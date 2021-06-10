New York City Democratic Mayoral DebateTop contenders in the race to become New York City's next mayor face-off in a debate moderated by CBS2's Maurice DuBois and Marcia Kramer.

59 minutes ago

'To Kill A Mockingbird' Returns To Broadway Oct. 5Jeff Daniels will return as Atticus Finch in the adaptation of Harper Lee's beloved novel.

2 hours ago

Top Long Island Sound BeachesThe nonprofit Save the World released a report ranking water quality at more than 200 beaches on the Sound.

3 hours ago

Residents Losing Patience After Town Paid Millions For Old Appliance StoreThe property is falling apart and residents are losing patience. CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

3 hours ago

4 Injured In Yonkers ShootingPolice say a group of people was standing outside a bodega on the corner when a sedan drove by and someone opened fire. CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

3 hours ago

Fed Up With The Pandemic, Americans Are Launching ‘Revenge Spending’ KickPent up by COVID-19 lockdowns, a majority of Americans have indicated they will embark on a post-pandemic buying spree. Many have already started treating themselves, calling it “revenge spending.” CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

3 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2's 6/10 Thursday Evening UpdateLonnie Quinn has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News At 5.

3 hours ago

8th Grader Pushes NJ Legislators To Write Bill Mandating CMV Screenings For NewbornsA Mercer County teen pushed lawmakers to write a bill mandating newborns receive screenings for CMV, a dangerous viral infection. She was inspired by a teacher’s experience at her school. CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

3 hours ago

Power Tools Needed To Complete Home Renovation For Disabled Mother StolenLong Island volunteers are heartbroken. CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

3 hours ago

Pres. Biden In UK On Day 2 Of Overseas TripThe 8-day visit includes the G7 Summit and a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

3 hours ago

NYPD Looking For Driver Who Hit, Killed Teen On BikePolice are looking for the hit-and-run driver who killed a 16-year-old boy from Queens.

3 hours ago

Younger Patients Suffering From Liver Disease As Women Drink More During PandemicDoctors say an alarming trend has been born out of the pandemic. More and more women, particularly young women, drinking heavily during the pandemic. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

3 hours ago

Rare Sunrise Eclipse Wows Early Risers Across Tri-State AreaIt was a celestial show unlike most of us have witnessed in our lifetimes. CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports.

3 hours ago

Search Continues For Brooklyn Woman's Dog That Went Missing With Stolen CarLuna, a dog, was inside her 73-year-old owner's car when it was stolen.

3 hours ago

3-Year-Old Dies After Fall From Window, Dog AttackPolice responded to the home in Elizabeth, NJ on Wednesday evening.

3 hours ago

Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular Returning This SummerThe Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular will return next month and Mayor Bill de Blasio vows it will be the biggest show yet. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

4 hours ago

Westchester DA Appoints Former Federal Judge To Review Decade-Old Fatal Police ShootingsThe families of Danroy “DJ” Henry and Kenneth Chamberlain told CBS2’s Tony Aiello it’s a step towards justice, and accountability.

4 hours ago

Multiple People Shot In YonkersYonkers Police said multiple people were shot on Elm Street. Dan Rice reports from Chopper 2.

4 hours ago

NYC Mayoral Debate: Crowd Gathering Outside CBS Broadcast CenterCrowds are starting to gather outside the CBS Broadcast Center for tonight's debate between top contenders in the race for NYC mayor. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

4 hours ago

NYC Mayoral Debate PreviewThe final preparations are being made before tonight's NYC mayoral debate on CBS2. CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports.

4 hours ago

NYC Mayoral Race: Eric Adams Defends Brooklyn Residence, Maya Wiley Jumps In PollsWith just two days until early voting starts, tonight's debate could be the most important of the campaign. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

4 hours ago

France Sending Replica Statue Of Liberty To NYCEllis Island is expecting a new addition in time for Independence Day.

8 hours ago

2 Vehicle Crash On Motor Parkway In Suffolk CountyJim Smith reports from Chopper 1.

8 hours ago

Falling Scaffolding Causes Delays On Van Wyck ExpresswayJim Smith reports from Chopper 2.

8 hours ago