns 90The Empire State Building turned 90 years old Saturday, and there was a lot of fanfare to celebrate the city's most well-known landmark; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

23 hours ago