Knicks Fan Who Spit On Hawks' Trae Young Banned From Garden 'Indefinitely'The New York Knicks announced Thursday afternoon that the organization had conducted an investigation into the video of a fan appearing to spit on Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young during Wednesday night's Game 2. Katie Johnston reports.

25 minutes ago

Gov. Cuomo Gives Latest COVID UpdateGov. Andrew Cuomo gives latest update on coronavirus recovery and vaccine rollout in New York.

46 minutes ago

Mayor De Blasio's Daily COVID BriefingMayor Bill de Blasio holds daily briefing on coronavirus restrictions and recovery in New York City.

49 minutes ago

PBA President Pat Lynch On NYPD Morale In Wake Of George Floyd ProtestsActivists want police department budgets reduced, and the money reinvested in community programs. While union officials agree changes need to be made, they say the current rhetoric is taking a toll on the NYPD. CBS2's Andrea Grymes sits down with Police Benevolent Association President Pat Lynch.

54 minutes ago

New York Weather: Hot But Less HumidCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.

1 hour ago

Bronx Park Renamed For EMT Yadira ArroyoArroyo was killed in the line of duty in 2017 after a man hijacked her ambulance and ran her over.

1 hour ago

Congress Stalls On Jan. 6 CommissionCongress appears to be stalling on creating a September 11th-style commission to look into the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. But friends and family of fallen Officer Brian Sicknick are calling on lawmakers to vote yes.

1 hour ago

New Incentive To Get Younger New Yorkers VaccinatedNew York is rolling out new incentives to get young people vaccinated, and some could even win a scholarship to college. CBS2's John Dias has the details.

1 hour ago

New Details In San Jose Railyard ShootingWe're learning more about the victims of a mass shooting at a railyard in San Jose, California.

1 hour ago

4 Women Critically Hurt In Queens House FireFour women are hospitalized with critical injures after a fire broke out Thursday at a townhouse in Queens. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports from the scene in Ozone Park.

2 hours ago

Caught On Video: Brazen Shootout In Broad Daylight On Upper West SideA brazen shootout was caught on video in broad daylight Tuesday on the Upper West Side. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago

Mike Richter On New York Rangers, Mark Messier, 1994 Stanley CupThe Stanley Cup champion talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about his Rangers career, winning the Stanley Cup, playing with Mark Messier and his life after hockey.

2 hours ago

Police: Group Attacks 16-Year-Old Girl Waiting For Bus In BrooklynA 16-year-old girl was attacked by a group of people while waiting at a bus stop over the weekend in Brooklyn. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago

Breaking Down How Ranked Choice Voting WorksThis is the first time New York City voters will be using ranked choice voting. CBS News political reporter Adam Brewster explains how it works.

4 hours ago

Suspicious Package In Jersey CityPolice are investigating a suspicious package in Jersey City.

7 hours ago

Hudson Yards Vessel Reopens FridayThe tourist attraction shut down in January after three people died by suicide there.

7 hours ago

Officer Sicknick's Mother To Speak With LawmakersThe mother of a fallen U.S. Capitol police officer wants to meet with Republican senators today ahead of an expected vote on the Jan. 6 commission.

7 hours ago

4 Seriously Hurt In Queens FireFour people were seriously hurt when a fire broke out early Thursday morning in Queens.

7 hours ago

N.Y. Raffling Free College Tuition With COVID VaccineNew York is now offering more incentives for younger people to get vaccinated. Some could win a full ride to college. CBS2's John Dias has the details.

8 hours ago

New York Weather: Pick Of The WeekCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.

8 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 11 p.m. ForecastCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has his eyes on what looks like a pretty good Memorial Day Weekend forecast.

14 hours ago

Police: Thieves Are Once Again Targeting Vehicles' Catalytic ConvertersCBS2's Jessica Layton has more on this disturbing trend.

14 hours ago

Suspect Arrested After Laser Pointed At NYPD, CBS2 ChoppersCBS2's Kristine Johnson has more on the incidents.

15 hours ago

9 Dead, Including Gunman, In San Jose Rail Yard ShootingCBS2's Ali Bauman has the latest on the investigation.

15 hours ago