Memorable Bethpage Air Show Wows The Masses At Jones BeachCBS2's Kiran Dhillon recaps the exciting day and spectacle on Long Island.

9 minutes ago

Man Accused Of Trying To Lure Boys In BrooklynPolice are searching for a man they say tried to lure two young boys into his car with candy Saturday in Brooklyn. (Credit: NYPD)

3 hours ago

Memorial Day Tradition Returns To Intrepid MuseumIntrepid, Sea, Air & Space Museum holds annual Memorial Day ceremony in Manhattan.

4 hours ago

Caught On Video: Man Mugged Inside Subway StationA violent robbery was caught on video Sunday at a subway station on Manhattan's East Side. (Credit: NYPD)

4 hours ago

Steve Hartman On Continuing 'Taps Across America' TraditionLast Memorial Day, new traditions were born as the pandemic forced the cancelations of parades and other ceremonies. "Taps Across America," created by CBS News On The Road correspondent Steve Hartman, was one of them.

4 hours ago

New York Weather: Skies ClearingCBS2's John Elliott has the latest weather forecast.

4 hours ago

Memorial Day Parade Returns To Freehold, N.J.As CBS2's Christina Fan reports, it was an emotional morning with the streets full of people.

4 hours ago

Bethpage Air Show Lifts Off At Jones BeachThe always popular air show finally took off this afternoon after being postponed because of bad weather. CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

5 hours ago

Memorial Day Back In-Person At Intrepid MuseumThis Memorial Day, the nation honors the brave men and women of the Armed Forces who died for our freedom. Events marking the occasion returned across the Tri-State Area, after many traditions were put on hold because of the pandemic. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports live from the Intrepid Museum.

5 hours ago

Deadly Shooting Inside Queens HomePolice are investigating a deadly shooting inside a home in East Elmhurst, Queens.

7 hours ago

NY Lifts Indoor Dining CurfewIt's another big day for bars and restaurants on the road to reopening in New York.

7 hours ago

Bethpage Air Show Lifts Off MondayThe Bethpage Air Show lifts off Monday on Long Island after being postponed because of bad weather over the weekend.

7 hours ago

Tri-State Honors Memorial Day After Year Of CancelationsWith COVID restrictions easing up, several parades and events will be going on in all three states. CBS2's John Dias has more.

7 hours ago

New York Weather: Temps On The RiseCBS2's John Elliott has the latest weather forecast.

8 hours ago

Scientists Now Have Proof Humpback Whales In NYC Waters Sing To Each OtherCBS2's Bradley Blackburn has the story.

18 hours ago

Nearly A Dozen German Shepherds Abandoned In New JerseyAs CBS2's Nick Caloway reports, authorities think all of the incidents may be related to a single case of backyard breeding.

18 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 11 p.m. ForecastCBS2's Vanessa Murdock says the sun will make an appearance on Memorial Day.

18 hours ago

Man Riding Scooter Hit By 2 Cars, Dies At Scene In BrooklynCBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

18 hours ago

Florida Concert Shootings Leave 2 Dead, At Least 20 InjuredCBS2's Jessica Moore has the latest on the investigation.

18 hours ago

Big Changes Put In Place At Washington Square ParkEffective immediately, the Greenwich Village park will close at 10 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The move was made to curb late-night parties and loud noise. CBS2's Cory James reports.

18 hours ago

Some Veterans Say Observance Of Memorial Day Should Again By May 30CBS2's Lisa Rozner has the story from Clifton, New Jersey.

18 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 6:30 p.m. ForecastCBS2's Vanessa Murdock says the forecast will improve dramatically on Memorial Day Monday.

22 hours ago

At Least 8 German Shepherds Found Abandoned In N.J.CBS2's Jessica Moore has the details.

22 hours ago

Police: 2 Dead, 20 Injured In South Florida Mass ShootingCBS2's Manuel Bojorquez has the latest on the investigation.

22 hours ago