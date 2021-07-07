New York Weather: CBS2 7/7 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for July 7 at 11 p.m.

1 hour ago

Gov. Cuomo Extends Outdoor Street, Sidewalk DiningOutdoor dining has been extended in New York.

1 hour ago

Rudy Giuliani's Law License Suspended In Washington DCAfter temporarily losing his license in New York, Rudy Giuliani's law license has been suspended in Washington, D.C.

1 hour ago

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams Takes Victory Lap After Winning Democratic Mayoral PrimaryIn the race for mayor, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams took a victory lap Wednesday after winning the Democratic mayoral primary, but he faces new challenges if he hopes to lead the city come next year; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

1 hour ago

NYC Celebrates Hometown Heroes With Ticker Tape ParadeA ticker tape parade celebrated our hometown heroes Wednesday. The city celebrated front line and essential workers, and the heat did not stop people from coming out to say thank you; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

1 hour ago

16-Year-Old Boy Charged In Times Square ShootingA 16-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting that wounded a Marine in Times Square.

1 hour ago

Police Trying To Identify 2 Men Following Bronx Armed RobberyVideo shows two men police are looking for following a gunpoint robbery in the Fordham Heights section of the Bronx.

1 hour ago

Some Jersey City Residents Feel Proposed Safety Measures For High-Rise Buildings Don't Offer Enough ProtectionThe deadly building collapse in Florida has led the mayor of Jersey City to consider increased safety measures for his city's high-rise buildings. CBS2's Cory James spoke with residents who still feel their safety is at risk.

2 hours ago

Haitian Americans In NYC Fear For Families After Assassination Of PresidentNew York City has one of the largest concentrations of Haitians in the United States, and after the country's president was assassinated overnight, many now fear for their families on the island; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

2 hours ago

2 Individuals Wanted In Connection To Armed Robbery In The BronxPolice say two men are wanted in connection to a robbery that took place in the Bronx on June 8, 2021. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

3 hours ago

Ducklings Saved From Sewer Canal In Nassau CountyWith the help of an Atlantic Beach village worker, Nassau County police officers rescued a family of ducklings that had fallen through a sewer grate Wednesday.

6 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 7/7 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for July 7 at 6 p.m.

6 hours ago

$3 Million Needed To Restore Historic Hudson River LighthouseIn Westchester County, the tab is $3 million to restore a historic Hudson River lighthouse. Adjusted for inflation, that's six times more than the original construction cost. The county blames years of deferred maintenance; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

7 hours ago

Jersey City Taking Steps To Protect High-Rise BuildingsJersey City is taking steps to protect its high-rise buildings in the wake of the tragedy in south Florida.

7 hours ago

Haitian Americans In Tri-State Area React To Assassination Of Island Nation's PresidentWorld leaders are expressing outrage over the assassination of the president of Haiti. The Tri-State Area has the largest concentration of Haitians in the United States, and many are expressing sadness and anger; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

7 hours ago

CBS2 Viewers Share Their Hometown HeroesCBS2 is celebrating hometown heroes, the people who helped get their communities through the pandemic.

7 hours ago

Generous Strangers Pay Bill For Vietnam Veteran At New Jersey RestaurantA New Jersey Vietnam veteran says he's grateful for the generosity of strangers. While dining out, he was surprised to learn his bill was paid in full; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

7 hours ago

Sara Bareilles Will Star In 'Waitress' Starting Sept. 2Singer and songwriter Sara Bareilles is returning to Broadway.

7 hours ago

'Big Brother,' 'Love Island' Return With New SeasonsSummer has finally arrived for fans of "Big Brother" and "Love Island" on CBS2.

7 hours ago

Severe Weather Causes Damage Throughout Tri-State AreaHeavy rain and strong winds caused damage throughout the Tri-State Area on Tuesday.

7 hours ago

NYC Transit Workers Honored During Hometown Heroes Ticker Tape ParadeWednesday's hometown heroes ticker tape parade featured the transit workers who helped get people around the city during the pandemic; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

7 hours ago

New, Used Car Prices Up From 2020If you've been shopping for a car lately, you've probably experienced some sticker shock. New and used car prices are all up from last year, and that's because of a shortage of one key component; Carter Evans reports for CBS2.

7 hours ago

NYPD: Juvenile Being Questioned In Times Square ShootingThe NYPD says it has a person in custody in the shooting in Times Square last week that left a Marine wounded.

7 hours ago

9-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Pulled From Staten Island ReservoirA 9-year-old girl died Tuesday after being pulled from a Staten Island reservoir. She was at the park with a group of children and a family friend when she somehow ended up in the water. CBS2's Dave Carlin spoke with the girl's devastated mother.

7 hours ago