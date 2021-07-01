NYPD Releases New Surveillance Video Of Suspect In Anti-Muslim AttacksPolice have released new surveillance video of the suspect in two anti-Muslim attacks in Queens that happened on June 20, 2021. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

24 minutes ago

Police: Pedestrian Suffers Broken Hip After Hit-And-Run In BrooklynPolice are trying to find a vehicle in connection to a hit-and-run in Brooklyn that left a pedestrian injured on May 30, 2021. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

44 minutes ago

Caught On Camera: 2 Individuals Wanted After Allegedly Stealing Woman's Necklace In QueensPolice are trying to identify two people accused of stealing a woman's necklace in Queens on June 13, 2021. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

1 hour ago

Queens Man Critically Hurt After Getting Hit While Crossing StreetA Queens man is in critical condition after a hit-and-run in East Elmhurst. Police are now looking for the driver; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

2 hours ago

Planning To Travel This Summer? Here's Everything You Need To Know Before Hitting The RoadTravel is already picking up for the July 4 holiday weekend, and it's expected to be a busy summer. CBS News Travel Editor Peter Greenberg has everything you need to know before you book a flight or hit the road.

3 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 7/1 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for July 1 at 6 p.m.

4 hours ago

Mayor De Blasio Announces Starry Lineup For Central Park Homecoming ConcertGet ready for a starry lineup for New York City's reopening celebration on Aug. 21 in Central Park.

4 hours ago

MTA Debuts New Fleet Of Subway Cars For Testing PeriodThe MTA offered a first look at its newest subway fleet Thursday.

4 hours ago

NYPD Takes Down Gang Members In Pre-Dawn RaidThe NYPD announced a major gang takedown Thursday.

4 hours ago

Travelers May Run Into Roadblocks Over Fourth Of July WeekendThe pandemic put Independence Day celebrations and summer travel on hold in 2020. This year, tens of millions of people plan to heat out for the holiday, but travelers could run into some roadblocks; Dina Demetrius reports for CBS2.

5 hours ago

Man Caught On Camera Tackling, Sexually Assaulting Woman In BrooklynA chilling attack in Brooklyn was caught on camera. A woman was tossed to the ground and sexually assaulted. Now, police are trying to track down the suspect; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

5 hours ago

Structural Concerns Force Pause In Search Efforts At Site Of Deadly Building Collapse In FloridaCrews at the site of a deadly building collapse in Florida were forced to call off their search and rescue efforts Thursday because of structural concerns; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

5 hours ago

Trump Organization, CFO Indicted On Sweeping Tax Fraud SchemeA Manhattan grand jury indicted the Trump Organization and its CFO on what prosecutors call a sweeping tax fraud scheme, alleging failure to pay taxes on corporate benefits and perks; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

5 hours ago

Prince William, Prince Harry Dedicate New Princess Diana Statue In LondonPrince William and Prince Harry put their differences aside Thursday to dedicate a new statue in London honoring Princess Diana on what would have been her 60th birthday; Tina Kraus reports for CBS2.

5 hours ago

9/11 First Responders See Similarities Between Search At Ground Zero, Deadly Building Collapse In FloridaAs events unfold after the deadly building collapse in south Florida, some see similarities in the collapse of the World Trade Center towers 20 years ago and the search at Ground Zero; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

5 hours ago

California Teen Recovering After Heart, Liver TransplantsMulti-organ transplants have always been pretty rare in children. Now, a California teenager is recovering after receiving both a heart and a liver transplant; CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.

5 hours ago

Gov. Cuomo Signs Measure Protecting Public WorkersGov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation Thursday to help public workers.

5 hours ago

Police Preparing For Fourth Of July Holiday TravelWith much of America open for the Fourth of July weekend, summer travel is in full swing, and with millions of people ready to hit the roads, police want to be prepared; CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

5 hours ago

El Toro At Six Flags Closed After Stopping On TracksA roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, New Jersey, has been shut down after an incident on the ride.

5 hours ago

Police: Long Island Teen With Special Needs Kidnapped By Online PredatorAfter a frantic search, a teenager with special needs has been found safe. Police say the Long Island teen was kidnapped by an online predator. His ordeal ended hundreds of miles from his Sayville home; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

5 hours ago

Advocates Call On Gov. Cuomo To Move Forward With Supervised Injection SitesDeadly overdoses have reached alarming levels during the pandemic. Thursday, a group of advocates called on the governor to move forward with the plan of opening controversial supervised injection sites; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

5 hours ago

Vote Counting Mistake Prompts Moves To Reform Board Of ElectionsThere's more backlash after the Board of Elections' stunning vote counting mistake in the race for New York City mayor. There are moves to finally reform the board and end the patronage; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.

5 hours ago

President Joe Biden, First Lady Visit Florida After Deadly Building CollapsePresident Joe Biden and the First Lady visited the site of a deadly building collapse in Florida on Thursday; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

6 hours ago

Rescue Crews Call Off Search At Florida Building Collapse Site Due To Structural ConcernsCrews at the site of the deadly building collapse in south Florida were forced to call off their search Thursday because of structural concerns that could put rescue teams in danger; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

6 hours ago