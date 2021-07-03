New York Weather: CBS2 7/3 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for July 3 at 11 p.m.

2 hours ago

Smithsonian To Honor First COVID-19 Vaccine RecipientA great honor for Nurse Sandra Lindsay, the first person who received the FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine in the United States.

2 hours ago

First Cruise Ship To Leave U.S. Port Since Pandemic Returns With Groundbreaking CaptainThe first cruise ship to leave a U.S. port since the pandemic is back at port in Fort Lauderdale, and the ship has another distinction: its groundbreaking captain; Janet Shamlian reports for CBS2.

2 hours ago

Brooklyn Museum Returns Artifacts To Costa RicaThe Brooklyn Museum has returned precious artifacts to their native home in Costa Rica.

2 hours ago

NYC Office Of Nightlife Report Suggests 24-Hour DistrictsThe city that never sleeps could soon live up to its name with a bold new nightlife recommendation.

2 hours ago

Red Dye Pack Explodes On Newark Bank RobberNew video shows a bank robbery suspect in Newark who should be covered in red.

2 hours ago

Boater Missing In Waters Off Long IslandA man is missing after falling overboard in the waters of Northport Bay, Long Island, on Saturday.

2 hours ago

At Least 2 Dead After Massive Mudslide In JapanA massive mudslide hit Japan on Saturday, killing at least two people, and officials say at least 20 people are missing after a wall of water wiped out homes; Lucy Craft reports for CBS2.

2 hours ago

Officials Preparing To Demolish Remains Of Collapsed Condo Building In FloridaOfficials are preparing to demolish what remains of the collapsed condo building in Surfside, Florida, as Tropical Storm Elsa moves closer to the state; Omar Villafranca reports for CBS2.

2 hours ago

Police Increase Presence On Long Beach In Response To Unsanctioned PartiesPolice are increasing their presence on Long Beach this weekend after unsanctioned parties grew out of control and led to violence; CBS2's Cory James reports.

3 hours ago

Man Slashed On Neck On 2 Train In The BronxA man is recovering after being slashed on a 2 train in the Bronx.

3 hours ago

2 People Arrested In Connection To Newark Shooting That Injured 9-Year-Old GirlTwo people, including a teenage girl, have been arrested in connection to a shooting in Newark that left a child injured.

4 hours ago

Flights Delayed At JFK Airport After Leak In Air Traffic Control TowerThere were numerous delays for arriving flights at JFK Airport on Saturday after a water leak in the ceiling of one of the air traffic control towers.

4 hours ago

Caught On Camera: Suspect Knocks Man To Ground While Allegedly Swiping Wallet In BrooklynPolice are trying to identify an individual who was caught on camera stealing a man's wallet in Brooklyn on June 24, 2021. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

6 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 7/3 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for July 3 at 6 p.m.

7 hours ago

A Frank Discussion About The History Of Hot DogsIf there's one thing Americans love to enjoy on the Fourth of July, it's hot dogs, and the iconic food has an interesting history behind it; Michael George reports for CBS2.

7 hours ago

Florida Condo Collapse: Search And Rescue Operations Halted In Florida, Area Braces For Possible Arrival Of Tropical Storm ElsaThe search and rescue operations after a deadly building collapse in Florida have been halted ahead of the possible arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa; CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

7 hours ago

11 Arrested After Tense Police Standoff In MassachusettsThere was a tense police standoff in Massachusetts on Saturday. Residents nearby were forced to shelter in place as police confronted a group of heavily armed men; Elise Preston reports for CBS2.

7 hours ago

$54K Worth Of Illegal Fireworks Seized, 22 People ArrestedThere will be fewer illegal fireworks on the streets this holiday weekend.

7 hours ago

Police In Long Beach Cracking Down On Big PartiesRain or shine, police will be out on Long Beach this weekend. Officers are increasing patrols after a large gathering of college and high school students last week ended with shots being fired; CBS2's Cory James reports.

8 hours ago

Crowds Missing From Popular Fourth Of July Spots As Rainy Weather Moves Through Tri-State AreaAt the start of this holiday weekend, lots of people had plans canceled because of this gloomy weather, but not all was lost; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

8 hours ago

NYPD: Man Suspected Of Robbing People At Bronx ATMsThe NYPD is looking for a man suspected of stealing cash and a debit card from people using ATMs in the Bronx.

13 hours ago

Tri-State Area Excited For Return Of July 4th TraditionsTime-honored Fourth of July weekend traditions are making a comeback after the coronavirus canceled most last year. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

17 hours ago

2 Hospitalized After Bronx ShootingIt happened just after 11 p.m. Friday on Barnes Avenue in the Wakefield section.

17 hours ago